The Vancouver Canucks have grabbed one of the top players on TSN’s Trade Bait board a week before Feb. 24’s trade deadline, acquiring right-winger Tyler Toffoli from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Tim Schaller, Tyler Madden, and a 2020 second-round draft pick.

Toffoli’s Long Tenure in Los Angeles Is Over

The 27-year-old right winger has spent his entire 515-game, eight-year career with the Kings, who drafted him 47th overall in 2010.

Toffoli has 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points in 58 games this season. His hard-working defensive play style, penalty killing prowess, ability to chip in on the scoresheet, and veteran presence should be a big boost to the Canucks’ forward corp; he should get a look alongside Bo Horvat.

The Canucks currently sit in third place in Pacific Division at 32-22-5 and look primed to qualify for the postseason for the first time in five seasons.

Tyler Toffoli will be heading north to the Vancouver Canucks. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Toffoli is on the last year of a three-year contract that carries an average annual value of $4.6 million. The Kings won’t retain any salary because Schaller is in the return package. The Kings will also get a conditional pick if Toffoli re-signs with the Canucks after this season, Pierre LeBrun reported.

Schaller, Madden, Heading the Other Way

The Kings receive Tim Schaller, a left-handed shooting centre who has played 217 career contests. This season, his second with the Canucks, he has recorded five goals and one assist for six points in 51 games.

The Canucks are sending Tim Schaller (pictured), prospect Tyler Madden, and a second-round pick the other way. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The pieces more attractive to a team in a rebuilding mode such as the Kings are the young Madden and the pick at June’s upcoming draft in Montreal. Madden, a 20-year-old speedy centre with top-six potential, was selected by the Canucks 68th-overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

He’s currently in his sophomore season with the NCAA’s Northeastern Huskies and leads the team with 29 goals and 18 assists for 37 points in just 27 games. He is yet another blue-chip prospect heading to a Kings’ organization that already possesses a number of promising youngsters.

The Los Angeles Kings, who already have the deepest prospect pool (although one lacking in star talent), are adding Tyler Madden to it through the Toffoli trade.



The second-round pick is the third 2020 pick the Kings have acquired from other teams; they also possess the Columbus Blue Jackets’ third-rounder and the Calgary Flames’ fourth-rounder.