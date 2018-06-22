Top 20 WHL Draft Prospects for 2018

June 22nd, 2018

The Western Hockey League has been one of the most consistent producers of talent for the National Hockey League for decades. The teams have a level of familiarity with the style of hockey played in the NHL that is arguably only approached by some Ontario Hockey League teams – it helps that a few WHL teams are owned by NHL organizations.

Ty Smith of the Spokane Chiefs (Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs)

The 2018 class from the WHL may lack the star power of previous seasons – there’s no Nolan Patrick here – but the secondary group of depth prospects is one of the best they’ve had in several years. Here’s a glance at the top 20 WHL prospects for the 2018 NHL Draft.

Top 20 WHLers In 2018 Draft

RankPlayerPos.ClubNHL Projection
1Ty SmithDSpokane ChiefsSecond pairing D
2Alexander AlexeyevDRed Deer RebelsSecond pairing D
3Calen AddisonDLethbridge HurricanesSecond pairing D
4Jett WooDMoose Jaw WarriorsSecond pairing D
5Cole FonstadCPrince Albert RaidersMiddle six winger
6Milos RomanCVancouver GiantsMiddle six center
7Riley StottsCCalgary HitmenBottom six center
8Chase WoutersCSaskatoon BladesBottom six center
9Riley SutterRWEverett SilvertipsBottom six winger
10Filip KralDSpokane ChiefsSecond pairing D
11Kyle ToppingCKelowna RocketsThird line center
12Ryan ChyzowskiCMedicine Hat TigersBottom six winger
13Justin AlmeidaCMoose Jaw WarriorsThird line center
14Tristen NielsenCCalgary HitmenBottom six forward
15Luka BurzanCBrandon Wheat KingsMiddle six forward
16Kristian ReichelCRed Deer RebelsBottom six center
17Vladislav YeryomenkoDCalgary HitmenSecond/third pairing D
18Connor DewarCEverett SilvertipsBottom six center
19Wyatte WylieDEverett SilvertipsSecond/third pairing D
20Egor ZamulaDCalgary HitmenSecond/third pairing D

Seven WHLers went in the first round of the 2017 NHL Draft – Patrick, Cody Glass, Michael Rasmussen, Cal Foote, Juuso Valimaki, Kailer Yamamoto and Henri Jokiharju. It’s a leaner year for the Dub and could be one of the leanest ever: Smith will definitely go somewhere during the first round, but he’s the only guarantee.

Alexeyev, Addison and Woo could all sneak into the late first round, but all seem easy bets to be gone by the middle of the second round. From there, the pack from Fonstad to Almeida are all likely third and fourth round selections, but could slide a bit. If nothing else, there may be a run on WHL prospects in the sixth and seventh round depending on which players are left on the board.

It’s a weaker year for established talent, as teams have to bank on potential in a lot of cases and try to project the WHL draftees into NHL depth players. That said, there are several strong defenders here and a few crafty centers in the later rounds.

Honourable Mentions

Eric Florchuk of the Saskatoon Blades

Eric Florchuk of the Saskatoon Blades (Candice Ward/Calgary Hitmen)

In addition to the Top 20, here are ten more players that almost made the cut (in alphabetical order). These players could potentially be drafted in the fifth, sixth or seventh rounds. If nothing else, keep an eye for these players on development camp invite lists over the summer.

  • C Eric Florchuk – Saskatoon Blades
  • C Carson Focht – Calgary Hitmen
  • G Joel Hofer – Swift Current Broncos
  • C Brett Kemp – Edmonton Oil Kings
  • LW Jackson Leppard – Prince George Cougars
  • G Max Paddock – Regina Pats
  • LW Cole Reinhardt – Brandon Wheat Kings
  • LW Brodi Stuart – Kamloops Blazers
  • G David Tendeck – Vancouver Giants
  • D Libor Zabransky – Kelowna Rockets
