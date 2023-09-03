Who Wore It Best: Red Wings’ Best Players By Number

As one of the most storied franchises in the history of the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings have also had numerous players who are in the history books and are some of the most well-known in the history of the league.

Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom and Gordie Howe (The Hockey Writers)

These players have helped the organization to a total of 11 Stanley Cups and have won numerous individual awards. But what number did they wear and who wore them the best?

#1 Terry Sawchuk

Terry Sawchuk played a total of 14 seasons with the Red Wings in three stops in Detroit. In his time with the team, he became known as one of the best goalies in the NHL and is still considered one of them to this day. During his time with the Red Wings, he totaled 350 wins, a 2.44 goals-against average (GAA), and 85 shutouts in 734 games. His 734 games, 350 wins, and 85 shutouts rank number one in Red Wings history. He also ranks second in team history with 85 games played, 46 wins and 11 shutouts in the playoffs. He helped lead the team to three Stanley Cups as well (1952, 1954 and 1955).

Sawchuk also won the 1950 Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the league while winning the Vezina Trophy for top goaltender three times in his career with Detroit. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971 and later had his number retired by the organization in 1994.

#2 Gary Bergman

In parts of eleven seasons with the Red Wings, Gary Bergman played in 706 games, with 60 goals, 243 assists and 303 total points. All three rank him in the top 10 all-time for Red Wings defensemen. He was also an All-Star in the 1973 season with the Red Wings.

#3 Marcel Pronovost

Marcel Pronovost spent 15 seasons in a Red Wings jersey in the 1960s and ’70s, totaling 80 goals and 217 assists for 297 total points. His 80 goals rank him fourth all-time for Red Wings defensemen, while his 217 assists and 297 points sit him at number five on the all-time list. He also ranks number two with 983 games played as a Red Wings defenseman.

He was also a four-time Stanley Cup winner as a Red Wing and was a 10-time All-Star as well. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1978.

#4 Red Kelly

One of the first “dominant” Red Wings defensemen, Red Kelly played for the Red Wings from 1947 to 1960. In that time, he played a total of 846 games with 162 goals, 310 assists and 472 points in the regular season. He was an all-star from 1950-1958, a four-time Stanley Cup champion. He also won the Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the NHL in the 1953-1954 season and was a four-time winner of the Lady Bing Trophy for player who showed the best sportsmanship.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1969 and had his number four retired by the team in 2019.

#5 Nick Lidstrom

Known as one of the best defensemen in the history of the NHL, Nick Lidstrom was originally a third-round pick by the Red Wings in 1989. He spent his entire 20-year career in a Winged Wheel jersey. In 1,564 regular season games, he totaled 264 goals, 878 assists and 1,142 points, and a plus-450 plus/minus. He ranks first all-time in Red Wings history for defensemen in all three scoring categories. He ranks third among all Red Wings in assists, fourth in points, third in power play goals and second in games played.

He also ranks in the top-ten all-time league-wide for defensemen in points, goals, assists and power play goals.

Lidstrom was also an 11-time All-Star, winning seven Norris Trophies. He also was able to win the 2001-02 Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff most valuable player. In his playoff career, he totaled 54 goals, 129 assists and 183 points in 263 games. He ranks in the top-five all-time in each of these categories in Red Wings history.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame and had his jersey retired by the Red Wings in 2014.

#6 Cummy Burton

Cummy Burton was the only Red Wing to wear the number six, doing so from 1955-1959. He played in only 42 games and tallied two assists total.

#7 Ted Lindsay

The man known as “Terrible Ted” spent 14 of his 17 seasons in the NHL with the Red Wings. In those 14 seasons, he compiled 335 goals, 393 assists and 728 points in 862 regular season games. He ranks in the top ten in the goals, assists and points categories in Red Wings history.

Detroit Red Wings fans hold up the No. 7 in honor of former player Ted Lindsay (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ted Lindsay also was a four-time Stanley Cup champion and an 11-time All-Star with the Red Wings. He ranks in the top-ten in playoff goals, assists and points in Red Wings history. After retiring, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1966 and had his jersey later retired by the Red Wings in 1991.

Lindsay was part of the Red Wings “Production Line” with Sid Abel and Gordie Howe.

#8 Igor Larionov

In two stints with the Red Wings, Igor Larionov won three Stanley Cups and was able to play in 539 regular season games, totaling 89 goals, 308 assists and 397 points. In the playoffs, he played in 105 games compiling 20 goals, 39 assists and 59 points. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

He is most notably known for scoring the triple-overtime game-winning goal in game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

#9 Gordie Howe

“Mr. Hockey” Gordie Howe was able to play 25 seasons with the Red Wings, totaling 1,678 regular season games with 786 goals, 1,023 assists and 1,809 points. He ranks number one in goals, second in assists and first in points in Red Wings history while also ranking fourth in goals and points in NHL history. He also ranks first in power play goals in Red Wings history with 209.

Gordie Howe,, Detroit Red Wings (THW Archives)

In his time in Detroit, he won four Stanley Cups, playing in 154 games with 67 goals, 91 assists and 158 points. He also was a 22-time All-Star, winning the Art Ross Trophy (most points in the NHL) six times, and the Hart Trophy (league MVP) six times as well.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame and his number retired by the Red Wings in 1972.

#10 Alex Delvecchio

Alex Delvecchio spent his entire 24-season career with the Red Wings and compiled 1,550 regular season games with 456 goals, 825 assists, and 1,281 points, which all rank in the top-ten in Red Wings history.

He was a two-time Stanley Cup winner, while also being an 11-time All-Star as well. He won the Lady Bing Trophy in 1959 and had his number retired by Detroit in 1991 after being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

He also was part of the “Production Line II” with Ted Lindsay and Gordie Howe after Sid Abel was traded away by the team.

#11 Pete Mahovlich

Originally a first-round pick by Detroit in 1963, Pete Mahovlich spent six years in a Red Wings jersey and totaled 186 games, 26 goals, 64 assists, and 90 points. Most of his success came in his time with the Montreal Canadians.

#12 Sid Abel

While wearing seven different numbers, Sid Abel is known most for wearing the number 12 with the Red Wings. He spent 12 seasons with the organization playing in 570 games with 183 goals, 280 assists, and 463 points. He was on the Red Wings’ well-known “Production Line” with Howe and Lindsay, winning three Stanley Cups.

He later was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1969 and had his number retired in 1995 by the Red Wings.

#13 Pavel Datsyuk

A sixth-round pick in 1998 by the Red Wings, Pavel Datsyuk played 14 seasons in Detroit. He totaled 953 games compiling 314 goals, 604 assists and 918 points in the regular season. He ranks top-ten in all four categories in Red Wings history. He also ranks top-ten in all four of the same categories in Red Wings playoff history.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Datsyuk was known as “The Magic Man” for his slick hands and defensive prowess which led to him winning the Selke Trophy (best defensive forward) three times and the Lady Bing Trophy four times. He was also a three-time All-Star and a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Red Wings.

#14 Brendan Shanahan

Brendan Shanahan spent nine years with the Red Wings after being acquired from the Hartford Whalers in October 1996. He played a vital role in the team’s success during his time in Detroit. He played in 716 regular season games while putting up 309 goals, 324 assists, and 633 total points. He also tallied 10 hat tricks as a Red Wing and ranks top-ten all-time in Red Wings history in both goals and points. He was a five-time All-Star and won the Clancy Trophy (leadership on and off the ice) in the 2002-2003 season.

In the playoffs, Shanahan was a three-time Stanley Cup champion while also playing in 106 games with 33 goals, 41 assists, and 74 points. He is known as a player that was able to mix his skill with grit and physicality when need be throughout his career as well.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

#15 Paul Woods

Paul Woods played a total of seven seasons with the Red Wings and played 501 games with 72 goals, 124 assists, and 196 points.

#16 Vladimir Konstantinov

While only able to play six seasons in the NHL before a limo accident claimed his career, Vladimir Konstantinov was one of the most feared defensemen on the ice (from ‘Road to Stanleytown: Celebration turns to sadness with Vladimir Konstantinov limo crash’, Detroit Free Press, 9/13/22). In 446 regular season games, he totaled 47 goals, 128 assists and 175 points while also having a plus/minus of plus-185. He ranks number 10 all-time in defensemen points for the Red Wings.

Defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov of the Detroit Red Wings moves down the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Philadelphia Flyers (Rick Stewart /Allsport)

In the 1995-96 season, he led the NHL in plus/minus with a plus-60 and also finished second in the Norris Trophy voting in the 1996-97 season. He was part of the Red Wings’ 1997 Stanley Cup-winning team.

#17 Gerard Gallant

Gerard Gallant played 531 games with the Red Wings, totaling 201 goals, 248 assists, and 449 points. He also recorded four hat tricks with the organization.

Gellant played much of his time on the same as line as Steve Yzerman, which helped lead him to being a more productive player.

#18 Kirk Maltby

Acquired in March 1996 from the Edmonton Oilers, Kirk Maltby played 908 games with the Red Wings, scoring 107 goals and tallying 115 assists for 222 total points in the regular season with one hat trick as well. He was a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the team and ranks number five in all-time playoff games played in Red Wings history.

Maltby, along with Kris Draper and Darren McCarty teamed up on a line throughout the 90’s and early 2000’s as the “Grind Line” for the Red Wings after being known to be an energizer line for the bottom-six of the lineup.

#19 Steve Yzerman

“The Captain” played 22 seasons as a Red Wing and totaled 1,514 regular season games, scoring 692 goals, 663 assists, and 1,755 points, all of which rank in the top five in Red Wings history. Steve Yzerman recorded 22 hat tricks in his 22-year career and ranks top-ten in goals, assists, and points in NHL history as well. He ranks top-five in goals, assists, points, and games played in Red Wings playoff history. He won three Stanley Cups in his career and was a nine-time All-Star as well.

Steve Yzerman (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

He won the Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player, voted on by the NHLPA) in the 1988-89 season, the Conn Smythe in 1998, the Selke Trophy in the 1999-00 season, and the Masterton Award (perseverance, determination, and dedication) in the 2002-03 season. His number 19 was retired in 2007 before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Yzerman is now in the front office of the organization as the team’s general manager (GM) and has been in that position since the 2019-20 season.

#20 Mickey Redmond

Mickey Redmond spent six seasons with the Red Wings, playing in 317 games with 177 goals, 132 assists and 309 points. He recorded six hat tricks as well. In 1974, he was named an All-Star.

Redmond has been part of the Red Wings TV broadcast since 1986.

#21 Paul Ysebaert

In three seasons with the Red Wings, Paul Ysebaert played in 210 games with 84 goals, 86 assists and 170 regular season points. In the 1991-92 season, he led the NHL in plus/minus at a plus-44.

He was not known for a lot of scoring on the power play, but was able to help factor in on it with assists throughout his time with the team.

#22 Dino Ciccarelli

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010, Dino Ciccarelli spent four seasons with the Red Wings. In 254 regular season games, he totaled 107 goals, 133 assists and 240 points, including three hat tricks.

Dino Ciccarelli, Detroit Red Wings, March 20, 1996 (Photo by Graig Abel/Getty Images)

Ciccarelli was also seen as an agitator on the ice for other teams to play against.

#23 Mathieu Schneider

Mathieu Schneider spent four seasons in Detroit after being acquired in March 2003 and played in 231 regular season games, scoring 48 times, and assisting on 116 goals for a total of 164 points. Schneider was one of the Red Wings’ most offensive defensemen while suited up with the team as well.

#24 Bob Probert

One of the most feared men on the ice, Bob Probert spent nine seasons in a Red Wings jersey. On top of totaling 2,090 penalty minutes, he played in 474 games with 114 goals, 145 assists and 259 points while scoring 20 goals in a season twice. In 1988, he was named an All-Star.

He is known as a player who had the skill set to put up the points when asked but ended up being known as one of the toughest fighters in the league’s history.

#25 John Ogrodnick

John Ogrodnick recorded six hat tricks with the Red Wings in nine seasons. He played in a total of 558 regular season games and scored 265 goals, 281 assists and 546 points. With Detroit, he was a five-time All-Star as well.

Ogrodnick is now the president for the Red Wings Alumni Association and still does events with the organization as well.

#26 Ray Sheppard

Ray Sheppard spent five seasons in a Red Wings jersey, suiting up for 274 regular season games and tallying 152 goals, 113 assists and 265 points. There were also five hat tricks that he recorded as a Red Wing. In the 1993-94 season, he ranked fifth in the league in goals and also ranked fourth the following season as well.

Ray Sheppard of the Detroit Red Wings moves down the ice during a game against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks at Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim, California. (Glenn Cratty/Allsport)

In his career as a whole, Sheppard was able to score 20 goals in a season for six teams having Bill Guerin join him as the only players to accomplish the feat.

#27 Frank Mahovlich

Frank Mahovlich spent four seasons with the Red Wings and played in 198 games with 108 goals, 88 assists and 196 points with five hat tricks. He was also an All-Star in each season he was playing for the team. He was also able to play on a line with his younger brother, Paul during his time with the Red Wings as well.

#28 Reed Larson

Spending ten seasons with the team, Reed Larson totaled three hat tricks in 708 games, where he scored 188 goals with 382 assists and 570 points. In his time with the team, he was a three-time All-Star. In the entirety of his career, he became the first American-born defenseman to tally 200 career goals when he did so in 1986.

#29 Mike Vernon

After being acquired in June 1994 by the team, Mike Vernon played in 95 games over three seasons with the Red Wings, going 53-24-14 (ties/overtime losses) with a .898 save percentage (SV%) and four shutouts. He won the Jennings Trophy (goals-against leader) in the 1995-96 season and the 1997 Conn Smythe Trophy after leading the Red Wings to the Stanley Cup.

In the playoffs, Vernon played in 42 games, recording a 30-12 record, 2.08 GAA and two shutouts. He ranks fifth in Red Wings history for playoff games played and third in playoff wins. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

#30 Chris Osgood

In two stints with the team, Chris Osgood recorded 317 wins and 39 shutouts in 565 regular season games. He ranks second in Red Wings history in goalie wins, shutouts and games played. He was also a two-time All-Star and shared the Jennings Trophy with Vernon in the 1995-96 season along with winning the award in the 2007-08 season.

Chris Osgood, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

He also helped lead the team to three Stanley Cups, going 67-37 with 14 shutouts in the playoffs. He ranks first in games played, wins and shutouts in Red Wings playoff history.

#31 Curtis Joseph

While only playing two seasons with the team and trying to follow Dominik Hasek after he retired, Curtis Joseph was able to record 50 wins and seven shutouts in 92 games played. In the playoffs, he posted a 4-8 record with a .931 SV%, 1.64 GAA and one shutout.

While his playoff statistics are not bad, the Red Wings were unable to help Joseph out in the scoring department, leading to the disappointing four-game sweep in the first round of the 2003 Playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks.

#32 Tim Cheveldae

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Red Wings in 1986, Tim Cheveldae was able to climb the ranks to the NHL rather quickly and take over the reins as the team’s starting goaltender. He played six seasons in Detroit and recorded 128 wins in 234 games. His 128 wins land him at number six in team history. He led the league in wins in the 1991-92 season with 38 and was also in the top-ten in wins three different seasons. He was a one-time All-Star with the team as well.

#33 Kris Draper

After being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets for what ended up being a single dollar, Kris Draper played 17 seasons with the Red Wings. Known as a “grinder” type of player, he made his calling in the faceoff circle and on the penalty kill (21 shorthanded goals).

Over 17 seasons in the NHL, Draper played 1,137 games with 158 goals, 203 assists and 361 points in the regular season. He ranks fifth in games played in team history. As the defensive specialist he was, he won the Selke Trophy in the 2003-04 season.

Kris Draper, Detroit Red Wings, Apr. 15, 2007 (Photo By Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

He is also a four-time Stanley Cup winner. In his playoff career where he played in 220 games, he tallied 24 goals, 22 assists and 46 points. He ranks second in playoff games played in team history.

Draper is one-third of the infamous “Grind Line” the team had on the ice throughout their Stanley Cup runs in the late 90s and early 2000s.

#34 Manny Legace

Manny Legace spent six seasons with the team and appeared in 180 games, recording 112 wins which ranks ninth in team history. But getting to the point of sticking with the team did not come easy. He was originally put on waivers by the Red Wings in 1999 and claimed by the Vancouver Canucks. He eventually made his way back to the team and bided his time as a backup before being able to take over the starting duties in the 2005-06 season. He ended the season with the league’s fifth most wins and was also named an All-Star in 2008.

#35 Jimmy Howard

A second-round pick in 2003 by the Red Wings, Jimmy Howard is another goalie who bided his time and scratched his way to being the team’s full-time starter in the 2009-10 season. He dressed for the team for 14 seasons and in those 14 seasons, he started 578 games and recorded 246 wins, both ranked third all-time in team history. He led the league in shutouts in the 2012-13 season with five and ended his career with 24 total (fourth-most in team history). He also was a two-time All-Star for the Red Wings.

#36 Derek Meech

One of those numbers that has not seen many players wear it is number 36. Derek Meech only appeared in 126 games over four seasons with the team, recording a total of 28 points.

#37 Mikael Samuelsson

With two stints in a Red Wings jersey, Mikael Samuelsson compiled 68 goals, 95 assists and 163 points in 308 total regular season games. In the playoffs, he recorded 14 goals, 23 assists and 37 points in 74 playoff games and was a one-time Stanley Cup champion. He was also seen as a vital player on the Red Wings power play in his time with the team as well.

#38 Jason York

Jason York played three seasons with the team and only dressed for 19 games in that time. He recorded a total of six points. He failed to live up to his minor league success and was not able to translate it into his time with the Red Wings.

#39 Dominik Hasek

When the Red Wings acquired Dominik Hasek in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, they were hoping he could help lead them to a Stanley Cup. He did just that in the 2001-02 season. He spent a total of four years with the organization in three different stints with the team.

Dominik Hasek, Detroit Red Wings (Photo By Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

In that time, he was able to play in 176 games and record 114 wins and 20 shutouts. He ranks eighth in team history in wins and fifth in shutouts. In the 2007-08 season, Hasek won the Jennings Trophy and was also a one-time All-Star with the Red Wings.

Helping lead the team to two Stanley Cups, Hasek compiled a 28-17 record in the playoffs over 45 games played. He ranks fourth in team playoff history in wins, third in shutouts (eight) and fifth in games played.

#40 Henrik Zetterberg

As a seventh-round pick, Henrik Zetterberg was able to compile quite the career with the Red Wings playing 15 seasons for the team. In that time he was able to suit up for 1,082 regular season games and record 337 goals, 623 assists and 960 total points. He ranks fifth in goals, assists and points in the team’s regular season history.

Zetterberg also captained the Red Wings and helped lead them to the 2008 Stanley Cup where he won the Conn Smythe Trophy. In 137 playoff games in his career, he tallied 57 goals, 63 assists and 120 points. He ranks third in goals, seventh in assists, fifth in points and tenth in games played in team playoff history.

Zetterberg and Datsyuk were able to create quite the one-two punch throughout their time in a Red Wings jersey and gave the fans many highlight reel plays.

#41 Luke Glendening

Luke Glendening played eight seasons for the Red Wings and compiled a total of 554 games, 57 goals, 69 assists and 126 points. He was seen as a faceoff and penalty kill specialist in his time with the Red Wings.

#42 Bernie Federko

While only playing one season with the team, this is another number with very few players who have worn it. In the one season he played in Detroit, Bernie Federko played 73 games and totaled 17 goals, 40 assists and 57 points.

#43 Darren Helm

Another late-round pick for the organization that panned out for a long-term career, Darren Helm played 14 seasons with the Red Wings. In those seasons, he dressed in 744 games, scoring 112 goals, assisting on 139 goals and totaling 257 points. Helm is a one-time Stanley Cup winner with Detroit.

Darren Helm, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Another player like Glendening, Helm was seen as a player who was a penalty kill specialist mixed with a defensive player who could spark the lineup with his play.

#44 Todd Bertuzzi

Playing a total of six seasons in two stints with the team, Todd Bertuzzi played in 308 regular season games, scoring 61 goals, and tallying 89 assists for 150 total points. He added a layer of grit and attitude to the team as well as being a protector to the stars on the Red Wings.

#45 Jonathan Bernier

Jonathan Bernier spent three seasons with the team after signing as a free agent in 2018, playing in 94 games and recording 33 wins and two shutouts. He also became the first Red Wings goalie since 1979 (Jim Rutherford) to record two assists in a game.

#46 Marc Potvin

Marc Potvin only appeared in 14 games with the Red Wings and totaled one goal in those 14 games. Once his playing days concluded, he was the assistant coach for the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Adirondack Red Wings, in the 1998-99 season.

#47 Alexey Marchenko

Alexey Marchenko played in 110 games over four seasons and compiled 19 total points with the Red Wings.

#48 Givani Smith

A second-round pick by the team in 2016, Givani Smith played parts of four seasons and appeared in 85 games, tallying 14 total points while racking up 138 penalty minutes. He played the role of enforcer more than anything else in his time with the team.

#49 Andrej Nastrasil

Andrej Nastrasil appeared in only 13 games for the Red Wings and tallied two total points.

#50 Jonas Gustavsson

Jonas Gustavsson spent three seasons with the organization going 21-10-6 with one shutout in his time in a Winged Wheel jersey. He spent most of his time as a backup to full-time starter Jimmy Howard and also battled injuries in his time with the Red Wings.

#51 Valtteri Filppula

Valtteri Filppula spent ten total seasons in the organization while playing in 591 regular season games, compiling 112 goals, 115 assists and 287 points. He was on the 2008 Stanley Cup winning team and in his playoff career with the Red Wings put up 19 goals, 38 assists and 57 points in 105 playoff contests.

Valtteri Filppula, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Filppula was a player that was able to slide up and down the lineup and fill in roles when asked of him while with the team as well.

#52 Jonathan Ericsson

A ninth-round pick in the 2002 Draft, Jonathan Ericsson, who in junior was a center and a defenseman, was able to play in 680 regular season games and tallied 27 goals and 98 assists for 125 points as a full-time defenseman in the league. He ranks sixth in team history for games played by a defenseman. He was also part of the 2008 Stanley Cup team.

#53 Moritz Seider

After being drafted sixth overall in the 2019 Draft, Moritz Seider has been able to establish himself as one of the best young defensemen in the game and has not missed a single game in the first two seasons of his career, playing all 164 possible regular season games. He also won the Calder Trophy in 2022.

#54 Bobby Ryan

In his lone season in Detroit after a successful return to the league after his admittance into the NHL Players Assistance Program, Bobby Ryan played in 33 games and tallied 14 total points.

#55 Niklas Kronwall

Niklas Kronwall spent 15 seasons in the organization and was able to compile a stat line of 83 goals, 349 assists and 432 regular season points in 953 games. He ranks third in goals, assists, points and games played by a defenseman in team history. He is most notably known for his bone-crushing hits, commonly referred to as players being “Kronwalled.”

#56 Teemu Pulkkinen

Teemu Pulkkinen played in 70 games spanning parts of three years in the organization and totaled 20 points and was not able to live up to the reputation he had in Grand Rapids as a goal-scoring threat.

#57 David Perron

A 2022 free agent signing by the team, David Perron played in all 82 games in his first season with the team and tallied 24 goals, 32 assists and 56 total points and is proving to be a vital leader for the Red Wings.

#58 – Unworn Number

#59 Tyler Bertuzzi

The nephew of the aforementioned Todd, Tyler spent seven seasons in Detroit after being drafted in the second round of the 2013 Draft. In his seven seasons in Detroit, he was able to play in 305 games and compile 88 goals, 114 assists and 202 points. He also earned All-Star honors in 2020.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He plays similarly to his uncle in the gritty, physical style that is able to energize a team when needed.

#60 – Unworn Number

#61 Xavier Ouellet

The second-round pick from 2011 played parts of five seasons with the organization. In 141 total games, Xavier Ouellet totaled 23 points. His productivity on the power play was unable to translate from his time in juniors to the NHL level though, which also helped lead to his departure from Detroit in 2018.

#62 Thomas Vanek

After signing as a free agent in 2017, Tomas Vanek spent two seasons with the Red Wings and totaled 31 goals and 43 assists for 74 points and was a veteran presence in the locker room for a rebuilding Red Wings team.

#63 Joakim Andersson

Joakim Andersson totaled 103 games and scored 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points in his time with Detroit after being a third-round pick in 2007.

#64 Gemel Smith

Gemel Smith is the only player who has worn the number 64 and totaled one point in three games with the team. He is also the brother of former Red Wing Givani Smith.

#65 Danny DeKeyser

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the organization, DeKeyser was able to play 10 seasons with the Red Wings. He totaled 547 games with 33 goals, 113 assists and 146 total points. He ranks number 10 in all-time games played as a defenseman in organization history.

#66 – Unworn Number

#67 Taro Hirose

Taro Hirose is the only player to wear this number in the organization’s history. He has been able to play 60 total games in parts of five seasons with the team while putting up 20 total points. He is still currently in the organization, albeit he is more of a depth player for the organization in the AHL with Grand Rapids.

#68 – Unworn Number

#69 – Unworn Number

#70 Oskar Sundqvist

Oskar Sundqvist was acquired by the Red Wings in a 2022 trade with the St. Louis Blues, which also helped bring the team defenseman Jake Walman and played parts of two seasons with the organization. He totaled 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 total points in 70 games before being traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2023.

#71 Dylan Larkin

The current captain of the Red Wings and a former first-round pick in 2014, Dylan Larkin has been able to suit up in 584 games so far in his career. In those 584 games, he has tallied 179 goals and 258 assists for 437 points with two hat tricks. He has been named an All-Star three times in his career as well.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The hope is that the hometown Larkin will play his entire career with the Red Wings after signing an eight-year extension with the team in March 2023.

#72 Andreas Athanasiou

The speedy forward spent five seasons with the team and was able to play in 294 games, scoring 83 goals and assisting on another 71 for 154 total points as a Red Wing. He was viewed as a young player who could play a vital role in the future of the team but was eventually traded to the Edmonton Oilers in 2022.

#73 Adam Erne

Adam Erne is the only player to date to wear the number 73 after signing as a free agent in 2019. In four seasons in Detroit, he was able to play in 241 games with 27 goals, 35 assists and 62 points. He was another player who was seen as an energy guy in the bottom-six in his time in Detroit.

#74 Madison Bowey

Madison Bowey was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals and played two seasons in a Red Wings jersey totaling four goals, 17 assists and 21 points in 70 games played.

#75 – Unworn Number

#76 Fabian Brunnstrom

Fabian Brunnstrom only suited up in five games for the organization and tallied one single assist in those games.

#77 Paul Coffey

The Hall of Famer, Paul Coffey played four seasons in Detroit, playing in 231 games. In those games, he totaled 46 goals, 193 assists and 239 total points. In the playoffs he was just over a point-a-game player, tallying 50 points in 49 games. He was also a four-time All-Star with Detroit. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004 and also played a vital role in the mentoring of defensemen such as Lidstrom in his time with the Red Wings.

#78 – Unworn Number

#79 – Unworn Number

#80 – Unworn Number

#81 Marian Hossa

Although he only played one season with the Red Wings in 2008-09, Marian Hossa put up the best scoring season of the last decade for the Red Wings putting up 40 goals.

Marian Hossa – Image Credit: Daylife.com

He ranked fifth in the league in goals that season and helped lead the team to a Stanley Cup Final matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hossa put up 15 points in the postseason in 23 games played. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

#82 Tomas Kopecky

Tomas Kopecky played four seasons in Detroit, playing 183 games and totaling 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points.

#83 Trevor Daley

The veteran defenseman spent three seasons in Detroit after signing as a free agent in 2017 and played in 164 total games, totaling 31 points before retiring in 2020.

#84 Olli Juolevi

Claimed off waivers in October 2021, Olli Juolevi only suited up in eight games with the Red Wings and registered zero points.

#85 Petr Klima

A fifth-round pick by the Red Wings in 1983, Petr Klima played six seasons in two stints with the team after a plotted-out plan to be able to get him defected from his home country of Czechia in 1985.

He played in 306 regular season games and totaled 130 goals, 93 assists and 223 total points. In the playoffs, he tallied 27 points in 31 games.

#86 Mathias Brome

Mathias Brome played in 26 games for the Red Wings in the 2020-21 season and tallied a total of two points. He is the only Red Wing to ever wear the number 86 in the organization’s history.

#87 – Unworn Number

#88 – Unworn Number

#89 Sam Gagner

Sam Gagner spent parts of three seasons with the Red Wings, playing in 129 games and tallying 21 goals, 26 assists and 47 points.

#90 Mike Modano

This pick is purely based on popularity due to the fact that Mike Modano only played 40 games in the 2010-11 season in his homecoming due to injury and only totaled 15 points. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

#91 Sergei Fedorov

Sergei Fedorov is one of the most decorated players in Red Wings history accolade-wise, winning the 1993-94 and 1995-96 Selke Trophy, along with the 1993-94 Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. In his time in a Red Wings jersey, he made five All-Star appearances and is also a three-time Stanley Cup champion with Detroit.

Sergei Fedorov, Detroit Red Wings (THW Archives)

In 13 seasons with the Red Wings, Fedorov played in 908 regular season games and tallied 400 goals and 554 assists for a total of 954 points. He ranks fourth in goals, seventh in assists and sixth in points all-time in Red Wings regular season history.

In the postseason, he ranks fifth in goals in team history with 50, and third in assists and points. His 162 playoff games rank him seventh in team history as well.

Fedorov’s number 91 is one that many view as one that should be retired but is not. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

#92 Vladislav Namestnikov

After signing as a free agent in 2020, Vladislav Namestnikov spent parts of two seasons with the Red Wings. He appeared in 113 total games and recorded 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points.

#93 Johan Franzen

The “Mule”, Johan Franzen was a third-round pick of the Red Wings in 2004 and was one of the top performers in the playoffs during his time in the league. In 107 playoff games, he was able to tally 42 goals, 39 assists and 81 total points. His 42 goals rank him eighth all-time in Red Wings history while his 81 total points land him tenth all-time.

In the 2008 Playoffs, Franzen led the league in goals with 13 including six power play goals and five game-winning goals, helping lead the Red Wings to the Stanley Cup.

Johan Franzen (Photo Credit: Andy Martin Jr)

Overall in 11 seasons with the organization, he played in 602 regular season games, compiling 187 goals, 183 assists and 370 points. He also recorded six hat tricks in his time as a Red Wing.

His career was unfortunately cut short due to lingering effects from concussion-related problems, otherwise, he may have been able to move even higher on the all-time lists for the organization.

#94 – Unworn Number

#95 Danny Markov

Danny Markov only spent one season with the Red Wings in the 2006-07 season and played in 66 games, totaling four goals, 12 assists and 26 points.

#96 Tomas Holmstrom

For a player who was drafted in the 10th round of the 1994 Draft, Tomas Holmstrom was able to play 15 total seasons in the NHL, all of which he played with the Red Wings. In those 15 seasons, he was able to dress in 1,026 regular season games while compiling 243 goals, 287 assists and 530 points. He ranks seventh in team history for regular season games played.

Tomas Holmstrom, Detroit Red Wings (Icon SMI)

In the postseason, Holmstrom played in 180 games with 46 goals, 57 assists and 97 total points while winning four Stanley Cups. He ranks fourth all-time in team history for games played, as well as sixth in goals and eighth in assists. Not bad for a player who was told by Scotty Bowman that he would be off the team by 1998.

#97 – Unworn Number

#98 – Unworn Number

#99 – Unworn Number, Retired League-Wide For Wayne Gretzky

Overall, the Red Wings have numerous Hall of Fame players who have made some numbers iconic in their time with the team. They also have some numbers that have been very sparingly worn and have little significance to the history of the franchise.