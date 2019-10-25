Vegas hosts Colorado following shootout win

Colorado Avalanche (7-1-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-4-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Colorado after the Golden Knights knocked off Chicago 2-1 in a shootout.

Vegas went 43-32-7 overall and 28-19-3 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Golden Knights scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.8 last season.

Colorado finished 22-20-8 in Western Conference games and 17-16-8 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche scored 3.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press