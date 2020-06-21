Xavier Simoneau – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Xavier Simoneau

2019-20 Team: Drummondville Voltigeurs

Date of Birth: May 19, 2001

Place of Birth: Saint-Andre-Avellin, Quebec

Ht: 5-foot-7 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 second-year eligible

Rankings

While Xavier Simoneau is not on many scouts’ rankings, that does not mean that he lacks talent. In fact, it is quite the opposite. While playing for the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL this past season, he managed to score 28 goals and added 61 assists for 89 points in 61 games played.

Some people are scared to take a chance on Simoneau not because of his lack of talent but because of his size. While the game is transitioning to a more fast-paced, skillful game, many teams still view size as a must have when it comes to drafting prospects. Simoneau is one of the shortest draft-eligible prospects, standing at 5-foot-7.

Simoneau is the type of player that gives it his all on every play. Although he is one of the smallest players on the ice, he is not afraid to go into the corners and battle bigger opponents. He works hard along the boards and often comes out with the puck. He has great vision and is able to make chances out of nothing. He is good at corralling the puck along the half-board and makes hard passes across the slot to his teammates.

William Dufour scores off a feed from Xavier Simoneau, but can someone please tell me what Poirier is doing on this 2-on-1?#2020NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/rhv4ZnlavA — Brandon Holmes (@BHolmes_Hockey) April 28, 2020

Simoneau is also very adept defensively. He uses his skating ability and active stick to break up passing plays and makes quick decisions while transitioning the puck. Although he will need to continue to develop, he has very good potential and is someone who could make an impact down the road for whichever team decides to take a chance on him.

Xavier Simoneau – 2020 NHL Draft Projection

Simoneau has shown that he deserves to have a team take a chance on him. Although he is undersized, he has good potential and I could see him being a solid prospect down the line. Depending on where teams have him ranked, he could go anywhere from the fifth to the seventh round.

Quotables

“Simoneau, standing at a mere 5-foot-6, has the qualities you’d look for in a 6-foot-6 beast. He’s physical, annoying to play against and wins battles along the boards. The ninth pick in the 2017 QMJHL draft, Simoneau has everything but the high-end speed you’d hope for from a kid his size.” – Steven Ellis/The Hockey News

“Surprisingly passed over in last year’s draft, Xavier Simoneau has done everything he can this season to guarantee he gets taken the second time around. He’s an electric player in the offensive zone and on the power play, and although his 5’7” height will almost certainly turn some teams away immediately, the league is much different now where players like Simoneau can thrive.” – Colin Cudmore/Silver Seven Sens

Strengths

Vision

Effort on the ice

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating

NHL Potential

It is tough to tell how Simoneau will develop over the next few years. He plays much bigger than his size and is always giving it his all on every shift. He has proven doubters wrong all season and should hear his name called on draft day. An NHL comparable for me would be someone like Nathan Gerbe. Although they’re both smaller players, they play with an edge and are not afraid of guys much bigger than them. They can contribute on offense and are great at setting their teammates up.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 7/10

