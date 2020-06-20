Tyler Tullio – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tyler Tullio

2019-20 Team: Oshawa Generals (#71)

Date of Birth: April 5th, 2002

Place of Birth: Lakeshore, Ontario, Canada

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 166 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center/Winger

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

When you are an owner’s son, you have extra pressure to perform well. When the owner of that team makes you the 11th overall pick in the draft, the pressure is off the charts to prove you are worthy of that pick. For Oshawa Generals budding star Ty Tullio, he’s answered the call.

Generals’ owner Rocco Tullio made his son Ty a high first-round pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection. But this pick had little to do with being the owner’s son. Ty earned the opportunity to go in the first round. And he has to earn everything while in Oshawa. Given the season he just had, Ty not only proved his father right, he is generating some late buzz in the scouting world.

Tullio and the Generals started the 2019-20 season off as good as it could get. They were perfect in their first nine games. Tullio posted 6-5-11 in that stretch showing that they were ready for another run in the Eastern Conference.

Tullio’s emergence was a big reason for the hot early start. He showed that not only can he finish, he can drive the play on his line on his own. But this season, he proved he can play anywhere in the lineup. One game he would line up at center and be effective. Another game he would line up on the wing and find ways to contribute. But then he was out killing penalties too. His versatility has garnered attention and he will be sought after early on day two of the draft.

Tyler Tullio can play many roles which will suit him well at the next level. (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

In my viewings of Tullio, he has a lot of both Brad Marchand and Anthony Cirelli in him. Although he’s not the biggest player, Tullio will get under your skin. He showed a willingness to hit and be physical when necessary at different points. He also has the knack of going to the right place to make something happen. His intelligence and willingness to embrace different roles stand out to me. The term ultimate team player is a bit of a cliche. But in Tullio’s case, it’s true. He’s someone you want on your team.

As for improvements, like most kids his age, he does need to get stronger. Although he won several battles against bigger players, there were times where he was pushed off pucks. That will come with time. The other thing is his skating. Not that it is a total liability, but it is average at best. I am curious to see how this improves over time and if he can take his pace to another level.

Overall Tullio doesn’t have that one elite quality that stands out but he has several good ones. When you need a player in the middle rounds that will be an important contributor on your team, players like Tullio fit the bill. He will be a popular name as the draft goes on.

Tyler Tullio – NHL Draft Projection

Tullio is generating a lot of late buzz primarily because of his versatility. This late charge could see him go as early as round two. It would be a surprise if he makes it out of round three.

Quotables

“He plays a high-level offensive game and easily surpasses the point-per-game mark in his draft year. Tullio is quietly one of the most complete players in the draft class. He can play in all situations and anywhere in the top-nine. He has good awareness at both ends of the ice and brings a creativity to the offensive zone that makes him dangerous anytime the puck is on his stick. He is craft y with his stick and strips opponents through the neutral zone with consistency. Tullio engages physically despite being a bit undersized thanks to a non-stop motor. A versatile forward who can get under the opponent’s skin.” -Tony Ferrari

““The more I watched Oshawa, the more I realized that Tullio not only deserved his promotion to play alongside Phil Tomasino, but it was Tullio who carried the line on his own when necessary. Granted, the chemistry seemed instant, but I like the fact that Tullio oozed confidence and lethality when he himself was carrying the puck across center. There is a ton of flash to his game, but he also adds the physical and agitation components. I think he’s a sleeper for the late first round.” -Steve Kournianos

“Quickly becoming one of my favourite prospects from the O this year. Slight, slippery, and willing to fight for every inch of ice. His game should age well with added strength.” -Cam Robinson

“What Tullio is, is the perfect complimentary offensive player on a scoring line. He may only be 5’11, but he is such an effective player along the wall because he always keeps his feet moving and shows little fear in attacking larger defenders. He is willing to take a hit to make a play too. However, Tullio’s playmaking ability is solid. He has good vision coming off the wall and is not the type to force plays. Additionally, Tullio is a very smart player without the puck. He seems to find ways to consistently sneak behind or away from his defender, giving him a ton of scoring opportunities from that home plate area. And his hands and finishing ability are excellent.” -Brock Otten

Strengths

Excellent finisher.

Can drive offense.

Compete level.

Highly intelligent.

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to get stronger.

Average skater.

NHL Potential

Tullio projects as a middle-six forward who can play any role you need him to. While his overall skills aren’t elite, they’re very good and can stick in the NHL as an effective two-way player.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7.5/10, Defence – 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Tullio was named to the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team in 2018-19.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos