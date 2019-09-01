Ranking NHL Teams By Goaltenders

Ranking NHL Teams By Defencemen

It’s that time of the offseason again — the start of September, two weeks until training camp, and time to rank the NHL teams by position.

Starting with the goaltenders since that position seems the most solidified on paper across the league as of today.

When it comes to ranking goaltenders, starters still carry the most weight despite the fact it’s becoming a two-goalie league and positional depth is more important than ever before.

To properly rank goaltenders, it’s key to disregard the team in front of them or to envision them behind any team. Skill needs to be valued above all else, followed by experience and pedigree.

With that in mind, in the first of a four-part series, here are my goaltender rankings for the 2019-20 season — counting down from No. 31 to No. 1.

31) Columbus Blue Jackets

Joonas Korpisalo

Elvis Merzlikins

Matiss Kivlenieks

Veini Vehvilainen

ANALYSIS: Columbus plummets from top 10, with Sergei Bobrovsky, to the bottom of the league. Korpisalo is unproven as a starter and Merzlikins is unproven in North America. Together, they are — in a word — unproven and thus bringing up the rear in these rankings. But they do have the potential to prove this ranking wrong while keeping the Blue Jackets in playoff contention.

Joonas Korpisalo of the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports)

30) Buffalo Sabres

Carter Hutton

Linus Ullmark

Ukko-Pekka Luukonen

Andrew Hammond

ANALYSIS: Hutton is mediocre at best and Ullmark also faltered when given a chance to take the starting reins. Neither of them are No. 1s and they are well below average as a platoon. Luukonen — affectionately known as UPL — is going to be Buffalo’s goaltender of the future, but don’t be shocked if he becomes the goaltender of the present at some point this season. Luukonen could be thrust into the spotlight sooner than later once he’s recovered from hip surgery, perhaps getting his NHL opportunity ahead of schedule like Carter Hart in Philadelphia last season.

Carter Hutton of the Buffalo Sabres. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Photo)

29) Ottawa Senators

Craig Anderson

Anders Nilsson

Marcus Hogberg

Filip Gustavsson

Joey Daccord

ANALYSIS: Anderson is nearing the end and has been worn down from facing a ton of rubber in recent years — a trend that is sure to continue. Nilsson finished relatively strong in Ottawa and could emerge as the Senators’ starter, but he’s never been able to sustain that role. Both are capable of playing well in stretches, but they are average on the whole.

Craig Anderson of the Ottawa Senators. (Julio Cortez/THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP)

28) Edmonton Oilers

Mike Smith

Mikko Koskinen

Shane Starrett

Stuart Skinner

Dylan Wells

ANALYSIS: Smith’s history with Dave Tippett from Arizona probably makes him the opening-night starter for Edmonton. Koskinen has the bigger and longer contract but struggled almost immediately after signing that headscratcher. Smith is more proven as a No. 1, but the plan is for them to platoon while occasionally riding the hot hand, yet keeping both reasonably fresh. That might work for the Oilers or it might be another disappointing season largely because of lacklustre goaltending.

Courtesy @InGoalMedia here is #Oilers goalie Mike Smith with his new orange & blue gear.

Imagine how it will look with the @EdmontonOilers new third jersey.

Will be interesting to see what mask design he goes with. pic.twitter.com/9O47gvyC8F — Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) August 20, 2019

27) Calgary Flames

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Jon Gillies

Tyler Parsons

ANALYSIS: Talbot stands a decent chance of bouncing back in Calgary, coming off a rough year despite otherwise decent career numbers. Rittich — also known as Big Save Dave — will challenge for the starting role after establishing himself as a legitimate NHL goaltender last season. This tandem has upside, but Talbot’s stock is down right now.

Cam Talbot sporting his new Flames duds. 📸: @NHLFlames pic.twitter.com/HGuZ03ybG7 — Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) July 6, 2019

26) Colorado Avalanche

Philipp Grubauer

Pavel Francouz

ANALYSIS: Grubauer went on a nice run in the second half and had his shining moments in the playoffs to solidify himself as Colorado’s starter going forward. Francouz had a strong North American debut in the AHL and could be something of a sleeper at the NHL level. Both still have plenty to prove this season, which should be telling of their true worth.

Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche. (Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports)

25) Detroit Red Wings

Jimmy Howard

Jonathan Bernier

Calvin Pickard

Filip Larsson

ANALYSIS: Howard isn’t getting any younger (now 35), but he’s not getting much worse either. He’s been quite consistent throughout his career and should continue to be solid for the rebuilding Red Wings this season. Bernier is a very capable backup and Pickard is a nice No. 3 option. Depth in goal is a strength for Detroit, which could move Howard as a rental at the trade deadline since he’ll be a free agent next summer.

Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

24) New Jersey Devils

Cory Schneider

Mackenzie Blackwood

ANALYSIS: Schneider hasn’t been at his best for a couple seasons now — having been derailed by injuries — but he was knocking on the door of the top 10 when healthy in years past. Blackwood impressed last season, exceeding expectations and leading some to suggest he could be this season’s Jordan Binnington. That is a stretch and this ranking is a bit generous based on Schneider’s history as an upper-echelon netminder, knowing he has (or had) that elite level to his game.

Cory Schneider (35) and MacKenzie Blackwood of the New Jersey Devils. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

23) Carolina Hurricanes

Petr Mrazek

James Reimer

Alex Nedeljkovic

Anton Forsberg

ANALYSIS: Mrazek was good for Carolina last season, rejuvenating his career and earning a little more job security going forward. Reimer wasn’t very good for Florida and his future remains uncertain, with the Hurricanes potentially looking to flip him before the season. Nedeljkovic was named the AHL’s goaltender of the year in backstopping Charlotte to a championship, so he’s ready for the backup role and could be challenging Mrazek as early as this season.

Petr Mrazek of the Carolina Hurricanes. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

22) Arizona Coyotes

Antti Raanta

Darcy Kuemper

Adin Hill

ANALYSIS: If Raanta could stay healthy, he could help the Coyotes rank higher here and potentially help them into the playoffs. That is a big IF for Arizona heading into this season, as it has been every year. Fortunately, Kuemper filled in admirably last season and proved he’s a capable 1B option going forward.

Antti Raanta of the Arizona Coyotes. (Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports)

21) New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov

Thomas Greiss

Jared Coreau

Christopher Gibson

Linus Soderstrom

ANALYSIS: Varlamov has also battled injuries in recent years and now has the pressure of a hefty new contract on his shoulders, not to mention replacing a Vezina finalist in Robin Lehner. But Lehner’s success was largely a byproduct of the Islanders’ defensive structure under Barry Trotz and Lane Lambert — and the mentorship of goaltending guru Mitch Korn — so Varlamov could very well excel in their system too. Varlamov was a first-round pick back in 2006 and his talent has always been evident. Greiss is a pretty good backup who looked really good behind Lehner last season thanks to that coaching staff.

#Isles Transaction: Semyon Varlamov has agreed to terms on a four year contract. https://t.co/KwKEY39QTY — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 1, 2019

20) San Jose Sharks

Martin Jones

Aaron Dell

Josef Korenar

Antoine Bibeau

Andrew Shortridge

ANALYSIS: Jones had his struggles last season — with some ups and downs in the playoffs — but he’s still a legitimate starter for San Jose with plenty of playoff experience. He’s been to a Cup final and helped win his share of rounds, so his ability to perform in pressure situations has value. But how confident are the Sharks in Jones going forward? In some ways, he needs to rebound this season. Dell is a below-average backup, but Korenar and Bibeau both have NHL upside and Shortridge is something of a sleeper. San Jose has decent depth in goal but needs Jones to be the man again.

Martin Jones of the San Jose Sharks. (Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports)

19) Minnesota Wild

Devan Dubnyk

Alex Stalock

Kaapo Kahkonen

ANALYSIS: Dubnyk is getting older and his game is starting to trend down, but he’s a proven starter who has been able to handle a heavy workload throughout his prime. The Wild will be relying on Dubnyk again and he’ll be key to Minnesota staying in the playoff mix. Stalock is a local boy and a feel-good story, but he’s 32 years old and below average as a backup. There is some optimism that the 23-year-old Kahkonen could be Minnesota’s goalie of the future and perhaps he’ll be pushing Dubnyk at some point this season.

Devan Dubnyk of the Minnesota Wild. (Frank Franklin II/AP Photo)

18) Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart

Brian Elliott

Alex Lyon

Jean-Francois Berube

Felix Sandstrom

Kirill Ustimenko

ANALYSIS: Hart is Philadelphia’s goalie of the future and also of the present, thrust into the spotlight in the second half of last season and expected to be the starter from Day 1 this season. The Flyers brought back Elliott in a support role, but he’s capable of taking over the crease should Hart falter and need more development time. Philadelphia has depth in goal to guard against injuries, but the Flyers need Hart to be the real deal in solidifying this position for the foreseeable future.

Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

17) St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington

Jake Allen

Ville Husso

Evan Fitzpatrick

ANALYSIS: Binnington took the league by storm — and by surprise — in the second half of last season, backstopping the Blues into the playoffs and onto a championship. It was an improbable run, but Binnington was unflappable throughout in cementing himself as St. Louis’ starter going forward. Allen had endured highs and lows in his career, but he’s still an above-average backup and platoon option. Husso had a bad year but is still a good prospect and Fitzpatrick has a lot of similarities to Binnington. This position was the biggest question mark for St. Louis a year ago, but Binnington seems to be the answer.

Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

16) Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Eric Comrie

Mikhail Berdin

ANALYSIS: Hellebuyck hasn’t won anything yet but has turned goaltending into a position of strength for Winnipeg, with the help of Brossoit last season. They are a quality tandem, with Hellebuyck the clear starter and part of the Jets’ core in the present. Comrie has NHL upside too but could be lost on waivers this fall. Berdin is trending up and Winnipeg will be in good shape with or without Comrie going forward.

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. (Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports)

15) Pittsburgh Penguins

Matt Murray

Casey DeSmith

Tristan Jarry

Dustin Tokarski (AHL deal)

ANALYSIS: Murray has two Cup rings highlighting an impressive resume for a 25-year-old but injuries and inconsistency have plagued him at times. He’s proven his worth during those playoff runs as well as backstopping Team North America at the World Cup and Canada at the world championships. DeSmith is a decent backup and Jarry a solid third-stringer, though the latter is in the same boat as Comrie in requiring waivers. Tokarski is a journeyman who could also fill in if called upon.

Matt Murray of the Pittsburgh Penguins. (Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo)

14) Vancouver Canucks

Jacob Markstrom

Thatcher Demko

Richard Bachman

Zane McIntyre

Michael DiPietro

ANALYSIS: Markstrom is heading into a contract year, coming off his best year to date. He was Vancouver’s most valuable player last season — even ahead of rookie sensation Elias Pettersson — but it wasn’t enough to get the rebuilding Canucks into the playoffs. If Markstrom can repeat his performance this season, Vancouver should make a serious push. Demko is entering his first full season with plenty of hype as one of the league’s top goaltending prospects. DiPietro is turning pro as another legit prospect and those two could form Vancouver’s future tandem if Markstrom isn’t extended. But for now, Markstrom is the man.

Jacob Markstrom of the Vancouver Canucks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

13) Los Angeles Kings

Jonathan Quick

Jack Campbell

Cal Petersen

ANALYSIS: Quick has a wonky groin but, when healthy, he’s still capable of stealing a game. In a one-game showdown, there aren’t many goalies more clutch than Quick when he’s at his best. That’s evidenced by his two Cup rings. Campbell is coming off a breakout campaign, performing admirably when Quick was sidelined by injury and finally flashing the starter potential that made him the 11th overall pick back in 2010. Petersen also looked good in his first NHL action last season, so goaltending should be the least of Los Angeles’ worries this season.

Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

12) New York Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist

Alexandar Georgiev

Igor Shesterkin

Adam Huska

ANALYSIS: Lundqvist has yet to hoist the Stanley Cup despite his playoff heroics over the years. He’s also proven clutch in the big games — in the Game 7s. The Rangers were able to rebuild in a hurry and might be able to give Lundqvist another run. He should be rejuvenated with a better team in front of him this season. Georgiev emerged as a quality backup last season but fellow Russian Shesterkin is seen as Lundqvist’s successor and another potential star goaltender for the Rangers’ future. The crease still belongs to Lundqvist in the present and he’ll be looking to cement his legacy.

Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers. (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)

11) Chicago Blackhawks

Corey Crawford

Robin Lehner

Kevin Lankinen

Collin Delia

ANALYSIS: Crawford has two Cups but has been battling concussions and vertigo in recent years. Thus the signing of Lehner to form arguably the league’s top tandem. Lehner was a Vezina finalist last season and will be wanting to prove that wasn’t a fluke. He’s on another one-year contract, so he’ll be motivated again. Crawford will do his best to return to form and won’t want to hand over the net. That should make for healthy competition, providing Crawford stays healthy. Lankinen looked good in backstopping Finland to gold at the world championship this spring and Delia is decent too. Chicago is definitely one of the deeper teams in goal now.

Corey Crawford of the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

10) Dallas Stars

Ben Bishop

Anton Khudobin

Colton Point

Jake Oettinger

ANALYSIS: Bishop is another Vezina-calibre goaltender when healthy, which is the key for him. If he can stay healthy, Dallas could be a contender. Bishop is certainly a key to the Stars’ success. Khudobin is a solid veteran that can help reduce Bishop’s workload. Point and Oettinger are both quality prospects that could be pushing for NHL playing time in the not-too-distant future and might even debut this season if Bishop gets hurt again. The Stars are hoping that won’t be the case.

Ben Bishop of the Dallas Stars. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

9) Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen

Michal Neuvirth (PTO)

Michael Hutchinson

Kasimir Kaskisuo

Joseph Woll

Ian Scott

ANALYSIS: Andersen saw a ton of rubber last season and stopped most of it. He was in the Vezina conversation but couldn’t get Toronto over that Boston hurdle in the playoffs. Andersen will need to win the big one to keep the confidence of that market, but he remains the Leafs’ go-to guy for now. This season will be telling for Andersen and whether he’s truly a top-10 goaltender, but he earned this ranking last season. Neuvirth should be able to earn a contract in camp to back up Andersen ahead of Hutchinson. If Neuvirth is signed, the Leafs will have good depth in goal too.

Frederik Andersen of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

8) Anaheim Ducks

John Gibson

Ryan Miller

Anthony Stolarz

Kevin Boyle

ANALYSIS: Anaheim went with Gibson over Andersen and hasn’t regretted that decision, with Gibson living up to his hype as another Vezina-calibre goaltender. Gibson has given the Ducks a chance to win nearly every night, even amid a trying season and ongoing retooling. Gibson has been a bit injury-prone but, when healthy, he’s one of the league’s best. Miller is getting older and his body has been breaking down, but he’s still an above-average backup towards the end of his career after being an above-average starter in his prime. Stolarz and Boyle are capable call-ups should injuries arise in Anaheim.

John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

7) Washington Capitals

Braden Holtby

Pheonix Copley

Ilya Samsonov

Vitek Vanecek

ANALYSIS: Holtby is entering a contract year with a big payday in his sights, but he’ll need another strong showing to fully cash in as a free agent next summer. He might price himself out of Washington with a stellar season, but he’s already delivered a Cup for the Capitals. Copley is the current backup, coming off a serviceable season, but all signs point to Samsonov as Washington’s goaltender of the future. If Samsonov can take a big step during his second season in North America, the Capitals might pass the torch to him sooner than later. If he doesn’t take that step, Washington will be trying that much harder to retain Holtby.

Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals. (Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports)

6) Vegas Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury

Malcolm Subban

Garret Sparks

Oscar Dansk

ANALYSIS: Fleury has been phenomenal for Vegas after being part of three Cup-winning teams in Pittsburgh as the first overall pick from 2003. It’s hard to believe he’ll be 35 in November, but Fleury’s play hasn’t been hindered by age and he’s been quite durable over the years. He’s held up well and lived up to his draft position. Subban was a first-rounder too, but he’s still trying to establish himself as a legitimate NHL goaltender, let alone a starter. Sparks could push Subban for the backup role this season and Dansk provides nice depth at the position. But Vegas is Fleury’s team and that net belongs to him for the foreseeable future.

Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports)

5) Nashville Predators

Pekka Rinne

Juuse Saros

Troy Grosenick

Connor Ingram

ANALYSIS: This Finnish tandem ranks right up there, with Saros set to be Rinne’s successor in Nashville and already sharing the net. They are opposites in size and style but work very well together. Rinne is still a top-10 goaltender in his own right but having Saros as an understudy propels the Predators into the top five. Taking a buy-low flyer on Ingram could pay dividends down the road, but for now the Finns will be manning Nashville’s crease as a formidable duo.

Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators. (Mark Humphrey/AP Photo)

4) Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky

Samuel Montembeault

Chris Driedger

Philippe Desrosiers

ANALYSIS: Bobrovsky has a big contract to fulfill — as a $10-million man — but he’s become one of the league’s elite netminders in the regular season and finally maintained that level in the playoffs to win a round and force a bidding war for his services as a free agent. Florida won those sweepstakes and will be hoping for bigger victories with Bobrovsky between the pipes until Spencer Knight is fully developed. Montembeault is a budding backup in the meantime, with Driedger and Desrosiers forming a solid AHL tandem.

Sergei Bobrovsky will become the 5th former Vezina Trophy winner to play for the @FlaPanthers. A goaltender has yet to win the award in a season with Florida. #NHLStats



Story: https://t.co/LhS1YH1uit pic.twitter.com/YfNwXnfzx3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 2, 2019

3) Boston Bruins

Tuukka Rask

Jaroslav Halak

Daniel Vladar

ANALYSIS: Rask rose to the occasion this spring, backstopping Boston to the Cup final and proving he’s still a top-end goaltender in the process. Halak proved to be one of the league’s better backups last season, with Boston being a good fit for him. Vladar has NHL upside and has been developing nicely with the Baby Bruins in Providence, but Rask is still going strong at 32 — looking better than ever in this year’s playoff run.

Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins. (Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)

2) Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price

Keith Kinkaid

Charlie Lindgren

Cayden Primeau

Michael McNiven

ANALYSIS: Price has been topping this particular ranking for much of the last decade and showed last season that he’s got lots of good hockey left in him. Price kept Montreal in the playoff race as his team’s obvious MVP yet again. Expect more of the same this season, with the Canadiens staying competitive in a daunting Atlantic Division that is now six deep. Price is still the goalie that most coaches would want in their crease for a one-game showdown based on his international heroics at the Olympics, the World Cup and dating all the way back to the 2007 World Juniors. Kinkaid is a capable backup — and a quality tweeter — while Lindgren, Primeau and McNiven provide promising depth for the Canadiens.

Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Curtis McElhinney

Louis Domingue

Scott Wedgewood

Mike Condon

ANALYSIS: It was going to take a real world-beater to knock Price from No. 1, but Vasilevskiy has blossomed into that kind of all-world talent. There is a reluctance in passing that torch — that title of the NHL’s top goaltender, especially with Price still in his prime at 32 — but the 25-year-old Russian is simply the most skilled right now. The best in the biggest games? That remains to be seen, but Vasilevskiy has raised the bar from a pure skill standpoint. Could Vasilevskiy outduel Price in a seven-game series, with all things being equal? Price would still be the betting favourite there, but smart money might be on Vasilevskiy going forward. He’ll want to avenge that first-round sweep from this year’s playoffs — and the embarrassment that came with it — so look for Vasilevskiy to enjoy his best season yet. McElhinney will be able to spell off Vasilevskiy to keep him fresh for next year’s playoffs. Domingue exceeded expectations in that backup role last season, but Tampa Bay must see McElhinney as a better fit and more of a mentor. Domingue will likely be on the move — via trade or waivers — but the Lightning are still deep in goal with Wedgewood and Condon now in the fold after overhauling that position behind Vasilevskiy.

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning. (Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

