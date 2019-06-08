Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) St. Louis leads series 3-2

Bottom Line

The St. Louis Blues look to clinch the Stanley Cup Final over the Boston Bruins in game six. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Blues won the last meeting 2-1.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn celebrates with goaltender Jake Allen (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Blues are 24-15-2 on their home ice. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 per cent of opponent chances.

The Bruins have gone 20-15-6 away from home. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

Top Performers

Ryan O’Reilly has recorded 77 total points while scoring 28 goals and collecting 49 assists for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Vladimir Tarasenko has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Marchand has collected 100 total points while scoring 36 goals and totalling 64 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

During the Playoffs

Bruins: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Zdeno Chara: day to day (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press