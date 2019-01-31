THW Podcast – Ep 9: Leafs, Flyers, Rangers w/ Guest Andrew Chelney

On the ninth episode of The Hockey Writers Podcast, we bring a number of writers from our THW family to speak on the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, the All-Star Game, news around the league and more. Plus, we have a special guest on to talk about the New York Rangers as we bring in Andrew Chelney of the Chel Squared Podcast.

Our special guests this week include Matt Mastrogiovanni (Flyers), Ryan Ferizovic (Maple Leafs), Zeke (All-Star Game) and we start the show with Brandon Share-Cohen who helped us with a quick overview of all the topics on the show this week.

This episode got away from us a little so in an effort to let listeners take it chunk by chunk, we’ve split it into two parts. Part I we look at the news, All-Star Game and Maple Leafs, while in Part II we continue the Leafs talk, get into the Flyers situation and bring in Chelney to talk Rangers.

What to Expect on the Podcast This Week…

Segment 1: Brandon Share-Cohen Covers the News

Brandon joins us again to start the week as we cover all the latest news in the NHL. From a rundown on what to expect on this week’s podcast to the news on Auston Watson out of Nashville, the Los Angeles Kings sending a letter to their fans and what comes next in the trade deadline, we hit on all topics in the news this week.

Segment 2: The All-Star Game w/ Zeke

Zeke comes back for a second-straight week after attending the All-Star Game in San Jose. This was an interesting conversation because we got into everything from the ladies who stole the show, the technology on display, the game itself and we veered off a little into the world of gambling and the NHL.

Segment 3: The Toronto Maple Leafs w/ Ryan Ferizovic

Ryan visits the podcast for the first time and we talk the Jake Muzzin trade, what that means for the Maple Leafs, what comes next and free agents.

We wonder if there might be a move that includes Jake Gardiner before the deadline and suggest there might be a player out of Philly that the Leafs might be interested in.

Segment 4: The Flyers w/ Matt Mastrogiovanni

The Flyers are an interesting team to watch because they’re rumored to be sellers at this year’s deadline but also buyers as soon as the season comes to an end. Does that mean players other than Wayne Simmonds might be on the move? What pieces might the Flyers be looking for?

Segment 5: The Rangers w/ Special Guest Andrew Chelney of the Chel Squared Podcast

People might have heard of Andrew as the host of the Chel Squared Podcast but it might not be common knowledge that he’s a huge New York Rangers fans. With the Rangers very much at the center of the trade deadline talk, we bring in Andrew for what was supposed to be a 15-minute chat that turned into almost 35 minutes of talking everything Rangers.

Who is going to be traded? Are the Rangers interested in Artemi Panarin? Is Henrick Lundqvist the greatest goaltender of all time and would the Rangers actually consider moving him?

