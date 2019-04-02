Red Wings, Blashill Agree on 2-year Contract Extension

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings and coach Jeff Blashill have agreed on a two-year contract extension.

The 45-year-old Blashill is in his fourth season as coach of the storied franchise, which will miss the playoffs for the third straight year.

Related: Our Recent Red Wings News & Opinion

General manager Ken Holland says Blashill has done well to develop the young talent on the roster as the Red Wings rebuild. Before their skid, Detroit had reached the post-season for 25 consecutive seasons.

Blashill's NHL head coaching record is 135-143-47. The extension was announced hours before the Red Wings hosted Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press