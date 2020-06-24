Yegor Chinakhov – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Yegor Chinakhov

2019-20 Team: Omskie Yastreby (MHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 1, 2001

Place of Birth: Omsk, Russia

Ht: 5’11” Wt: 179 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 second-year eligible

He wouldn’t be the first player to need another year to develop before hearing his name called at the NHL Draft and because of the extra time, 2020 could be the year Yegor Chinakhov becomes a legitimate NHL prospect.

Even last season, he showed signs that he could be a solid pick in the later rounds, but his consistency in play just wasn’t there. There were questions regarding his game-to-game effort and what he did in his own end. That said, he took a big step forward in both departments during the 2019-20 season and could make for an interesting mid-round pick this time around.

As an assistant captain for the MHL’s Omskie Yastreby in 2019-20, Chinakhov tallied 27 goals and 69 points in 56 regular season games – adding a goal in four postseason games. He added a plus-16 rating and demonstrated growth in his overall game with his ability to use his stick to disrupt the opposition attack.

Yegor Chinakhov of Team Russia (Russia Hockey/FHR.RU)

While he is an overager in a draft class that includes a number of extremely talented players, the fact that he has shown signs of development over the past season is promising for teams looking for a player they can transition to the NHL level. And if Chinakhov continues to grow his game, he could be the player they are looking for.

Yegor Chinakhov – NHL Draft Projection

Passed over once before in 2019, Chinakhov took a major step forward in 2019-20 and will have certainly caught the eyes of a few folks around the NHL this time around. That said, there will be a number of prospects that will hear their names called before Chinakhov and if he is fortunate enough to get drafted in 2020, it likely won’t be until the later rounds – somewhere between the sixth and seventh rounds.

Quotables

“One of the best wristers here, it is really impressive how he finds those top corners, yet too many times he is just invisible.” – Russian Prospects, Dobber Prospects

“Yegor Chinakhov is yet another Russian trending in the right direction despite going undrafted. Like Sheshin, Chinakhov’s numbers will get him noticed this time around and NHL scouts should like what they see upon further evaluation. The progression is nice to see on paper.” – Larry Fisher, The Hockey Writers

“Already last year Chinakhov showed that he got high-end attacking skills and an excellent shot (probably the best on my list here), but lacked consistent performance. This year it has been fixed, so he is among the top draft overagers available. Not so bad in terms of the defensive game, but definitely needs to become stronger. Should be noted that Chinakhov has developed some great chemistry with NJD prospect Arseniy Gritsyuk, so I kind of hope the Devils are looking at him too.” – Caser, Russian Prospects

Strengths

Shot

Accuracy

Skating

Improvements

Consistency

Drive

Defensive zone coverage

NHL Potential

As of now, he has the offensive skill to be a top six forward, but his all-around game still needs some work. Chinakhov will likely slot in better in a third line roll at this point until he can show that he’s developing towards his ceiling. He has the shot and skill to play atop an NHL lineup, it’s just a matter of him reaching that point when he gets to that level.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

When it comes to accomplishments, Chinakhov has already achieved good standing on the international stage playing for his home country, Russia. In 2018-19, Chinakhov was a member of the bronze medal winning team at the Hlinka Memorial tournament as well as a member of the Russian squad that took home the silver medal at the U18 World Junior Championship.

Video