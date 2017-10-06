Rumor Rundown: Turris Trade, Jagr Not Ready, Golden Knights Busy

As the NHL heads into its first weekend of regular season action for the 2017-18 season, there a few pieces of news and some speculation that one team might be making a major change.

The Senators have an issue with Kyle Turris and the Flames could have a slight issue with Jaromir Jagr. The Golden Knights are back at the top of the pile in terms of making moves and Iginla is still waiting.

Ottawa Senators and Kyle Turris

Word was released by TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger that the Ottawa Senators and forward Kyle Turris might be at an impasse in terms of his future with the organization. The Senators have been unwilling to meet Turris‘ ask for a long-term extension and he believes this means a trade is the only likely outcome.

Both sides started talking extension this summer but the Sens don’t believe he’s the right fit for their team into his later years. Dreger said:

“There has been a fair bit of dialogue between Senators management and the agent who represents Kyle Turris, dating back to early July or late June. Kyle Turris wants to commit long-term to the Ottawa Senators, we’re talking about a seven or eight-year term. So far, the Sens haven’t been willing to do that, so they cannot allow an important piece like Kyle Turris to walk out as an unrestricted free agent.

This is a big blow to the organization should they lose Turris. He’s the team’s top center and scored 27 goals and 55 points in 78 games with the Senators last season. He was also a major factor in the playoffs and there’s no way the Sens get back as valuable a piece back if teams know they two sides aren’t seeing eye to eye.

Would a trade with the Avalanche for Matt Duchene be an option worth considering? A center for a center with two valuable pieces might get the conversation started from both sides.

Jagr Not Ready

Jaromir Jagr joined the Calgary Flames in time to see his new team lose to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, and while he wasn’t ready to play, it appears it might be longer than some expected before he does more than skate with the team in practice.

Jagr looking good in the new #Flames silks! pic.twitter.com/15ss3w8LXU — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 4, 2017

Word is that Jagr is not feeling well after full practices with the franchise and it could be some time before he feels like he’s in game shape and ready to go as part of the current roster. Jagr has no intention to step on the ice until he feels he can compete and Flames’ coach Glen Gulutzan said Jagr will let him know and outside of that, the team will wait.

Jagr could be ready as early as Saturday and it could be much longer.

Golden Knights Will Be Busy

We’ve already seen one trade as the Golden Knights sent goaltender Calvin Pickard to the Maple Leafs for forward Tobias Lindberg and a 2018 sixth-round pick. The team has also sent a number of players to the minors because their contracts allowed them to do so and the team might have more pending moves coming.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie suggests this could be just the start of some major shuffling coming out of Vegas.

Jarome Iginla

There is no news at all regarding Jarome Iginla. He is still waiting for the right opportunity, but not a lot of opportunities appear to be presenting themselves. The longer this goes, the more Iginla might lean toward retirement.