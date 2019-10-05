OHL Roundup: Tomasino’s 6 Points Lift Icedogs over Frontenacs 8-4

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Philip Tomasino scored three goals and set up three more as the Niagara IceDogs doubled up the Kingston Frontenacs 8-4 on Friday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Kyen Sopa also had a hat trick and two assists for Niagara (3-2-2) and Oliver Castleman and Lucas Theriault also scored.

Akil Thomas chipped in with five assists. IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan stopped 38 shots.

Jakob Brahaney, Shane Wright, Nick Wong and Vitali Pinchuk scored for the Frontenacs (0-3-1), who remained winless on the season.

Brendon Bonello started for Kingston, stopping 3-of-6 shots through 11:32. Ryan Dugas turned aside 24-of-29 attempts the rest of the way.

Philip Tomasino of the Niagara IceDogs (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

—

SPIRIT 4 OTTERS 2

ERIE, Pa. — Damien Giroux scored the eventual winner midway through the second period and added an assist as Saginaw (4-2-1) beat the Otters (3-3-0).

—

STEELHEADS 6 BULLDOGS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Richard Whittaker had a goal and two helpers to lead the Steelheads (1-4-0) over Hamilton (1-4-0) for their first victory of the season.

—

COLTS 6 STING 4

SARNIA, Ont. — Matej Pekar and Nathan Allensen both scored twice as Barrie (4-1-0) defeated the Sting (0-4-0) to hand them their fourth straight loss.

—

WOLVES 9 PETES 6

SUDBURY, Ont. — Chase Stillman had a hat trick, David Levin recorded four assists and the Wolves (4-2-0) used a four-goal third period to dispatch Peterborough (3-2-0).

—

FIREBIRDS 4 STORM 3 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Riley McCourt scored 2:56 into overtime to lift Flint (4-1-0) over the Storm (3-2-0).

—

RANGERS 6 ATTACK 4

KITCHENER, Ont. — Riley Damiani scored three time and Greg Meireles had a goal and two assists to lift the Rangers (2-1-2) over Owen Sound (2-2-1).

—

KNIGHTS 3 67’S 0

LONDON, Ont. — Brett Brochu stopped 18 shots and Ryan Merkley and Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist apiece as the Knights (3-2-0) blanked Ottawa (4-2-0).

—

GENERALS 5 BATTALION 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Nico Gross scored a hat trick and the Generals (5-0-0) stayed undefeated with a win over North Bay (1-5-0).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

The Canadian Press