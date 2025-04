Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:

Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects

Mock drafts

Exclusive rankings

Team-specific needs and speculations

Looking ahead to the 2025 NHL Draft and beyond

Recent Posts

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

2025 NHL Draft Rankings

Reimer’s Top 64 for April

Horn’s Top 64 March Rankings

Forbes’ Top 96 March Rankings

Baracchini’s Top 96 March Rankings

Forbes’ Top 64 January Rankings

Baracchini’s Top 64 January Rankings

Horn’s Top 64 for December

Baracchini’s Top 32 Preseason Rankings

Baracchini’s Way Too Early Top 32

Mock Drafts

Horn’s Mock Draft 1.0

2025 NHL Draft- Prospect Profiles

Top 5 Hopefuls

Eklund, Victor

Hagens, James

Martone, Porter

Misa, Michael

Schaefer, Matthew

Top 16 Hopefuls

Bear, Carter

Desnoyers, Caleb

Eklund, Victor

Frondell, Anton

Hagens, James

Hensler, Logan

Lakovic, Lynden

Martone, Porter

Martin, Brady

McQueen, Roger

Misa, Michael

Mrtka, Radim

O’Brien, Jake

Ryabkin, Ivan

Schaefer, Matthew

Smith, Jackson

Forwards

Bear, Carter

Carbonneau, Justin

Cootes, Braeden

Czata, Ethan

Dach, Kale

Desnoyers, Caleb

Eklund, Victor

Epperson, Kristian

Frondell, Anton

Fondrk, Conrad

Gästrin, Milton

Gavin, Jordan

Genborg, Eddie

Griffin, Owen

Hagens, James

Hillström, Gustav

Horcoff, William

Ihs-Wozniak, Jakob

Kevan, Benjamin

Kindel, Benjamin

Lakovic, Lynden

Lansing, Matthew

Lee, Ryker

Lombardi, Jimmy

Martin, Brady

Martone, Porter

McKinney, Cole

McQueen, Roger

Misa, Michael

Misiak, Alex

Mooney, L.J.

Moore, William

Murtagh, Jack

Nesbitt, Jack

Nestrasil, Vaclav

Nizameyev, Artemi

O’Brien, Jake

Osmanis, Bruno

Pobezal, Tomas

Potter, Cullen

Reschny, Cole

Ryabkin, Ivan

Spence, Malcolm

Stockselius, Theo

Vansaghi, Shane

Yemelyanov, Kirill

Zonnon, Bill

Defensemen

Agafonov, Maxim

Aitcheson, Kashawn

Amico, Carter

Beauchesne, Quinn

Boelius, Lasse

Brzustewicz, Henry

Fiddler, Blake

Galvas, Tomas

Hallquisth, Theodor

Hensler, Logan

Limatov, Kurban

Mrtka, Radim

Passmore, Evan

Psenicka, Max

Radivojevič, Luka

Reid, Cameron

Rhéaume-Mullen, Dakoda

Schaefer, Matthew

Smith, Jackson

Trethewey, Charlie

Wang, Haoxi “Simon”

Goalies

Beckman, Lucas

Härenstam, Love

Ivankovic, Jack

Ravensbergen, Joshua

Rimpinen, Petteri

Medvedev, Aleksei

Top 5/10 Lists

League Rankings

Top 10 Draft-Eligible WHL Players for 2024-25: Preseason Edition

Top 10 Draft-Eligible OHL Players for 2024-25: Preseason Edition

Draft Coverage by NHL Team (Alphabetical)

Anaheim Ducks

Montreal Canadiens

Philadelphia Flyers

Player Features

Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Michael Misa Talks Taking His Game to the Next Level, Hype, Pressure & More

Top Performers From the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Top Performers From the 2024 CHL/ USA Prospects Challenge

Malcolm Spence Needs More Attention After CHL/USA Prospects Challenge

NHL Draft Prospect Joshua Ravensbergen Going Undrafted to First-Round Potential

Barrie Colts’ Kashawn Aitcheson Making Noise for Upcoming NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft: Which Defenseman Gets Picked First?

Hlinka Gretzky Cup Standouts

Jack Ivankovic Making Case for Best Goaltender

Draft-Eligible Prospects at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

World Junior Championship Coverage

World Junior Championship All Time Leading Scorers

Guide to the 2025 World Junior Championship

10 Players to Watch at the 2025 World Junior Championship

2025 NHL Draft-Eligible Players to Watch at the WJC

2025 World Juniors Roster Breakdown by NHL Team

Looking Back At Older NHL Drafts

2024 NHL Draft Review

Grading Each Team’s 2024 Draft Class

Top 5 Surprising Undrafted Players in the 2024 Entry Draft

Colorado Avalanche 2024 Draft Recap & Analysis

Devils Add 7 Prospects to Pool in NHL Draft

Ottawa Senators’ 2024 NHL Draft Class Recap

Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2024 Draft Recap

Toronto Maple Leafs 2024 NHL Draft Class Recap

Utah: 5 Thoughts After Busy 2024 NHL Draft & Day One of Free Agency

Winnipeg Jets 2024 NHL Draft Recap

Previous Draft Guides

Forgotten Draft Picks

Where Are They Now?