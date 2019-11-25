The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Alexander Kerfoot two games for boarding Colorado Avalanche defender Erik Johnson. Kerfoot was forced to miss some time with a facial injury and had only recently returned to the Maple Leafs lineup prior to this hit.

Toronto’s Alexander Kerfoot has been suspended for two games for Boarding Colorado’s Erik Johnson. https://t.co/Q1i23tNvVr — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 25, 2019

The 25-year-old Kerfoot spent the first two seasons of his NHL career with the Avalanche and was a former teammate of Johnson. Feeling obvious remorse for the hit, Kerfoot made it clear that he had no malicious intent on the play.

“First and foremost, I think I’m disappointed in myself,” Kerfoot said of the hit “It was obviously a bad play. I know Johnson well and I just hope he’s alright, I hope that he doesn’t miss any time or anything like that. I feel terrible.”

He’d continue by giving his own explanation of what happened on the play.

“He kind of unfortunately lost possession right as I was pushing him and then he stumbles and I pushed him into the boards. It’s no excuse. It was unfortunate timing but it was also a bad play by me and I just hope he’s alright.”

In 22 games this season, Kerfoot has scored five goals and eight points.

This is the second suspension for boarding in as many days that the NHL has handed out.

Below is the NHL’s video explaining the play and the subsequent suspension. Following the video will be a full transcript of the video for those interested.

Transcript of NHL’s Video