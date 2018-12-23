VANCOUVER — Mark Scheifele’s goal with 1:32 left in the third period game the Winnipeg Jets a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night.

Scheifele scored his 22nd of the season from the left face-off dot on a give-and-go play with defenceman Dustin Byfuglien.

Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit made 40 saves for his first NHL shutout in 38 career games.

The Jets (24-10-2) have 11 wins in their last 13 games (11-2-0). It was Winnipeg’s eighth straight victory over the Canucks.

The Canucks (17-18-4) suffered just their second regulation loss in their last nine games (6-2-1).

Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots.

Brossoit, a Port Alberni, B.C., native who made his first start against the Canucks, showed his quickness in the first period, sticking out a pad to stop a Josh Leivo wrist shot, then blocked Elias Pettersson’s attempt on the rebound.

Midway through the second period, with Vancouver pressing on a power play, Brossoit dragged his leg in front of Alexander Edler’s shot from the point through traffic.

Markstrom wasn’t as busy but still needed to be sharp. With just 51 seconds left in the first period he slid across his net to block a Scheifele shot on a Jets power play.

There were loud boos in the third period when Winnipeg defenceman Ben Chairot hit Vancouver’s Tyler Motte with what looked like a high stick. No penalty was called on the play.

NOTES: Edler played his 782nd game to surpass Harold Snepts for the most by a Canucks defenceman. …. Second-period shots were 17-7 in favour of Vancouver. … Early in the first period Byfuglien blasted a slapshot that hit forward Blake Wheeler in the midsection. Wheeler needed help getting to the bench and headed to the dressing room but returned later in the period. …. Winnipeg centre Andrew Copp missed his 10th straight game with an upper-body injury but is expected to return after the Christmas break.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press