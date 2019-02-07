THW Podcast – Ep 10: Matthews News & One-on-One w/ Guest Lowetide

On the tenth episode of The Hockey Writers Podcast, we’ll visit again with Brandon Share-Cohen to cover the news around the NHL including the big signing by the Toronto Maple Leafs who locked in their star center for another five seasons in Auston Matthews.

Then, we make a call to our neighbour in Edmonton and chat with Allan Mitchell, (aka Lowetide) from TSN 1260 and The Athletic who will come in and talk all things the Edmonton Oilers. What’s going on with the Oilers who have lost three in a row and embarrassed themselves against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday? Are they out the running in the Western Conference or do they still stand a chance with a couple minor moves?

