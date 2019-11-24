The St. Louis Blues will be without defender Robert Bortuzzo for their next four games. The 30-year-old blue-liner was suspended four games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking and injuring Nashville Predators’ forward Victor Arvidsson.

St. Louis’ Robert Bortuzzo has been suspended for four games for Cross-checking Nashville’s Viktor Arvidsson. https://t.co/zYPlLjudxl — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 24, 2019

While the Blues will miss Bortuzzo for those four games, this was a very poor decision by the rearguard who also has a history of fines for cross-checking players in the past. Bortuzzo has played in 11 games this season and has recorded on assist in those contests.

As mentioned, Arvidsson was injured as a result of the cross-check and will miss the next four-to-six weeks as a result.

Below is the NHL’s video detailing the play and the suspension. Following the video, a transcript of the video can be found for those interested.

Transcript of NHL’s Video Explanation