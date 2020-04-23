Coming off of a surprise silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Germany will look to show the world that they’re a budding hockey nation in 2022. And if NHL players are allowed to participate, the Germans could be a fun group to watch.

The NHL has not made a decision on whether or not its players can skate in the next Winter Games. With the Olympics set to take place in Beijing, it seems unlikely that the NHL would pass up an opportunity to showcase its top talent and grow the game in China.

With that being said, let’s take a look at how Germany’s roster could shape up with NHL players taking part in the Winter Games.

Germany’s Projected 2022 Olympic Roster

Led by Leon Draisaitl, here’s how Germany’s next Olympic team could look when the international tournament is held in 2022.

LW C RW Dominik Kahun Leon Draisaitl Dominik Bokk Lukas Reichel Tim Stutzle J.J. Peterka Tom Kuhnhackl Brooks Macek Tobias Rieder Nico Sturm Marcel Noebels Patrick Hager Matthias Plachta Leo Pfoederl

LD RD G Korbinian Holzer Moritz Seider Philipp Grubauer Jonas Muller Leon Gawanke Thomas Greiss Bjorn Krupp Daryl Boyle Niklas Treutle Moritz Muller Kai Wissmann

Olympic Roster Breakdown

A handful of players could return from Germany’s silver medal-winning squad from 2018, joining NHLers and some of the country’s top prospects.

Players from 2016 World Cup of Hockey: 4

Players from 2018 Olympic Games: 9

Players with no international experience*: 11

*Excluding World Junior Championships and World Championships.

Draisaitl & The Kids

As an NHL superstar, Leon Draisaitl will be Germany’s top forward and likely captain. Capable of taking over shifts and driving offense, Draisaitl will be leaned upon in all situations. He’s one of the most talented players in the tournament and will easily lead Germany in scoring.

Leon Draisaitl will be Germany’s best player at the next Winter Games. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Joining Draisaitl in the top-six are a collection of young forwards. Dominik Kahun will likely ride shotgun to Draisaitl given his NHL experience and scoring touch. The winger also produced five points in seven games back in 2018.

In addition, there’s Tim Stutzle, Dominik Bokk, J.J. Peterka, and Lukas Reichel – a collection of young, highly skilled forwards. Stutzle, in particular, is a player to watch. He’s a crafty centerman with soft hands and above-average agility. Together, the four forwards represent a new wave of German talent that could make an impact at the international level.

Rounding out the offense, Germany has a couple of NHLers in Tom Kuhnhackl and Tobias Rieder, plus their national league’s top players. Brooks Macek and Patrick Hager both had productive tournaments at the 2018 Winter Games, though they may be a little overwhelmed against NHL competition.

Germany’s Defense & Goaltending

On defense, Germany will likely lean on Moritz Seider, who should be a budding top-four, all-situations blueliner by 2022. The Red Wings made Seider the highest-chosen German draft pick since Draisaitl in 2014 and has only impressed since then. Like he has done in the World Junior Championships, Seider will likely need to play close to half of the game and match up against opponents’ top lines.

Moritz Seider after being chosen by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2019 NHL Draft. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers

In addition, Korbinian Holzer will likely have a crucial role for Germany. He’ll need to keep pace with Seider and help shut down opposing offenses. If anything, Holzer should look to simplify his game and be efficient on the ice.

Beyond the top pairing, Germany will need to rely on the best defensemen from the DEL. Jonas Muller, Daryl Boyle, Bjorn Krupp, and Moritz Muller all skated for Germany’s 2018 team and understand the magnitude of the Olympic Games.

Moving back to the crease, goaltending will likely be a strength for Germany. Philipp Grubauer will certainly be up for the challenge. The netminder has performed admirably since taking over starting duties for the Colorado Avalanche. Thomas Greiss is an excellent backup option as well.

Just Missed

Timo Pielmeier, Yasin Ehliz, Danny aus den Birken, Gerrit Fauser, Colin Ugbekile, David Wolf, Fabio Wagner, Daniel Fischbuch, Jonas Muller.