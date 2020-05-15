Ridly Greig

2019-20 Team: Brandon Wheat Kings (#17)

Date of Birth: Aug 8, 2002

Place of Birth: Lethbridge, AB

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 159 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW/C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Ridly Greig is a well-rounded forward with a strong 200-foot game, excellent speed and a never-ending need to frustrate his opponents. His compete level is second-to-none and he’s never afraid to mix things up in the corners either with his physical play or just his mouth. Even though he’s only 5-foot-11, you wouldn’t know it by how he plays. He doesn’t hesitate to engage in battles along the boards and in front of the net, and he doesn’t shy away from physical contact.

Greig’s second full season in the Western Hockey League with the Brandon Wheat Kings was his best to date accumulating 26 goals and 60 points in 56 games. He nearly doubled his output from last season and became the number one center for the Wheat Kings at just 17-years-old. Not only that, but he also was the youngest on the team to eclipse the 20-goal plateau.

Ridly Greig of the Brandon Wheat Kings (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Greig will be a long-term prospect for any team that drafts him, but when he is fully developed, he’s going to be a heck of a player. He’s on the smaller side right now, so he’s definitely going to have to bulk up before he can make a dent in an NHL lineup.

If Greig can keep progressing as he has been, he will be a gem of a pick in the second or third round. He may take a little longer to reach the NHL, but when he does, every team who doesn’t select him will regret not taking a chance on this 5-foot-11 ball of energy.

Ridly Greig – NHL Draft Projection

Greig is ranked by many outlets to go in the mid-second or early third round. If he were an inch taller, he would probably be a first-round selection. His skills and overall intangibles are intriguing enough to maybe sway a team to take a chance on him in the opening minutes of the second round. Either way, any team that picks him will be very happy when he eventually makes it to the NHL.

Quotables

“Greig’s puck skills and decision making on or off the puck are very impressive. He has soft hands and can control the puck in traffic while maintaining situational awareness. For example, he can enter the zone at top speed or delay at the line, and at times he will peel back to the neutral zone to wait for a line change to complete or attempt to lure the opposition away from coverage. Once inside the enemy zone, Greig seems most comfortable operating from the half wall and looking to exploit open lanes with his head up. There’s a significant amount of trickery to his possessions as well, as Greig can fake shot or look-off before hitting the target on goal or a teammate at the back door. Although he has an impressive shot-release and averaged a team-best 3.55 shots a game, it is more likely that Greig makes his mark as a passer more than a shooter. At this point, however, he should be considered a dual threat.” – Steve Kournianos, The Draft Analyst

Ridly Greig of the Brandon Wheat Kings (Brandon Wheat Kings)

“A newcomer to the list, the son of former NHLer Mark has an abundance of skill and old-school grit. He’s equally feared for his goal scoring as he is for his brawn.” – Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet.ca

“The speed and skill to keep up with the modern game and the tendencies of a pest that can frustrate opposing teams is what Greig brings. He sees the ice well and makes plays in the offensive zone utilizing his speed to create separation and back off defenders. He doesn’t hesitate from grinding a play out along the boards or battling a bigger defender at the net-front if it means his team gains an advantage. His compete level is consistently high and he never seems to stop running his mouth. Other teams will hate him but his team loves him. He finds space in the offensive zone to take advantage of the opposition’s defensive shortcomings. He projects as a middle-six scorer who will be a thorn in the side of the opposition.” – Tony Ferrari, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Strong two-way game

High compete level

Skating

Toughness

Versatility

Deceptive shot

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Size

Strength

NHL Potential

Greig has the potential to be a top-nine producer in the NHL. His ability to get under the skin of opponents will come in very handy during the grind of a playoff run. He may not be as skilled as Brad Marchand, but he will have the same effectiveness in the pest department while putting up 50-60 points a season.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Greig won a silver medal with Team Canada in the 2020 Hlinka-Gretzky Tournament. He was a key part of the team too, finishing with two goals and three points in five games.

