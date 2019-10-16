Seattle’s NHL Team Releases Initial Club Ticket Prices

Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise released initial pricing for club seats with details on general ticket prices coming in 2020.

The team says club seats will each cost between $285 and $355 based on a 44-game season ticket package. The club seats will be on three-, five- or seven-year terms.

The team will have 2,600 club seats in its new arena. Fans who left deposits will begin selecting seats soon.

Aside from club seats, the team said 80% of the suites in the arena have already been sold.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, center left, holds a jersey after the NHL Board of Governors announced Seattle as the league’s 32nd franchise, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Sea Island Ga.. Joining Bettman, from left to right, is Jerry Bruckheimer, David Bonderman, David Wright, Tod Leiweke and Washington Wild youth hockey player Jaina Goscinski. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

The team says general seats will start at $50 per game and there will be some single-game tickets starting at $20.

Seattle’s franchise is slated to begin play in the 2021-22 season.

___

More AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press