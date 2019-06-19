Yegor Spiridonov – 2019 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Yegor Spiridonov

2018-19 Team: Magnitogorsk (MHL)

Date of Birth: January 22, 2001

Place of Birth: Magnitogorsk, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 192 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: F

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2019 first-year eligible

Rankings

Spiridonov had a good season while playing for Magnitogork in the MHL, notching 15 goals and 26 assists in 43 games. For those who don’t know much about the MHL, it’s the Russian equivalent to Major Junior in North America.

At 6-foot-2 and nearly 200 pounds, Spiridonov already has impressive size and the power to go with it. He is strong along the wall and protects the puck well with his big frame and use of his long reach.

Away from the puck, the rugged Russian forward is defensively aware and pays attention to the little details that coaches love to see from their players. He doesn’t cheat defensively to create offence and he has a habit of getting into the shooting lane to block shots if needed.

Egor Spiridonov of Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (courtesy MHL)

The biggest drawback on Spiridonov is his skating and overall level of talent. He does have decent skating mechanics but he lacks explosiveness off the start, and his ability to move quickly in all directions is weak and doesn’t allow for him to easily separate himself from his opponent.

His skill level is only average, but he makes up for it with hard work and pride in playing a 200-foot game.

Yegor Spiridonov – NHL Draft Projection

The strong Russian forward is projected to go in the third or fourth round, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he slips due to his lack of speed and skill. Then again, he is ranked as high as 38th by Future Considerations, and if a team feels they can develop his skating and skill level, then maybe a late pick in the second round is possible.

Quotables

“Spiridonov’s active stick comes in handy during the penalty kill, not only for consistently keeping it in lanes, but also for picking off passes and transitioning to attack mode. He is a very good passer, but his assists come more from hard work in the corners or mucking and grinding near the net rather than set-ups of the fancy variety.” – Steve Kournianos/The Draft Analyst

“Spiridonov is strong on the puck. He has long reach and is a good stick-handler which helps him to protect the puck down low. Spiridonov keeps possession in the offensive zone and has the patience to wait for a linemate to find an opening. ” – Ben Kerr/Last Word on Hockey

Strengths

Defensively Responsible

Size

Physicality

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Skating (agility and lateral quickness)

Vision

Other THW Profiles

NHL Potential

Spiridonov projects as a bottom-line player with penalty killing capabilities. However, if he wishes to play in the NHL, his skating and conditioning will need to improve.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5 | Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6/10 | Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

Spiridonov was part of the Silver Medal winning team at the 2019 World Under-18 Tournament. He also played in the 2019 MHL All-Star Game. Last year, he won bronze at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Tournament.

Interview/Profile Links

Videos