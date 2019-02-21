THW Podcast – Ep. 12 – NHL Trade Deadline and Making Goalie Masks

On the 12th episode of The Hockey Writers Podcast, we give a final update on the NHL Trade Deadline as we visit with Josh Bell who covers the Ottawa Senators for the Hockey Writers, with Tony Wolak who covers the Detroit Red Wings and with Eugene Helfrick who covers the Tampa Bay Lightning.

We also have a special guest on who is a close friend and fellow hockey dad in Minor Hockey, Robert McEachern who will join us to chat about the art of making professional goalie masks.

What to Expect on the Podcast This Week…

I touch on a quick update on the NHL trade deadline that is only four days away and while a player like Charline Coyle was moved yesterday to the Bruins and Hagelin to the Washington Capitals today, we’re still waiting for the big names to go. Most of the delay seems to be teams waiting to see what the Ottawa Senators will do.

Segment #1: Airbrushing Goalie Masks with Robert McEachern

Before we get into the trade deadline talk, I had a special guest on this week, his name is Robert McEachern. A hockey dad, Rob’s son Griffin wound up playing goaltender for the first time in his young hockey career and to do something really cool, decided to paint his son’s helmet.

Rob did a little research online, figured out what he needed and the result was amazing!

Since this first mask, Rob has had parents come to him and ask for their child’s mask to be done, Strathcona Minor Hockey has picked up on the story and there’s potential for Rob to even branch out into airbrushing motorcycle helmets, vehicles and almost anything else!

If you want to reach out to Rob and get your child’s helmet done, you can contact him on Facebook.

Segment #2: Josh Bell on the Ottawa Senators

THW contributor Josh Bell stops in to chat about what’s going on in Ottawa with the likes of Matt Duchene, Mark Stone, Ryan Dzingel and Codi Ceci. What’s taking so long for the Senators to make their moves?

Also, it is true that Duchene was pulled from the lineup on Thursday but not told about it?

Segment #3: Tony Wolak on the Detroit Red Wings

Tony Wolak from The Hockey Writers joins us to talk about the Red Wings who are not going to be buyers at this year’s deadline but might not be huge sellers either.

Despite having pieces other teams might want, they may choose to hang onto players like Gustav Nyquist and Jimmy Howard.

Segment #4: Eugene Helfrick on the Tampa Bay Lightning

Finally, THW’s Eugene Helfrick joins us to chat about the Lightning and what they might do in the final days leading up to Feb. 25. Not necessarily needing to add pieces, will they respond as clubs like the Bruins and Capitals add depth?

