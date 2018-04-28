Following our successful effort to compile THW’s first-round predictions, some of The Hockey Writers’ best minds let us in on their thinking for the second round. By surveying writers from THW and reporting the results to our readers, we hope to provide readers with a sense of who the THW hivemind thinks will win each round and why. More than a mere crowd-sourced playoff bracket, I also asked folks who or what they thought the difference would be in each series.

Over just 24 hours, 19 THW staff members participated in an online survey, focused on each of the four second-round matchups.

Here are the results.

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic #1) vs. Boston Bruins (Atlantic #2)

Round two sees the top two teams in the Atlantic division face off. After a thrilling game 7 win, the Bruins will hope they can match Tampa’s scoring punch and goaltending strength. The Bruins offensive cycle is always a threat. Will injuries keep them from competing?

According to the THW, this is going to be a close, tough series. Most think it will go 7 games. Believe it or not, by just one vote TWH contributors are calling the Boston Bruins over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

What Will the Difference Be?

For those who think Tampa will win, THW contributors pointed to “scoring depth” while others suggested the Lightning have “better defensive depth.” According to one contributor, “it’s likely going to be a long series and the well-rested Lightning may be able to take advantage of their opponents who are coming off an emotionally draining series against the Toronto Maple Leafs…”

Many see Vasilevskiy as a difference maker and think that the Lightning will “have an edge in goal.”

For the majority, the Bruins 3-1-0 record in the regular season is illustrative. Likewise, many think the team’s experience and “leadership of Chara and Bergeron” will be the difference. The team’s “depth and toughness” and “right mix of experience and youth,” including phenom Jake DeBrusk, was also noted. One commentator was more circumspect: “The Bolts have speed, but I can’t see the Bruins losing this one. They are more physical [with] a better defensive corps.”

The Last Word

This will be a tight, seven-game series. Boston is the better team overall and should pull out the final win like they did against Toronto.

Washington Capitals (Metro #1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Metro #2)

In another top two battle, the Washington Capitals are looking for revenge against the Pittsburgh Penguins, their postseason nemesis. With Malkin out, many thought the Caps would take advantage in Game 1. Instead, the Pens came back in the third period. Will this be deja vu all over again?

Despite the strong support for the idea that the Pens will continue their supremacy over the Washington Capitals, most see this series being very close. In fact, while three respondents suggested this series would only go five games, the rest split their votes between a six or seven-game series.

What Will the Difference Be?

Those who think the Caps can win refer to the fact that “the Caps are determined to win and break the curse.” Others echoed this idea. “It needs to happen at some point. If Malkin is out for any longer than one game, that will hurt them.” Others suggested “vengeance and retribution” will drive the Capitals and their mission to prove the curse is broken.” Others believe fatigue will play a factor. For example:

Factor in all the hockey the Penguins have played over the last three seasons, and Ovechkin and the Caps are due to beat them (finally). A lack of pressure on the Capitals seems to be what the doctor ordered, as they finally found their game after everyone thought they were down and out against the Blue Jackets. No one expects them to win here.

Most pointed to the past as being predictive of the future. “This is just the latest matchup between these teams. Caps can’t seem to finish in the postseason.” For some, it is about talent. “The Capitals just don’t have enough to beat the Penguins” and “Pittsburgh and Sidney Crosby are rolling once again and they have the Caps’ number in the playoffs.”

In addition to experience, many note that the Pens seem to “be in the Caps’ heads.” The Pens “own them and always will,” because “the Capitals are cursed.”

The Last Word

[The] Caps can’t seem to beat Pittsburgh. I have trouble believing it will be any different this year… Death, taxes, and the Penguins beating the Caps in the playoffs.

Western Conference

Nashville Predators (Central #1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (Central #2)

In one of the most anticipated series of the second round, the top team in the Central Division will battle Canada’s team, the Winnipeg Jets. Nashville has experience, depth, and elite defense corps. The Jets have a young fast team, with multiple offensive weapons. Can the Whiteout advance?