Theo Fleury Hall of Fame Worthy

This series debates the case for Hockey Hall of Fame inclusion for players who are Hall of Fame eligible but have been overlooked for induction thus far. The Hall of fame inducts players based on their “playing ability, sportsmanship, character and contributions to his or her team or teams and to the game of hockey in general.”

Ranking Fleury

1,084 games played (202nd all-time)

455 goals (57th all-time)

633 assists (72nd all-time)

1,088 points (61st all-time)

125 power play goals (86th all-time)

35 shorthanded goals (ninth all-time)

67 game-winning goals (51st all-time)

1,840 penalty minutes (63rd all-time)

1.004 points per game (49th all-time)

34 playoff goals (126th all-time)

Why He Should Be In

There’s absolutely zero doubt about the kid from Oxbow, Saskatchewan’s immense talent. He was a shifty skater with fantastic hands, able to turn the league’s best defenders inside out. His point totals and his seven All-Star Game appearances reveal the huge impact he had on the league during his tenure in the NHL.

His career totals are right on the edge of what it takes to get into the Hall, but while his counting numbers don’t measure up to someone like Teemu Selanne, his character and contributions to his teams and the game of hockey stack up against just about anyone.

His career started with a Stanley Cup in 1989, his rookie season. He played well, but being on the team for just half a season was not enough for him to wrestle the Calder away from Rangers defenseman Brian Leetch. Unfortunately, though he was an absolute force in the playoffs throughout his career, averaging over a point per game, he never laid his hands on the Cup again.

The 1987 eighth-round draft pick (166th overall) even gave Calgary fans a heart-warming comeback story that captured the attention of the entire city. After spending time with the Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks, Fleury was given a hefty suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. It wasn’t the first time that substance abuse kept him off the ice during his NHL career.

But before he officially retired he proved that it was his determination that would define his career and not a history of substance abuse.

In 2009, at age 41 and six years removed from his last NHL game, Fleury made a valiant attempt at returning to the NHL as a sober player. He was reinstated from an indefinite suspension and took a tryout contract with the Flames. He managed to play in four preseason games and skated in front of a roaring home crowd. He even scored the shootout winner in his first exhibition. That, however, did not ultimately lead to a contract and instead of going for another tryout, Fleury called it a day. “I could not sign with another team,” he said during a news conference announcing his retirement in September of 2009. “I get to retire a Calgary Flame.”

“Not too many guys get to leave the game to a standing ovation and people chanting their name,” Fleury said. “It was a great story.”

Non-NHL Accomplishments

There is plenty to discuss surrounding Fleury’s international track record. He played in two World Junior Championships, two World Championships, two Olympic Games, a Canada Cup and the 1996 World Cup. He exits all that competition with a World Junior gold, Olympic gold, World Championship silver and a Canada Cup championship. He also played a season in Belfast, Ireland, winning a championship in the EIHL after he left the NHL (prior to his comeback).

But his biggest mark outside the NHL is his contributions to the game of hockey. He was an unlikely player to hold such a momentous place in the game’s history. The 5-foot-6 forward didn’t fit the mold of what teams were looking for. He didn’t fit the mold of the kind of player that could get his nose in the dirty areas of the ice and succeed, but he did.

Additionally, Fleury’s personal story of substance abuse and enduring sexual abuse aren’t something that should be swept under the rug in this discussion. Fleury overcame being repeatedly sexually molested by a coach as a young man, then overcame drug and alcohol addiction. Those aren’t things to be ignored, particularly in light of how open he’s been about his issues. He’s used the game of hockey to help others. From young players to fellow NHLers, Fleury hasn’t shied away from those discussions.

Moreover, it’s not just talk. He has legitimately helped people. Brian McGrattan said as much when he was 10 months sober himself. “We’ve talked quite a bit when he was here,” McGrattan said in 2009. “He’s always there for me if I need someone to call or someone to talk to, which is a good feeling. He’s been a good guy for me, obviously having similar issues. Also being in the league’s program, words can’t explain what it’s done for me. Maybe to have a guy like him work for the league or something, I think it would be good to help players like me.”

His generosity extended beyond fellow NHLers. Just look to the story of how some talented Minnesota girls were going to have to quit hockey because the family didn’t have funds to pay the steep cost of playing. Fleury came to the rescue.

Why Theo Fleury Shouldn’t Get In

The biggest knock on Fleury is that his numbers are high, but not quite high enough. Especially with a strong crop of first-time eligible players over the next few seasons, there are many players with more goals, more assists, more Stanley Cups and trophies on their shelves than Fleury. That’s been enough to block the entrance of many before him.

Verdict

His rank on the all-time lists being two notches below player X, or because he only won a single Cup aren’t enough to keep him out. No, he doesn’t go in above someone like Selanne, but Fleury deserves his spot in Toronto at some point in the next couple ballots for his contributions to the game. Plus, no matter what the final total is, producing over a point per game in a 1,000-plus game career is a damn hard thing to do.

The diminuitive right wing is in his ninth year of eligibility for the Hall. That’s a pretty high mark among skaters who are considered to be near the top of the list of potential entrants in 2017 or 2018. He’s definitely played the waiting game with more years of eligibility having passed for him than for Curtis Joseph, Paul Kariya, Chris Osgood, Mark Recchi or Jeremy Roenick. (Dave Andreychuk and Alexander Mogilny are also in their ninth year of eligibility.)

While others contenders might have had more goals, Fleury gave a lot to the game and continues to. He broke the mold and holds a special place in hockey history that deserves to be recognized, if not in 2017, soon.

Originally published October 26, 2016