Samuel Johannesson – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Samuel Johannesson

2019-20 Teams: Rögle BK J20 / Rögle BK

Date of Birth: Dec 27, 2000

Place of Birth: Sweden

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 second-year eligible

Rankings

Samuel Johannesson has not received much fanfare this season, but he could become a sleeper pick in his second year of eligibility. He may have started the season in the SuperElit league with Rögle BK’s J20 team, but ended up finishing it with Rögle BK in the SHL. As a 19-year-old, he posted 1 goal and 11 points in 44 games. All of his production came at even strength and seven of his ten helpers were of the primary variety. Even though he played a limited role at the beginning of the season, he did start to eclipse the 20-minute mark more frequently towards the end of 2019. From the beginning of December to the end of the season, he averaged almost 15 minutes of ice time and became a key piece of Rögle BK’s defence core.

Related: FREE 2020 NHL Draft Guide

Johannesson is not a flashy defenceman, as he makes the simple and safe play most of the time. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but with the mobility and playmaking abilities he has, he should attempt to use his offensive skills a little more often. As an overager he will be 20-years-old before too long, so he could make it over to the AHL when he’s drafted. He still needs a lot of development on the defensive side, and time to adjust to the smaller ice as he’s played his entire career on the larger ice surface.

If all goes well, he could become a very effective bottom pairing defenceman in the NHL. His production this season was encouraging and it appears that he will finally get selected in 2020. However, the team that gets him will have to be patient with his development as he probably won’t be in the NHL anytime soon.

Other THW Draft Profiles:

Samuel Johannesson – NHL Draft Projection

Most outlets have Johannesson either in the seventh round or not selected at all. The only one that has him ranked higher is HockeyProspect.com and he’s shockingly in the first round at 31st overall. Despite their optimism, and after talking to some of my colleagues, I still expect him to be drafted in the later rounds. He’s got potential, but he doesn’t appear to be a premier talent worthy of the coveted first round.

Quotables

“With Rogle in the top tier, Johannesson was used sparingly to begin the year but saw his role elevate as the season progressed. His play was simple and straightforward in the pros – quick, straight forward outlets, decent puck handling and control. In the J20, he was relied on heavily in a special team’s role on top of even-strength time. His offensive game was on display much more – as it should being a 19-year-old in the J20. Defensively, he can be too passive at times and get himself in trouble. He has the ability to add some physicality and possesses a good stick. Gap control remains an issue. He’s a project.” – Cam Robinson, Dobber Prospects

“Somewhat a late-ish bloomer, Johannesson hasn’t taken the usual path to the SHL. He’s bounced from SuperElit, Divison 1 and the SHL all within two seasons after a mixed bag of lollies in his draft year. Never dominant as a junior, he hasn’t yet seen any international duties but has had a great rise to prominence with Rögle BK this season. Johannesson is a solid, right shot puck-moving defenseman who given the chance can be a solid contributor offensively. He has shown skill as a good point-man and finds both passing and shooting seams with regularity. He displays good puck senses in his own-end and is no slouch when it comes to engaging the body.” – Ashley Glover, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Mobility

Puck handling

Physicality

Point presence

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive awareness

Too passive in the defensive zone

Needs to add more strength

NHL Potential

Johannesson has the skills to become a good bottom pairing defenceman in the NHL that may see spot duty on the power play. Think a smaller Oscar Fantenberg.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Johannesson scored the most goals amongst defencemen in the J20 SuperElit (South) league during the 2019-20 season.

Interview/Profile Links