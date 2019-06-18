TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenceman Braydon Coburn to a $3.4 million, two-year deal.

Coburn will count $1.7 million against the salary cap in each of the next two seasons. General manager Julien BriseBois announced the contract Tuesday.

The 34-year-old had four goals and 19 assists in 74 games last season when he averaged 17:08 of ice time. Coburn took a $2 million annual pay cut from his last contract, which should help Tampa Bay remain among the NHL’s top Stanley Cup contenders.

Braydon Coburn, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Coburn has 228 points in 924 games with the Atlanta Thrashers, Philadelphia Flyers and Lightning. Tampa Bay acquired him in 2015.

This deal comes less than a day after two-time Norris Trophy winning defenceman Erik Karlsson re-signed with San Jose. The Lightning were considered among the favourites to sign Karlsson if he became a free agent.

