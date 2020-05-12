Thomas Bordeleau – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Thomas Bordeleau

2019-20 Team: USA U18 National Team

Date of Birth: Jan. 3, 2002

Place of Birth: Houston, Texas

Ht: 5-foot-9 Wt: 179 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Bordeleau has all the tools to succeed at the next level. Playing for the United States U18 National Team, he scored 16 goals and 30 assists for 46 points in 47 games played. He also played for the United States National Team Development Program in the USHL. In 19 games played, he scored 7 goals and added 11 assists for 18 points to go along with 8 penalty minutes.

Although he only stands at 5-foot-9, Bordeleau plays a much bigger game than what his size suggests. He is not afraid to go into to corner with bigger defenders and most of the time comes away with the puck. He is not afraid to drive the net and is great at capitalizing on chances in front.

What stands out most about Bordeleau’s game, though, is his vision and lethal shot. He has the capability of ripping a shot into the net before anyone even knows what happened. He has an NHL-ready shot and knows how to use it. He is also really good at setting up teammates in the slot. Given time and space, he is able to make chances appear out of thin air and often makes the other team pay.

Thomas Bordeleau of the USDP (Photo: Rena Laverty)

Committed to the University of Michigan next season, Bordeleau will have the opportunity to develop playing against some high-end talent. If all goes well and he adds on more weight, he should have no problem skyrocketing to the front of any team’s prospect list.

Thomas Bordeleau – NHL Draft Projection

Having been ranked 29th amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in their final rankings, I predict Bordeleau will go well ahead of where he is ranked. Like most of the other rankings out there, I predict he will go somewhere in the second round. His skill and shot are amazing and teams will have a tough time passing him over.

Quotables

“Bordeleau has a quick release and lethal shot that can beat a goalie from anywhere from the tops of the circles to the goal line. He isn’t shy to shoot, letting shots go from all over the offensive zone. The young American is a high-volume shooter who does a good job of taking shots from a variety of locations. He is an agile skater and takes unique and creative paths through the neutral zone and offensive zone. If Bordeleau continues to put up good numbers and has good showings at international tournaments, Bordeleau could begin pushing into first-round conversations.” – Tony Ferrari/DobberProspects

“Undersized United States center/wing who ranks highly in terms of skill and creativity on the US squad. On most shifts, he is noticeable in his vision, puck handling and strong set-ups on the attack. A precision passer who can wait that extra bit to allow his mates get to open creases before he sends them the pass. Runs the USA power play from the half wall.” – Bill Placzek/DraftSite

Strengths

NHL-ready shot

Elite vision

Skating

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to add on more weight

NHL Potential

Bordeleau has the chance to become something special at the next level. Although his size is not ideal, he is a perfect fit for the league today. With the game transitioning towards speed and skill, he has the chance to flourish. If all goes well in his development, I predict that Bordeleau could become a top-six center. He has incredible skill and a shot that will make opponents pay. An NHL comparable for me would be someone like Tyler Johnson. Both are skillful players who make an impact for their team on a nightly basis. Both have good vision and use their shot to their advantage.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8.5/10, Defense – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2017-18, while playing for the Collège Esther-Blondin Phénix, Bordeleau was named to the Quebec Midget AAA First All-Star Team.

