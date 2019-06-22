The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward J.T. Miller from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for goaltender Marek Mazanec, a 2019 third-round pick, and a conditional first.

The 26-year-old Miller is coming off a season in which he had 13 goals and 47 points in 75 games while playing on all four lines. He also had two assists in four postseason games. The 2018-19 season was his second in Tampa Bay after the Lightning acquired him from the New York Rangers at the 2018 Trade Deadline. In 94 regular-season games with the Lightning, he had 23 goals and 65 points. He also contributed two goals and 10 points in 21 playoff games with them. For his career, he’s appeared in 435 regular-season games and has totaled 95 goals and 237 points. He has four years left on his deal with a $5.25 million cap hit and a modified no-trade clause. He will provide depth offense for a Canucks team looking to get back into the postseason.

J.T. Miller, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Going back to the Lightning is Mazanec, a 27-year-old goaltender who spent all of 2018-19 in the AHL. He’s made 31 NHL appearances in his career with an 8-13-4 record, an .895 save percentage, and a 2.98 goals-against average. He hasn’t played in the NHL since 2016-17. Needing goaltending depth, it makes sense why the Lightning acquired him, however, Mazanec has a contract in place for 2019-20 with HC Hradec Kralove in his native Czech Republic.

The third-round pick the Lightning acquired will be the 71st overall selection while the first-round pick will be a 2020 selection unless the Canucks miss the postseason in 2019-20, in which case it moves to 2021. Stay tuned to The Hockey Writers for all the latest news involving the draft, trades, and free agency.