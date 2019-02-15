On the 11th episode of The Hockey Writers Podcast, we asked Brandon Share-Cohen (THW news reporter) and Kyle Gipe (THW Nashville Predators analyst) to join us to cover predictions for the NHL Trade Deadline. Who are the most likely of players to be moved?

Kyle, Brandon and myself (Jim Parsons) made up our lists in completely different ways, with no rules and it was interesting to see how they were similar in some ways and very different in others.

What to Expect on the Podcast This Week…

Before getting into the list, we took a look at TSN’s Top 10. From there, we walked through our Top 10. Unfortunately, we lost Kyle halfway into the segment so all three lists have been posted below.

Jim’s Top-Ten List

Cam Talbot – could be traded to the Flyers at any moment Matt Duchene – don’t believe he stays in Ottawa with the lure of free agency so heavy Artemi Panarin – he’s not returning to Columbus. The team has to move him for something Wayne Simmonds – popular power forward that teams may covet Ilya Kovalchuk – it’s not working out in LA and if a team is willing to take on his contract, could be moved Mike Hoffman – Florida is trying to clear cap space. Makes sense Hoffman would be the guy to go Kevin Hayes – Rangers have a number of players being targeted, Hayes may be among the most popular Derick Brassard – don’t see him staying in Florida. Should be flipped quickly Jakob Silfverberg – trying to re-sign in Anaheim but the term might be a sticking point. Could be moved. Jet’s First-Round Pick – Jets don’t want to give up their first-rounder two years in a row but might for the right player in return.

Brandon’s Top-10 List

Artemi Panarin – 22 goals, 64 points, 54 games, 21:27 ATOI Mark Stone – 26 goals, 57 points, 57 games, 20:30 ATOI Matt Duchene – 26 goals, 54 points, 45 games, 19:17 ATOI Dougie Hamilton – 10 goals, 23 points, 57 games, 19:36 ATOI Jonathan Huberdeau – 13 goals, 52 points, 56 games, 18:51 ATOI Kevin Hayes – 13 goals, 38 points, 47 games, 19:35 ATOI Chri Kreider – 24 goals, 43 points, 56 games, 17:25 ATOI Mats Zuccarello – nine goals, 34 points, 42 games, 19:51 ATOI Sergei Bobrovsky – 23-17-1, 2.90 goals-against average, .903 save percentage, -6.60 GSAA Wayne Simmonds – 16 goals, 25 points, 57 games, 16:32 ATOI

Kyle’s Top-10 List

Artemi Panarin – Bruins, Islanders, and Panthers are top-three with Stars, Golden Knights and Predators as the second tier Mike Hoffman – Predators, Blue Jackets and Islanders as top-three, including a deal between Panthers and Blue Jackets involving him and Panarin. Golden Knights, Bruins and Avalanche as others Ilya Kovalchuk – Bruins Andre Burakovsky – Avalanche, but don’t really have a clear idea for him Matt Duchene – Predators, Blue Jackets, Penguins, Jets Brandon Manning – Lightning, Penguins, Islanders Wayne Simmonds – Predators, Penguins, Maple Leafs Mark Stone – Golden Knights, Islanders, Blue Jackets, Bruins (Rental) Kevin Hayes – Jets, Penguins Cam Talbot – Flyers, Coyotes, Golden Knights

