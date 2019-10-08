San Jose Faces Nashville on Three-Game Slide

San Jose Sharks (0-3-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (1-1-0, third in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose heads into the matchup with Nashville as losers of three in a row.

Nashville went 27-21-2 in Western Conference action and 25-14-2 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Predators averaged 32.7 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.9 goals per game.

Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

San Jose finished 46-27-9 overall and 32-14-4 in Western Conference games in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Sharks compiled an .889 save percentage while giving up 3.0 goals on 28.2 shots per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press