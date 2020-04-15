Projecting Canada’s 2022 Olympic Hockey Team

Canada’s roster for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games was one of the oldest among countries participating in the Men’s Hockey tournament. They could once again be one of the oldest teams at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics if NHL players are allowed to participate.

It’s not a given that NHL players will skate in the next Olympics, but signs are pointing to a return. IIHF president René Fasel previously made it “his mission” to bring the NHL back to the Olympic stage and there have been signs of progress since.

Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby and Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Gene J. Puskar)

Plus, the NHL played preseason games in China to understand the country’s appetite for hockey, which is another favorable sign for Sidney Crosby and company.

With the next Winter Games two years out, what might Canada’s roster look like? Let’s dive in.

Projected 2022 Canadian Olympic Team Roster

Here’s how Canada’s 2022 Men’s Hockey team might look, assuming the NHL allows its players to participate in the Winter Olympics:

LW C RW Steven Stamkos Sidney Crosby Nathan MacKinnon Taylor Hall Connor McDavid Mark Schiefele Mitch Marner Ryan O’Reilly Mark Stone Brayden Point Patrice Bergeron John Tavares Mathew Barzal Jonathan Toews

LD RD G Morgan Rielly Dougie Hamilton Carey Price Cale Makar Shea Weber Jordan Binnington Drew Doughty Alex Pietrangelo Carter Hart Thomas Chabot Aaron Ekblad

Olympic Roster Breakdown

Most on the roster have some sort of international experience, but for Cale Makar, Brayden Point, and Dougie Hamilton, this will be their first major tournament with the world watching.

Players from 2014 Olympic Games: 9

Players from 2016 World Cup of Hockey (Team Canada): 10

Players from 2016 World Cup of Hockey (Team North America): 5

Players with no international experience*: 7

*Excluding World Junior Championship tournaments and year-end World Championships.

Team Canada’s Forwards

This team can score. While Crosby and Jonathan Toews bring the leadership, Connor McDavid, Mark Scheifele, and Nathan MacKinnon will lead the team offensively. Imagine those three and Crosby on the power play with Cale Makar or Shea Weber up top. Beijing’s rink will need a new red light after each of Canada’s games.

Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon moves in on Montreal Canadiens Carey Price as Canadiens captain Shea Weber defends. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Still, the entirety of Canada’s forward group can bring the heat in the offensive zone. Any of the four lines could be the “top line” if needed.

They can cover well defensively, too. Each of Canada’s centers is regarded as a terrific two-way player. The same goes for Mark Stone, who figures to be one of the team’s top penalty killers.

Canada’s Blue Line

Morgan Rielly, Cale Makar, and Dougie Hamilton represent the top, young Canadian blueliners with Shea Weber serving as a veteran mentor. This quartet will likely play the tough minutes with Drew Doughty, Alex Pietrangelo, and Thomas Chabot contributing mostly on special teams. Regardless of who’s out there, Canada’s power play will have someone to bomb heavy shots from the point.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitch Marner celebrates with teammate Morgan Rielly (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill)

One noticeable difference with this group compared to previous Olympic teams is the handedness distribution. Rielly and Chabot are the only left-handed defensemen on the team. Typically, there’s an even split between righties and lefties. Not to worry, though – there’s no way something as trivial as handedness could become a hot button issue on social media and with the media.

Onto the goalies. Based on his resume, Carey Price figures to start for Canada, though his two backups could easily subplant him. Jordan Binnington’s outstanding 2019 Stanley Cup run proved that the kid has ice in his veins and would excel on the international stage. Carter Hart should be entering the prime of his career around that time as well.

Just Missed Out

Kris Letang, Ryan Ellis, Jonathan Huberdeau, Brad Marchand, Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Tyler Seguin, Alexis Lafreniere, Shea Theodore, Matt Murray, Darcy Kuemper, Sean Monahan.