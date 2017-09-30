Daniel and Henrik Sedin have been the notorious one-two punch of the Vancouver Canucks’ offence for the better part of their careers but things are quite evidently changing.

After a very sub-par season, the twins are ready to bounce back and reclaim their previous point totals and contribution levels. However, things have been changing at a rapid rate with the Canucks and getting back to where they were will be easier said than done.

Acquisitions have been made, players have developed, and roles have shifted a very apparent amount throughout the Canucks’ lineup — the Sedins have been no exception to these winds of change.

Lots of changes in the @Canucks camp this offseason. https://t.co/aihytFOVQ0 — NHL (@NHL) July 28, 2017

The Sedins Bounce Back

The Sedin twins are no rookies when it comes to stepping up when it counts or bouncing back from a weak season. The twins really established themselves as true offensive weapons in the season following the 2004-05 lockout where Daniel jumped to 71 points from 54 in the previous season and Henrik reached 75, elevated from his previous season total of 42. Collectively, the twins wouldn’t dip back below 70 points for the next six seasons — not until the year of the 2012-13 lockout.

If we are ignoring the statistics of the shortened 2012-13 season, the following season of 2013-14 is when the Sedins hit a slump — Daniel tallied a meager 47 points while Henrik contributed only 50. Queue the bounce back. The twins came back in the 2014-15 season with a combined 149 points and led their team back into the playoffs after missing the race for the first time since 2008.

Some would argue that the 2004-05 lockout was the beginning of their great offensive reign with the Canucks while the 2013-14 lockout was the beginning of the end, but don’t count them out just yet.

After a very average outing last season, combining for 94 points and sinking with the team to 29th in the NHL standings, the Sedin twins are poised for a big returning season and hope to re-establish themselves as the scoring threats the league has come to fear. However, with all of the changes that have been made, it will not just be a simple snap of the fingers.

Changed Roles

The Sedins are poised for a comeback but their

roles on the team have changed fairly drastically in the midst of the current Canucks rebuild. No longer are the twins the main offensive weapons on the team — their top line spots have been replaced by Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi and with that, their ice time has been diminished.

The twins will be holding down a second line position, possibly with Brock Boeser alongside of them, tasked with mentoring the young Boeser or whoever hops on their line, and being a great threat in the team’s secondary scoring.

Something they will likely not lose though, is power play time as their cycle game is still one of the best in the league and their playmaking ability should prove valuable equipped with some of the new additions to the power play.

While their offensive contributions may be reduced, their leadership contributions are irreplaceable. Being the captain (Henrik) and alternate captain (Daniel) of the team, they are huge leaders on and off the ice and being 16-season veterans of the Canucks, they will prove to be big-time mentors for all the young talent flowing in the organization.

I would not expect them to reclaim their 70+ point totals, although it’s not impossible and I would expect the Sedins to be one of the better second lines in the league and contribute around 50 points each while shaping players like Horvat, Baertschi, and Boeser as they stride towards their potential.