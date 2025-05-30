Canadiens Should Consider These 5 Memorial Cup Players in the 2025 NHL Draft

The Memorial Cup is in full swing, showcasing the best junior teams in Canada as the Moncton Wildcats, Rimouski Océanic, Medicine Hat Tigers, and London Knights battle for national supremacy. While much of the spotlight naturally falls on already-drafted players like Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk, and Denton Mateychuk, or future stars like Gavin McKenna, the tournament also features several intriguing draft-eligible prospects.

For the Montreal Canadiens, armed with 12 picks this year, this is an opportunity to scout talent that could strengthen their already impressive pipeline. Here are five 2025 draft-eligible players participating in this year’s Memorial Cup that the Canadiens should keep a close eye on.

1. Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

If the Habs want to make a splash, Caleb Desnoyers might be their guy, but they’ll have to pay a premium to get him. The Wildcats’ star is a near-lock to be taken within the top ten of the 2025 NHL Draft, which likely puts him out of reach at Montreal’s current positions (16th and 17th). However, with two first-round picks in hand, the Canadiens could package those assets to move up the board.

Caleb Desnoyers (Eric Young/CHL)

Desnoyers has been nothing short of exceptional this season. A complete 200-foot player with a gritty, pro-ready style, he finished the regular season with 35 goals and 49 assists in just 56 games. His impressive game was on full display throughout Moncton’s Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) playoff run, where he recorded a remarkable 30 points in 19 games and was named the Playoff MVP en route to capturing the President’s Cup. He hits, he scores, he leads, he’s the type of player the Canadiens could plug into their lineup in a few short years and trust in all situations.

2. Henry Brzustewicz (London Knights)

Few players have as winning a pedigree as Henry Brzustewicz. A key piece of the powerhouse Knights, Brzustewicz has now won back-to-back Ontario Hockey League (OHL) titles and is playing in his second consecutive Memorial Cup. He’s the kind of right-handed defenceman NHL teams crave: calm under pressure, highly effective in transition, and a strong puck mover with decent skating mechanics.

Brzustewicz may not have elite flash, but his maturity and hockey IQ stand out. He controls the game with his poise, making smart first passes and rarely getting caught out of position. With Logan Mailloux, David Reinbacher, and Lane Hutson already in the Canadiens’ system, Brzustewicz could add more depth to a promising blue line. If he slides to the second round, he should be a serious consideration for Montreal’s early second-round pick.

3. Julius Sumpf (Moncton Wildcats)

Julius Sumpf is a name that’s interesting. Ranked 115th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, the German winger had a solid season with Moncton. He tallied 26 goals and 36 assists in 58 games during the regular season and followed that up with 10 goals in 19 playoff contests, helping the Wildcats capture the QMJHL crown.

What sets Sumpf apart is his international experience and physical frame. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he brings size and a solid north-south game. He also represented Germany at the 2025 World Junior Championship, scoring seven points in five games, a clear indication that he can perform on big stages. The Canadiens could target him in the fourth or fifth round, betting on his upside and continued development.

4. Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Sometimes, players just bloom late. That’s exactly the case for 19-year-old Bryce Pickford. Passed over in last year’s draft, Pickford took a massive leap in 2024–25 with the Tigers. He recorded 20 goals and 47 points in just 48 games as a defenceman and added 13 goals in 18 playoff games; eye-popping numbers from the blue line.

Ranked 100th among North American skaters, Pickford is a right-handed defenceman with a booming shot and much-improved offensive instincts. His skating and decision-making have also come a long way, making him a much more complete player than he was a year ago. Given the Canadiens’ need for organizational depth on the right side, Pickford could be a savvy value pick in the later rounds.

5. Jonas Woo (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Smaller defencemen always come with risk, but Jonas Woo might be worth the gamble. The younger brother of Vancouver Canucks prospect Jett Woo, Jonas stands at just 5-foot-9 and weighs 165 pounds, but don’t let the size fool you. He’s quick, elusive, and plays with confidence.

This season, Woo recorded 43 points in 57 games for Medicine Hat and brings a dynamic skating element to the blue line. Ranked 156th among North American skaters, he may fall to the later rounds due to his physical profile, but his offensive instincts and transition game make him an intriguing project. If the Canadiens are looking for a high-upside swing in the late rounds, Woo fits the bill.

The Memorial Cup is always a goldmine for NHL scouts, and this year’s edition is no different. While the Canadiens have prioritized skill, intelligence, and maturity in recent drafts, their 12 picks in the draft give them flexibility to take a few swings.

Whether it’s moving up to land a top ten talent like Desnoyers, scooping up a poised puck mover like Brzustewicz, or betting on upside with players like Sumpf, Pickford, or Woo, the options are there. As Montreal continues to build a future contender, identifying and developing the right mix of players at every level remains key, and the Memorial Cup might just offer their next hidden gems.