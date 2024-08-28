10 Key Games on the Flyers’ 2024-25 Schedule

It has now been over four months without Philadelphia Flyers hockey. Before the action approaches once again, what are some games to look forward to on the schedule?

Oct. 11 at Vancouver Canucks: Set the Tone

This will mark the 178-day anniversary since Flyers hockey in the regular season—that’s nearly six months. Suffice it to say, it’s already been a long time without hockey in Philadelphia. The addition of top prospect Matvei Michkov to the roster only increases this anticipation.

Philadelphia Flyers Celebrate a Goal (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Vancouver Canucks are a challenging foe, but one that the Flyers have handled in recent memory, especially early in the season. In the month of October since the 2021-22 campaign, the Orange and Black are 3-0-1 against Vancouver. The other good news here is that Philadelphia is 7-0-2 in their last nine openers—ending that point streak is something they’ll obviously want to avoid.

Oct. 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks: Michkov’s Home Debut

I’ll double down on the Michkov effect but only because it’s necessary. There’s only going to be one home debut for the 19-year-old, and it’s on Oct. 19 against the Canucks once again. If the youngster becomes the star in the league he’s hyped to be, it’ll be a piece of history to witness this contest.

Related: More Philadelphia Flyers Season Preview Articles

Michkov has been a top-tier scorer no matter where he has played, so the NHL should be no different. In terms of points per game (P/G) in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last season, Europe’s top competition, he was in the 96th percentile among forwards with at least 10 games played. Just months after being drafted, this is historically unprecedented—he is the best prospect the Orange and Black have ever selected.

If the Flyers do well enough in their first four contests, which are all on the road, that should amplify the intensity even further. Through their first four games cumulatively since 2020-21, Philadelphia is 11-4-1. Another hot start could go a long way.

Oct. 22 vs. Washington Capitals: Michkov vs. Ovechkin

This will be the last Michkov-themed game, I promise. The youngster will take on the NHL’s most recognizable Russian in history: Alexander Ovechkin. As the 38-year-old chases Wayne Gretzky’s goal record of 894, he’ll perhaps be passing the torch to the next star from his home country. These clubs actually have a home-and-home, but the first of these two matchups should be special.

The Washington Capitals might be a team the Flyers battle for a postseason spot, so this contest could be impactful in the standings even if it is early in the season. The Orange and Black were eliminated from the playoffs by this team in Game 82 in 2023-24 (well, technically by the Detroit Red Wings), so some revenge is in order, too.

Nov. 9 at Florida Panthers: Taking on the Champs

This game could be one of those tone-setters the rest of the way. The Florida Panthers, a team the Flyers had decent success against with a 2-1-0 record last season, won the Stanley Cup in 2024. They control the pace of play and have the talent to take over games—this could be a tough one.

While a loss here is more likely than not, a win means a lot in this situation. Perhaps the momentum goes a long way and leads to a plethora of victories.

Dec. 31 at San Jose Sharks: Leaving 2024 Behind

This one will be cutting it really close to the start of the 2025 calendar year—it begins at 8:00 p.m. in Eastern Standard Time. The start of the new year is more symbolic than anything, but it’ll serve as a benchmark for where the Flyers are at. They could be well out of the playoff race and eyeing a top draft pick, right in the mix of things, or possibly ahead of schedule.

Jan. 11 vs. Anaheim Ducks: Gauthier Returns

While I don’t encourage this because I am more or less indifferent to the situation, this is going to be one nasty game in the crowd—don’t expect a family-friendly environment. If you aren’t familiar with the drama here, I’ll explain.

Cutter Gauthier was taken fifth overall by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft, quickly emerging as one of the league’s top prospects. Randomly on Jan. 8, 2024, he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks for promising young defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick. All we know is that Gauthier refused to play with the Flyers, forcing their hand in a deal. Whether it was because of organizational ineptitude or the prospect simply playing hard to get, these two parties had to split.

As a general population, Flyers fans do not like Gauthier due to this debacle even if the trade itself could pay huge dividends for both clubs. The players here didn’t get to know Gauthier because he never played in Philadelphia, but there’s going to be an incentive to give that extra effort in this one. Popcorn sales should be at an all-time high.

Feb. 4 at Utah Hockey Club: A New Atmosphere

It’s always exciting to see what a new team brings to the league. The Arizona Coyotes’ move to Utah means a different atmosphere is being brought to hockey—change in this way tends to be pretty fun. The youthful Utah Hockey Club (not the most creative name) has some upside and could make their new home a huge advantage. The Flyers will have to be ready.

Feb. 8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: In-State Rivalry Before the Break

There won’t be an All-Star Break in 2025, but there will be a stoppage of play for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off. From Feb. 12 to Feb. 20, Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States have a tournament with representatives from their respective countries. It’ll be an event to keep a close eye on, but the Flyers themselves have a big game before that takes place—they face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Philadelphia.

The Flyers and Penguins don’t have the same rivalry they used to, but a spark is still there. These two could be battling for a playoff spot, as well, so entering a stoppage with a victory would be welcomed. The Orange and Black had a five-game losing streak entering the All-Star Break last season—a change of pace is vital.

April 12 vs. New York Islanders: Late-Season Divisional Showdown

Just like last season, the Metropolitan Division playoff spots could come down to the wire. In their 79th affair, the Flyers are set to take on a New York Islanders club with postseason hopes. These teams had a highly important contest around this time in 2023-24, won by the Islanders, so this could be where Philadelphia avenges themselves. If the Flyers are competitive once again, this will be one to circle on the calendar.

April 13 at Ottawa Senators: Wildcard Implications?

For their 80th contest, the Flyers visit the Ottawa Senators. This could have some wildcard implications if Philadelphia is hovering around where they were last season. The Senators could be in the mix, so a must-win game is most certainly possible here. This could be a throwaway for both sides if they fail to live up to expectations, though.

Quite a few of these games depend on the Flyers’ success, so let’s hope they find some. If the alternative is having a top-end draft pick, however, that might also not be the worst thing. Returning to the playoffs is still the priority here, due to the fact that the Orange and Black have not hosted a postseason contest since April 22, 2018.