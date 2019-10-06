Red Wings Take on Non-Conference Foe Stars

October 6th, 2019

Dallas Stars (0-2-0, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE

Dallas heads to Detroit for a non-conference matchup.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall with a 17-19-5 record at home a season ago. The Red Wings averaged 2.7 goals and 4.6 assists per game last season.

Darren Helm, Frans Nielsen
Detroit Red Wings’ Darren Helm is congratulated by Frans Nielsen. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Dallas went 43-32-7 overall and 19-18-4 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Stars scored 209 total goals last season while collecting 357 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Red Wings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (undisclosed).

Stars Injuries: Roman Polak: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

