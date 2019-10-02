If you are planning on heading to a Washington Capitals game this season, the organization has some significant changes in store for you. In addition to some structural changes to the rink itself, there will be new food vendors, enhanced insights into real-time analytics, and new pre-game presentations to enjoy.

Since moving to Capital One Arena, fans of the Capitals have always been treated to a terrific in-game experience and the team has doubled down on their product for the 2019-20 season. If enjoying the on-ice product isn’t enough for you, let’s explore some of the changes and enhancements the team has in store for fans this season.

New 360-Degree Immersive Scoreboard

The $15-million, second phase of renovations to Capital One Arena have been ongoing throughout the summer and are slated to be complete by the team’s home-opener on Oct. 5. The most-significant change fans can expect is the complete immersion in digital display throughout the rink.

The crown jewel of the renovations is a new state-of-the-art scoreboard that will provide unparalleled game-day immersion for fans. In addition to being one of the largest 360-degree continuous video screens in the United States, the scoreboard will feature on-ice player tracking, real-time stats, and player-based video content to make fans feel even closer to the ice. For those tech-inclined fans, the screen will be composed of over 7,000 square feet of LED displays and will have 4k HD resolution.

Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens before the faceoff. (photo from MilesEvanson)

In addition to the new scoreboard, for the first time indoors anywhere, the arena will also now feature a second, and higher, digital ring around the rink, which the team is calling the “SkyRing.” The SkyRing will be composed of over 9,000 square feet of LED video, wrapping the entire roofline of the arena.

“Investing in a technologically-integrated venue experience is paramount to our mission of creating monumental memories for our fans,” said David Touhey, President of Venues for Monumental Sports and Entertainment.

“Upon completion of this second round of renovations and upgrades, Capital One Arena will feature the best LED displays available today, creating the best in-bowl and in-arena experience for sports and entertainment in America.”

To complete the digital revolution at Capital One Arena, the rink will now also be outfitted with state-of-the-art, two-sided, curved “DualTV” boards in all four corners of the arena. The new corner DualTV boards will include 2,200 square feet of HD LED video display on the arena side face and the first back-side LED video display in the industry.

When all is said and done, the new renovations will equip the arena with an astounding 35,000 square feet of LED displays. When the new screens are coupled with the Capitals’ existing ice-projection technology, they will provide fans with the opportunity to give their team a real home-ice advantage before the start of the game.

Hungry for More?

If enjoying good food is part of your ideal game-day experience, the Capitals have some new additions on that front, as well. Joining hometown favorites, such as Ben’s Chili Bowl and District Grill, updates to the 200 level concourse include The Exchange, a walk-in market, and TLC (Tenders, Love & Chicken), a restaurant featuring homestyle chicken and a myriad of dipping sauce options.

The PwC Club has also undergone some changes that feature new lower rows that will bring fans closer to the action, while still having access to all the amenities previously available to fans. In more changes, the 400 level concourse now has a rebranded Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company Outpost.

2018 Stanley Cup championship banner (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Finally, fans who really need to cut the line and get in on the new rink features as fast as possible can enter through the new upgraded Chevron Administrative Entrance.

So if you’re planning on heading to see a Capitals game this season, the team has a lot of new treats in store for you. With a tough October schedule ahead of them, the fans and the accompanying enhanced game-day displays will need to provide a boost to help the team make the most of their limited home-game slate the opening month of the season.