THW Podcast – Ep. 15 – Maple Leafs, Oilers, Scott Wheeler The Athletic

On the 15th episode of The Hockey Writers Podcast, Brandon Share-Cohen stops in to chat the news of the week in the NHL. We talk with Scott Wheeler of The Athletic about the Toronto Maple Leafs and visit with Eric Friesen of THW to talk Edmonton Oilers and more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On This Week’s THW Podcast

We start by visiting with regular guest Brandon Share-Cohen to talk all things NHL news. From the Morgan Reilly investigation to Carey Price’s record-setting 315 wins in Montreal to injuries on key teams going into the playoffs and what star players are being forced to do to defend themselves in today’s game, resulting in suspensions.

One-on-One With The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler (28:39)

We then head over to Toronto to chat with Scott Wheeler of The Athletic and ask about the Maple Leafs loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday, if there are any concerns about the injuries, the play of the team and more heading into the postseason. We also touch on the Maple Leafs signing college free agent Joseph Duszak and whether or not he’ll see any action this season.

Wheeler gives his two cents on the Rielly investigation and how the news relates to the issue of homophobia in sports and the NHL and we chat a little about what the Leafs might do this summer, specifically who is leaving (hint, hint, Jake Gardiner).

Eric Friesen Edmonton Oilers (50:20)

THW contributor Eric Friesen stops by to talk the Edmonton Oilers, their playoff push, Connor McDavid’s third-consecutive 100-point season and the GM search in Edmonton. Is Leon Draisaitl the real deal? Are the Oilers strong enough to make a 10-2-0 push to the end the campaign? Will they call on anyone from the Bakersfield Condors who are having an unbelievable season in the AHL?

Finally, can the Oilers make the playoffs? Did the loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday seal their fate? Eric weighs in.

