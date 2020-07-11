With the St. Louis Blues winning their first ever Stanley Cup Championship to cap off the 2018-19 season, there’s no better time to look back on the franchise’s history. And what better place to start than with the men who guard the net?

The Blues have had a number of all-time great goalies between the pipes, though many of them played in St. Louis towards the end of their careers. Who among them stand out as the best? Will Jordan Binnington’s run to the Stanley Cup be enough to earn him a spot on the list? Let’s take a look at the top three goalies in Blues history.

Honorable Mentions

Curtis Joseph

Record: 137-96-34

Curtis Joseph sits fourth on the Leafs’ all-time wins list. (THW Archives)

Curtis Joseph may be one of those players whose reputation surpasses his resume a bit, as great a career as he had. His legendary nickname, “Cujo,” based off the Stephen King monster, perfectly matched his aggressive style in net, and made for some of the most iconic goalie masks of all time.

For all those reasons, Joseph is a fan-favorite goalie in St. Louis. He is second all-time in wins for the franchise, with 137, and second in games started, with 280. He led the league in goalie point shares for three consecutive seasons with the Blues, from 1991-1994. Displeased about a first round exit from the 1995 playoffs, much-maligned general manager Mike Keenan traded Joseph to the Edmonton Oilers, and fans were left to wonder what might have been.

Grant Fuhr

Record: 108-87-41

Grant Fuhr is an all-time great goalie in the history of hockey, who backstopped the Edmonton Oilers’ dynasty of 1980s. Along with Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, and other greats, he won four Stanley Cups in his time in Alberta. He left Edmonton in 1991, and would spend time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Buffalo Sabres, and the Los Angeles Kings before arriving in St. Louis in 1991 at the age of 33.

St. Louis Blues goalie Grant Fuhr set NHL records in 1995-96 by starting 76 consecutive game and 79 overall (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

Though he would only spend four seasons in St. Louis, and would never post a save percentage (SV%) above .903, Fuhr’s legendary 1995-96 campaign alone earns him recognition on this list.

Fuhr notoriously showed up to camp significantly overweight, got suspended, and then came back to play 79 games in the regular season, 76 of them consecutively, both NHL records. Unfortunately, his season ended after Nick Kypreos collided with Fuhr in the crease.

Fuhr would never quite be the same goaltender after the collision. He would play three more seasons in St. Louis, reduced to a much lighter 73 games the following season, and is now fourth all-time on the Blues’ win list (108) list after Jake Allen passed him in the 2017-18 season.

Glenn Hall

Record: 57-52-28

The one and only “Mr. Goalie,” Glenn Hall, finished out his career as the first ever goalie for the Blues. He arrived in St. Louis in the team’s inaugural year, and served in net in each of the team’s first four seasons, helping the team to three-straight Stanley Cup appearances.

Unfortunately, “Mr. Goalie” Glenn Hall was not the star of his most iconic moment in a Blues’ sweater. He was the goalie in net for Bobby Orr’s legendary “flying goal.” (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)



Hall won the Vezina Trophy for his efforts in the 1968-69 season. But his most amazing accomplishment in St. Louis was winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1968. He is one of just five players to win the trophy on a losing team, and he joins Reggie Leach (the one non-goalie in the fivesome) as the only players to win the award without winning a single game in the Stanley Cup Final.

There’s no question that Glenn Hall is a legendary goalie. Had his tenure with the Blues been longer, he certainly would have made the top three. But as great as his career was, he only spent the twilight of it in St. Louis, and as he’s most famous for his time with the Chicago Blackhawks, he’ll remain an honorable mention on this list.

3) Jordan Binnington

Record: 24-5-1

It may seem premature to put Binnington on a list like this. But no other goaltender has brought the Blues a Stanley Cup. His meteoric rise to stardom this season is one of the great stories in franchise history, and his contributions were crucial in turning the team around from embarrassment to champions.

Jordan Binnington is the first goaltender to ever hoist the Stanley Cup in a Blues jersey (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

He debuted on Jan. 7 with a shutout. Then he went on a miraculous run. He finished the regular season 24-5-1 with five shutouts, posting a .927 SV% and a 1.89 goals against average (GAA). It was enough to make him a Calder Trophy Finalist. Then, he became the first rookie goalie ever to win all 16 postseason games en route to a Stanley Cup.

This early in his career, it’s impossible to tell what Binnington will become as a goaltender. It’s also difficult to know when the Blues will win another Stanley Cup, or how many they might collect. But at this moment in time, there is no question that Binnington deserves a spot on this list, because he did the one thing no other Blues’ netminder could ever do.

2) Brian Elliott

Record: 104-46-16

It may be hard to believe, but Brian Elliott’s tenure in St. Louis is unquestionably one of the greatest in the history of the team. Over his five seasons, he earned points in almost 70 percent of his games, winning just over 62 percent of them. He accomplished all of that, despite only being invited to Blues camp prior to the 2011-12 season to compete with presumptive backup Ben Bishop.

Brian Elliott, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In addition to his winning percentage, he led the league in SV% in both his first and last season with the team, winning the Jennings Trophy, along with partner Jaroslav Halak, in his first season. Over his five seasons, he posted an incredible .925 SV% and a 2.01 GAA, both of which are franchise records.

His 104 wins are fifth all-time amongst Blues goalies, but his 25 shutouts, almost one in every four wins, leads the pack, five ahead of Halak in second place. When Jake Allen seemed to have developed into a true number one, the Blues decided to part with Elliott. Even in his departure, he helped the team: the Blues got a second round pick back when they traded Elliott to the Calgary Flames, and they used it to select Jordan Kyrou, who is now their top prospect.

Elliott may not be the goaltending legend that others in this group are, but his tenure with the Blues was nothing short of incredible. The man known as “Moose” became a true fan favorite in St. Louis, and he deserves recognition on this list.

1) Mike Liut

Record: 151-133-32

Mike Liut is arguably the greatest goaltender of the 1980s. He leads the decade in saves, wins, and shutouts, and all of that began with the Blues, for whom he played from 1979 until he was traded to the Hartford Whalers in the 1984-85 season.

Mike Liut leads the St. Louis Blues in wins and was arguably the greatest goalie of the 1980s (Photo by B Bennett/Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

Liut’s crowning achievement was his 1980-81 season. He went 33-14-13 in 61 games. He led the league with an incredible 33.46 goals saved above average, a stat measuring the number of goals a netminder prevents compared with the league average. It was enough for Liut to finish second in the Hart Trophy voting, losing out to Wayne Gretzky. But the goalie got another prize: the Lester B. Pearson Award (now the Ted Lindsay Award), naming him the most outstanding player as voted on by his peers, the players.

Liut remains the Blues’ leader in wins (151), saves (9,165), and minutes (19,973). Unfortunately, the frugality of then-Blues owner Harry Ornest forced the team to part ways with Liut in his sixth season with the team, but that shouldn’t change his reputation. Though his Canada Cup fiasco and overall lack of hardware has kept him out of the Hall of Fame, there’s no question that his time in St. Louis is the greatest of any Blues goaltender.