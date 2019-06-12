Windsor Spitfires Unveil 2019-20 Schedule

As the mercury rises and the days grow longer, there’s the hint that OHL hockey is on the horizon. The Windsor Spitfires’ 2019-20 schedule was released.

With ownership confusion behind them, the Spitfires have a chance to look ahead. It’s also a chance for fans to plan road trips, players to prepare trips back home, and the Spitfires to celebrate key dates with their fans.

Here’s a breakdown of the schedule, focusing on the key dates and how the schedule differs from seasons past.

Circle Your Spitfires’ Calendar



Every season, the Spitfires are involved in special events that range from honouring past players to having big names come to town. This season is no different as the Spitfires have several nights that fans should mark on the calendar.

You can check out the entire schedule on the Spitfires’ website, but here are some of those important games:

Home Opener – Sat., Sept. 21 – 7:05 p.m. – Peterborough Petes

Hunter Jones and the Peterborough Petes are first up for the Spitfires. (CHL Images)

New Year’s Eve – Tues., Dec. 31 – 2:05 p.m. – v. Flint Firebirds

Northern Road Swing –

Fri., Jan. 3 – at Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds – 7:07 p.m.

Sat., Jan 4 – at Sudbury Wolves – 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 5 – at North Bay Battalion – 2:00 p.m.

Eastern Road Swing –

Thurs., Feb. 13 – at Peterborough Petes – 7:05 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 14 – at Kingston Frontenacs – 7:05 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 15 – at Ottawa 67’s – 2:00 p.m.

Sleep Will Be Essential – From Feb. 13 – 23, the Spitfires play seven games, including five on the road.

Mickey Renaud Game – Tues., Feb. 18 – 7:05 p.m. – v. Sarnia Sting. The Spitfires will honour their “Captain Forever” in the annual game.

Mickey Renaud Locker Tribute in the WFCU Centre. (Dave Jewell/THW )

Longest Homestand – Four Games – Feb. 27 – March 5 – Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, Guelph Storm, Kingston Frontenacs, and Owen Sound Attack.

First visit from the OHL-Champion Guelph Storm – Sat., Feb. 29 – 7:05 p.m.

Shane Wright Makes WFCU Appearance – Sun., March 1 – v. Kingston Frontenacs – 2:05 p.m. Wright was the first-overall pick in the 2019 OHL Draft after being granted Exceptional Status by the OHL.

Breaking Down the Numbers

For over two decades, Thursday nights have always been Hockey Night in Windsor. That continues next season, though the team has put a stronger emphasis on weekend games.

Of 34 home games, the team will play 17 on Thursday nights at 7:05 p.m. They will also play eight Saturday night games, seven Sunday afternoon games, and two Tuesday games.

That breaks down to:

Thursday night – 50 percent

Saturday night – 24 percent

Sunday afternoon – 21 percent

Tuesday night – 5 percent

There are three more games on Saturdays compared to last season, which gives families a better chance to watch the club grow.

Spitfires’ general manager Warren Rychel has built a young, hungry club that’s eager to finally make some playoff noise. Last season, the Spitfires were swept in the first round by the London Knights. This season, should be a completely different story.

With a group that includes 2018 first-rounders Will Cuylle and Jean-Luc Foudy, plus 6-foot-9 Dallas Stars prospect Curtis Douglas, and young NHL prospect Kari Piiroinen in net, the team has promise.

Windsor Spitfires’ power forward Curtis Douglas. (Dave Jewell/THW)

The early portion of the schedule favours the Spitfires. They have just 13 road games before Christmas, compared to 21 after the break. Compare that to 17 home games before and after the break.

Fortunately, the team plays six of eight games at the WFCU Centre between Oct. 12 and Nov. 10; a good chance for fans to see what the club is made of early on.

The exhibition schedule will be released at a later date, but expect it to start during the first weekend of September. Tickets for all home games will go on sale sometime in August.