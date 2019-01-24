On the eighth episode of The Hockey Writers Podcast, we bring a host of our contributing team, including a former Oilers writer to talk everything big in the NHL this week. Focusing on the Edmonton Oilers changes, the current run the San Jose Sharks are on and the drama out of Ottawa, we hit on all sorts of topics.

Our special guests this week include Shane Sander (Oilers), Zeke (Sharks), Josh Bell (Senators) and we start the show with Brandon Share-Cohen who helped us with a quick overview of all the topics on the show this week.

What to Expect on the Podcast This Week…

Segment 1: The Ottawa Senators w/ Josh Bell

After getting things rolling with Brandon, we start in Ottawa where we ask Josh Bell who covers the Senators in Ottawa. He joins us to chat about Matt Duchene, Mark Stone, Ryan Dzingel and other players in Ottawa. We also to take a look the franchise issues and where things are at with a downtown arena.

Segment 2: The Edmonton Oilers w/ Shane Sander

A former writer and soon-t0-be-returning writer for the Edmonton Oilers, Shane Sander joined us for a two-part interview. We chatted one day about the Mikko Koskinen signing and the short leash Peter Chiarelli was on in Edmonton and after finishing that interview, within hours, Chiarelli was fired by the Oilers. Thus, we had to bring Sander back on to chat about the update and what was next for the Oilers.

Segment 3: The San Jose Sharks / Zeke

In our final segment, we travel to San Jose to bring back Zeke, who was a guest on our very first podcast episode, to talk updates on the Sharks. Clearly, no longer a team who is struggling or had their coach on the hot seat, Zeke spoke of the Sharks success, Erik Karlsson’s status , nd the All-Star game.

