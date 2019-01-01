Lightning Down Ducks – Unbeaten in December

January 1st, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brayden Point scored 35 seconds into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning finished December unbeaten with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

The Lightning — who have won six straight — went 12-0-1 in December and are the eighth NHL team in the last 10 years to finish a calendar month without a regulation loss after playing a minimum of eight games. They go into the new year with a league-high 64 points and have points in 15 straight games (14-0-1).

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for his 100th NHL victory.

Andrei Vasilevskiy #88, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kucherov and Steven Stamkos are the first set of teammates to combine for 50 or more points in a calendar month since March 2001 when four pairs — three of which were combinations from Pittsburgh — accomplished the feat. Kucherov and Stamkos combined for 23 goals and 28 assists in December.

Nick Ritchie scored Anaheim’s lone goal and John Gibson made 33 saves.

Kucherov, who has a goal in four straight games, opened the scoring at 6:06 of the first when he finished off a tic-tac-toe passing setup from Erik Cernak and Point with a shot that beat Gibson on his glove side. It was his ninth goal in December.

Ritchie evened it with 2:52 remaining in the period when he got a pass from Ondrej Kase and beat Vasilevskiy from point-blank range.

NOTES: Pittsburgh’s Jaromir Jagr and Mario Lemieux hold the record for most points in a month by a pair of teammates with 59 (27 goals, 32 assists). The others to reach 50 were two other pairs of Penguins — Martin Straka and Jagr (55 points) plus Straka and Lemieux (52) — along with New Jersey’s Petr Sykora and Patrik Elias (50). … Tampa Bay has picked up points in nine straight road games.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Ducks: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

