Robert Mastrosimone – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Robert Mastrosimone

2018-19 Team: Chicago Steel

Date of Birth: January 24, 2001

Hometown: East Islip, NY

Ht: 5’ 10” Wt: 158 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

At his young age, Robert Mastrosimone has an enviable hockey pedigree. He was second in scoring in Bantam Major AAA for the Long Island Royals in the AYBHL, a league that calls Johnny Gaudreau, Ivan Provorov, Kevin Labanc, Daniel Sprong, and several current NHL prospects alumni. He spent two tournament seasons playing for the ‘01 East Coast Selects-O in the prestigious Selects Hockey Program and also attended Shattuck-St. Mary’s. There he spent two seasons, scoring 76 goals and 155 points in 102 games as both a Bantam and Midget.

Forwards Robert Mastrosimone (B rated by CSS) (@ChicagoSteel) and Ethan Phillips (C rate) (@sfstampede) named MVPs for their teams in @USHL Top Prspcs Gm. Phillips was the billet brother of Hischier & Zadina in Halifax — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) January 9, 2019

In 2017, he made the leap to the Chicago Steel of the USHL. As a rookie, Mastrosimone tallied 16 goals and 45 points in 60 games and was named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team. This season, he’s upped his game, scoring 30 goals and 59 points in 51 games, good for second on Chicago and ninth overall in the USHL. Mastrosimone was at his most productive during a 22-game stretch this season when he scored eight goals and 17 points in 12 straight games, went scoreless for one game, then put together a nine-game scoring streak with seven goals and 14 points.

In February, a slick goal in tight landed the Steel forward on the Sportscenter Top 10 Plays of the Day:

Mastrosimone has committed to Boston University for the Fall.

Robert Mastrosimone – NHL Draft Projection

Tail end of the second round.

Quotables

Check out the chatter about Mastrosimone at Hockey’s Future Boards.

“Mastrosimone has a lot of quickness in his game, from his skating to his shot release.” Ryan Kennedy, THN

“Mastrosimone is a shooter. Needs to up his effort away from the puck. His passes were okay, but because he seems to want to shoot everything he touches (and for good reason) … His skating seems to have improved over previous viewings, but he only goes hard when he sees an opportunity.” Brian Fogarty, HockeyProphets.com.

“A goal-scoring winger with one of the top shots among draft prospects.” Steve Kournianos, TSN

Strengths

Great hands

Heavy, accurate shot

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Situational awareness

Skating

Compete level

Game away from the puck

NHL Potential

Mastrosimone isn’t a one-trick pony, but he does need to start developing beyond his ability to snipe. If he can put it all together and play a more complete game, he won’t be his generation’s answer to AHL goal-scorer Alexandre Giroux.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 9/10, Defence – 6/10

Related: Our Free NHL Draft Guide

Awards/Achievements

Named to Team USA’s 2017 Under-17 Men’s Select Team that competed at the Five Nations Tournament in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The team took first place. Mastrosimone tallied one goal and four points in four games.

He was also named to Team USA’s 2018 Under-18 Men’s Select Team that competed in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alberta. The team took fourth place. In five games Mastrosimone tallied three goals and five points.

In January, he was tapped to play in the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, notching two goals and earning Team East MVP honors.

Interview/Profile Links

The Pipeline Show’s 2019 Draft Highlight on Mastrosimone at Soundcloud.com.

Videos