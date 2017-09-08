2017 Young Stars Classic Rosters

September 8th, 2017

The 2017 Young Stars Classic, hosted by the Vancouver Canucks, kicks off this weekend in Penticton. The tournament pits the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets prospects against the Canucks. Each team plays each other once in an exhibition round-robin format.

In the past, there have been some notable names, especially in the 2015 tournament when the Edmonton Oilers iced a lineup with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Darnell Nurse. The stars of tomorrow are here, and this year’s tournament isn’t without its star power.

Darnell Nurse & Connor McDavid (Photo Credit: Connor Mah/Flickr)

As Larry Fisher put it, there’s plenty of talent in this tournament. The host Canucks might have the best trio of prospects with Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser, and Olli Juolevi. Vancouver would’ve been deeper had Jonathan Dahlen not caught mono before the tournament’s start.

The deepest team might be the Calgary Flames who’ve got several notable prospects led by two first round picks, Juuso Valimaki and Mark Jankowski. Then there’s the Oilers who’ve got Ethan Bear, Caleb Jones, Kailer Yamamoto and Dylan Wells. Let’s not forget the Jets who’ve got a towering blueliner in Logan Stanley and an offensive dynamo in Jansen Harkins.

Hockey fans are in for plenty of entertainment this weekend. Fans can catch the action streaming on each participating team’s websites.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have arguably the deepest goaltending prospect pool in the NHL. To go along with future starter Jon Gillies, the Flames have Mason McDonald, Tyler Parsons and Nick Schneider in their pipeline. Parsons and Schneider turn pro this season.

The Flames will also showcase their 2017 first round pick Juuso Valimaki. Calgary signed Valimaki to an entry-level contract this summer and if he doesn’t land one of the final spots on Calgary’s defense, he’ll be one of the WHL’s premier blueliners in 2017-18.

Juuso Valimaki

Juuso Valimaki (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Other notable draft picks in the tournament include Rasmus Andersson, Dillon Dube, Mark Jankowski, Brett Pollock, and Hunter Smith who bring plenty of firepower. The organization will also be showcasing Spencer Foo. If you remember, Calgary and Edmonton were in a bidding war for the college free agent.

POSPlayer (Age)2016-17 ClubStatus
Goaltenders
GMason McDonald (21)Adirondack (ECHL)2014 2nd Round
GTyler Parsons (20)London (OHL)2016 2nd Round
GNick Schneider (20)Medicine Hat (WHL)FA Signing (2015)
Defensemen
DRasmus Andersson (20)Stockton (AHL)2015 2nd Round
DKayle Doetzel (22)Stockton (AHL)AHL Contract
DJosh Healey (24)Ohio State (NCAA)FA Signing (2017)
DTyson Helgesen (20)Spokane (WHL)Invite
DAdam Ollas-Mattsson (21)Djurgardens (Sweden)2014 6th Round
DSam Ruopp (21)Prince George (WHL)Invite
DJuuso ValimakiTri-City (WHL)2017 1st Round
DCliff Watson (23)Michigan Tech (NCAA)Invite
Forwards
FSam Dove-McFalls (20)Saint John (QMJHL)Invite
FDillon Dube (19)Kelowna (WHL)2016 2nd Round
FZach Fischer (20)Medicine Hat (WHL)2017 5th Round
FSpencer Foo (23)Union College (NCAA)FA Signing (2017)
FGlenn Gawdin (20)Swift Current (WHL)Invite
FBen Hawerchuk (19)Barrie (OHL)Invite
FMark Jankowski (23)Stockton (AHL)2012 1st Round
FD’Artagnan Joly (18)Baie-Comeau (QMJHL)2017 6th Round
FAndrew Mangiapane (21)Stockton (AHL)2015 6th Round
FBrad Morrison (20)Vancouver (WHL)Invite
FMatthew Phillips (19)Victoria (WHL)2016 6th Round
FBrett Pollock (21)Adirondack (ECHL)2014 2nd Round
FMark Rassell (20)Medicine Hat (WHL)Invite
FAdam Ruzicka (18)Sarnia (OHL)2017 4th Round
FHunter Smith (21)Stockton (AHL)2014 2nd Round

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers roster is highlighted by a handful of notable prospects. Dylan Wells was one of the better goaltenders in the OHL last season with the Peterborough Petes. A trio of defensemen in Ethan Bear, Caleb Jones, and Ryan Mantha turn pro in 2017-18. These three will be fixtures on Edmonton’s AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Ethan Bear (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Then there’s the biggest name on the Oilers’ young, star roster: 2017 first round pick Kailer Yamamoto. The 18-year-old has an outside shot at making Edmonton’s opening night lineup this season. Failing that, Yamamoto could have a notable year in junior. He’s likely going to be on Team USA for the 2018 World Junior Championships and could lead the WHL in scoring.

POSPlayer (Age)2016-17 ClubStatus
Goaltenders
GStuart Skinner (18)Lethbridge (WHL)2017 3rd Round
GShane Starrett (23)Air Force (NCAA)FA Signing (2017)
GDylan Wells (19)Peterborough (OHL)2016 5th Round
Defensemen
DEthan Bear (20)Seattle (WHL)2015 5th Round
DCaleb Jones (20)Portland (WHL)2015 4th Round
DSahvan Khaira (19)Swift Current (WHL)Invite
DWilliam Lagesson (21)UMass Amherst (NCAA)2014 4th Round
DRyan Mantha (21)Niagara (OHL)FA Signing (2017)
DZiyat Paigin (22)Ak Bars Kazan (KHL)2015 7th Round
DDmitri Samorukov (18)Guelph (OHL)2017 3rd Round
DLiam Schioler (19)Regina (WHL)Invite
DAustrin Strand (20)Seattle (WHL)Invite
Forwards
FLane Bauer (21)Kamloops (WHL)Invite
FTyler Benson (19)Vancouver (WHL)2016 2nd Round
FChad Butcher (21)Medicine That (WHL)AHL Contract
FLuke Coleman (19)Calgary (WHL)Invite
FTrey Fix-Wolansky (18)Edmonton (WHL)Invite
FJoe Gambardella (24)UMass-Lowell (NCAA)FA Signing (2017)
FAustin Glover (18)Edmonton (WHL)Invite
FDavis Koch (19)Edmonton (WHL)Invite
FKirill Maksimov (18)Niagara (OHL)2017 5th Round
FSteven Owre (21)Medicine Hat (WHL)Invite
FGrayson  Pawlenchuk (20)Red Deer (WHL)Invite
FEvan Polei (21)Red Deer (WHL)AHL Contract
FOstap Safin (18)Sparta Praha (CZE)2017 4th  Round
FBrandon Saigeon (19)Hamilton (OHL)Invite
FEthan Szypula (20)Owen Sound (OHL)Invite
FKailer Yamamoto (18)Spokane (WHL)2017 1st Round

Vancouver Canucks

Similar to the Flames, the Vancouver Canucks have some gnarly goaltending prospects in their pipeline. Both Thatcher Demko and Michael DiPietro look to be notable building blocks for a Canucks team with questionable goaltending. Vancouver also has two players with the best chance of being NHL regulars this season in Olli Juolevi and Brock Boeser.

Juolevi was a former sixth-overall pick in 2016, while Boeser went 23rd the year before. Boeser played the last nine games of the season with the Canucks scoring four goals and five points.

Brock Boeser (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

The talent doesn’t stop there for Vancouver fans. Jonah Gadjovich and Kole Lind were both second round picks that look to have great futures ahead of them as Canucks. Gadjovich is a feisty power forward that put up 46 goals in the OHL in 2016-17. Lind was almost a first round pick after his 30 goals this season. He finished with 87 points and could be a top-six forward for the big club in the near future.

POSPlayer (Age)2016-17 ClubStatus
Goaltenders
GThatcher Demko (21)Utica (AHL)2014 2nd Round
GMichael DiPietro (18)Windsor (OHL)2017 3rd Round
GMichael Garteig (25)Alaska (ECHL)AHL Contract
Defensemen
DMatt Barberis (19)Vancouver (WHL)Invite
DMatt Brassard (19)Oshawa (OHL)2017 7th Round
DGuillaume Brisebois (20)Charlottetown (QMJHL)2015 3rd Round
DCole Candella (19)Hamilton (OHL)2016 5th Round
DJalen Chatfield (21)Windsor (OHL)FA Signing (2017)
DAaron Irving (21)Edmonton (WHL)Invite
DOlli Juolevi (19)London (OHL)2016 1st Round
DMackenze Stewart (22)Alaska (ECHL)2014 7th Round
Forwards
FBrock Boeser (20)U. North Dakota (NCAA)2015 1st Round
FAaron Berisha (22)Saint Mary’s (USports)Invite
FMichael Carcone (21)Utica (AHL)FA Signing (2016)
FJohnny Corneil (20)Niagara (OHL)Invite
FAlexis D’Aoust (21)Shawinigan (QMJHL)AHL Contract
FJonah Gadjovich (18)Owen Sound (OHL)2017 2nd Round
FYan-Pavel Laplante (22)Alaska (ECHL)2013 3rd Round
FKole Lind (18)Kelowna (WHL)2017 2nd Round
FAaron Luchuk (20)Windsor (OHL)Invite
FZack MacEwen (21)Gatineau (QMJHL)FA Signing (2017)
FBrett McKenzie (20)North Bay (OHL)2016 7th Round
FGriffen Molino (23)W. Michigan (NCAA)FA Signing (2017)
FDanny Moynihan (21)Alaska (ECHL)Invite
FJakob Stukel (20)Calgary (WHL)2016 6th Round

Winnipeg Jets

Outside of blue-chip defense prospect Logan Stanley, the Winnipeg Jets don’t have a whole lot of star power in this tournament. That being said, they do have some underrated players. Jansen Harkins is their best forward coming into the tournament and he’s flanked by some prolific scorers from the CHL last year.

Logan Stanley (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Skyler McKenzie, Michael Spacek and Tyler Boland all eclipsed the 80-point plateau in junior during the 2016-17 season. McKenzie and Spacek are both late round finds by Winnipeg’s scouting staff. Boland is an invitee, but he’s not the only notable one. Kameron Kielly scored 34 goals and 74 points for Charlottetown last year.

An interesting note is that forward Mathieu Sevigny played in this tournament last year, but with the Flames.

POSPlayer (Age)2016-17 ClubStatus
Goaltenders
GMikhail Berdin (19)Sioux City (USHL)2016 6th Round
GCole Kehler (20)Portland (WHL)Invite
GJamie Phillips (24)Tulsa (ECHL)2012 7th Round
Defensemen
DAntoine Crete-Belzile (18)Blainville (QMJHL)Invite
DLeon Gawanke (18)Cape Breton (QMJHL)2017 5th Round
DLuke Green (19)Sherbrooke (QMJHL)2016 3rd Round
DJake Kulevich (24)Colgate U. (NCAA)FA Signing (2017)
DSami Niku (21)JYP (Finland)2015 7th Round
DTucker Poolman (24)U. North Dakota (NCAA)2013 5th Round
DLogan Stanley (19)Windsor (OHL)2016 1st Round
DMichael Webster (22)Wheeling (ECHL)Invite
Forwards
FMason Appleton (21)Michigan State (NCAA)2015 6th Round
FFrancis Beauvillier (24)UNB (CIS)FA Signing (2017)
FTyler Boland (21)Rimouski (QMJHL)Invite
FCristiano DiGiacinto (21)Windsor (OHL)Invite
FJansen Harkins (20)Prince George (WHL)2015 2nd Round
FRickard Hugg (18)Leksands (Sweden)Invite
FKameron Kielly (21)Charlottetown (QMJHL)Invite
FKody McDonald (19)Prince George (WHL)Invite
FSkyler McKenzie (19)Portland (WHL)2017 7th Round
FKristian Reichel (19)Litvinov HC (Czech)Invite
FMathieu Sevigny (19)Drummondville (QMJHL)Invite
FMichael Spacek (20)Red Deer (WHL)2015 4th Round
FJordy Stallard (20)Calgary/Prince Albert (WHL)2016 5th Round

 

Facebook Comments

© The Hockey Writers 2017. All rights reserved.