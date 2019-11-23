Thomas Chabot’s 2 Points Help Senators Beat Rangers 4-1

OTTAWA — Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist as the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Friday night.

Logan Brown, Tyler Ennis and Anthony Duclair also scored for the Senators (11-11-1), who are riding their first three-game win streak of the season.

Anders Nilsson, who made 30 saves, has won his last four starts at home allowing just five goals through that stretch.

Jacob Trouba scored the lone goal for the Rangers (9-9-2), while Henrik Lundqvist stopped 35 shots.

Lundqvist will have to wait until Saturday to try and move into fifth place for goalie wins in NHL history. Lundqvist’s 454 wins has him tied with Curtis Joseph.

Ottawa continued to control the pace of the game for much of the second period.

Ennis gave the Senators a 3-1 lead as he fought his way to the net and beat Lundqvist with a wrist shot.

Ottawa Senators right wing Tyler Ennis celebrates a goal (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

The Rangers then got into penalty trouble, giving Ottawa a two-man advantage. Lundqvist made three big saves, but was then beat by Duclair.

The Senators had a second two-man advantage, but were unable to beat Lundqvist.

Chabot opened scoring for Ottawa just 57 seconds into the game for his first goal in 17 games.

The Senators took a 2-0 lead at the six-minute mark with a power-play goal by Brown, for his first career NHL goal.

Trouba’s shot from inside the blue-line took a bounce that fooled Nilsson to cut that lead in half with just under three minutes remaining in the first period.

This was the third and final meeting between the two teams this. The Senators play seven of their next eight games on the road.

Notes

Max Lajoie and Christian Jaros were recalled from AHL Belleville as the Senators deal with injuries on its blue-line.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2019.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press