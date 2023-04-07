Red Wings’ 2023 Offseason Trade Targets: Winnipeg Jets

Welcome to The Hockey Writers’ 2023 Offseason Trade Targets series for the Detroit Red Wings. During it, we will be looking at a handful of players from each NHL team who the Red Wings should consider pursuing this summer.

In this first piece of the series, we will be looking at the Winnipeg Jets. For a good portion of the 2022-23 season, the Jets were near the top of the Central Division. However, they have struggled immensely during the final stretch of the season, and they are now flirting with the possibility of missing the playoffs. This could spark major changes to their roster this offseason, and the Red Wings would be wise to take advantage of that. Thus, let’s look at three specific Jets who general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman could target.

Logan Stanley

Andy Strickland of Bally Sports reported right before Trade Deadline Day that Jets defenseman Logan Stanley requested a trade. It was not too surprising to hear at the time, as the 6-foot-7 defenseman has become the odd man out on their blueline. A change of scenery seems like a necessity at this juncture, and the Red Wings should consider pursuing him.

Logan Stanley, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stanley is a former first-round pick who has shown that he can be a serviceable bottom-pairing defenseman. He provides immense physicality to go along with reliable defensive play, so he could be a great fit on a young Red Wings team. With that, when noting that he is still only 24 years old, there is reason to believe that he could improve as he continues to receive more consistent playing time in the NHL.

When noting that Stanley has only appeared in 18 games this season, his trade value isn’t particularly high. The Red Wings likely would not need to give up anything more than a fourth-round pick to successfully acquire him because of this.

Adam Lowry

The Red Wings have a handful pending unrestricted free-agent forwards (UFA) like Pius Suter, Adam Erne, and Alex Chiasson, so they are likely to pursue bottom-six forwards this offseason. When looking at the Jets’ roster, one player who stands out as an excellent trade target is Adam Lowry. The 30-year-old center is having a strong season, as he has 11 goals and a career-high 33 points in 78 games played. He also has continued to make an impact with his steady defensive play and physicality.

However, with the Jets potentially making changes this offseason, they could look to move Lowry while his trade value is at its highest due to his career year. The Red Wings would need to consider adding him if he is officially shopped. The 6-foot-6 center would be a perfect addition to their third line due to his solid secondary scoring ability and effective two-way play. He also would simply make them harder to play against, as his 155 hits this season effectively display.

If the Red Wings want to acquire Lowry, the Jets’ asking price will likely start at a second-round pick. With that, Winnipeg could also want a prospect like Dmitri Buchelnikov in the hypothetical move. The 19-year-old is showing promise in Russia and has the tools to potentially become a middle-six forward in the NHL later down the road.

Neal Pionk

Although the Red Wings acquired a very good return from the Vancouver Canucks for Filip Hronek, it is clear that the right side of their defensive group has been negatively impacted by his departure. As a result, the Red Wings could consider the prospect of pursuing Neal Pionk. The 27-year-old has established himself as a legitimate top-four defenseman, and he would be a great addition to Detroit’s lineup because of it.

Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When looking at a potential fit for Pionk in the Red Wings’ lineup, it is fair to argue that he would work well on their second pairing with Ben Chiarot. Chiarot’s steady defensive play would allow Pionk to take more chances offensively, which could lead to his offensive totals going up. Pionk would also be in the running to receive time on both the Red Wings’ power play and penalty kill if acquired.

If the Red Wings acquired Pionk, he would be more than a rental, as he carries a $5.875 million cap hit until the end of the 2024-25 season. To successfully acquire him, the Red Wings would need to part ways with their 2024 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick, and a prospect like Donovan Sebrango.

It would be beneficial for the Red Wings to add any of these three players. Out of the trio, Pionk would be the biggest splash, but acquiring Lowry or Stanley would not be a bad consolation prize in the slightest. We will need to wait and see if these two clubs end up striking a deal this summer from here.