Henry Brzustewicz – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Henry Brzustewicz

2024-25 Team: London Knights (OHL)

Date of Birth: February 09, 2007

Place of Birth: Washington, MI, USA

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defence

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Brzustewicz is a smooth-skating defenceman who moves the puck extremely well out of his own zone. Once the puck hits his stick, he can calm the play down in his own zone. When he gains possession, he can make a great stretch pass to a teammate for a breakout and also isn’t afraid to break the puck out of the zone himself. With his smooth skating abilities, he can take two or three strides in open space, bring the puck to the neutral zone, and start an offensive rush for his team.

Henry Brzustewicz, London Knights (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

The London Knights defenceman also enjoys joining in the rush and showing his offensive game. While playing with the best team in the Ontario Hockey League, it might be a little hard not to join a three on two with the likes of Easton Cowan and Denver Barkey. His ability to join his teammates in an offensive rush chance could scare teams into thinking he loves offence too much but with his fast skating and smooth stride, he can get back on defence very quickly and stop a rush chance from happening the other way.

Brzustewicz took on a bigger role this season in London as players such as Isaiah George left the team’s defensive core, and his point totals have reflected his new role. Last season in his rookie campaign, Brzustewicz only recorded six points in 52 games as he was playing on the team’s third defensive pair and sometimes being scratched. This season, playing on the second pair behind Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson and Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk, Brzustewicz had 42 points in 67 games.

He has a great wrist shot from the point he can get through traffic, and his pinpoint accuracy either results in a goal for himself or a juicy rebound that his teammates can scoop up and put into the net. He has all of the makings of a great offensive defenceman and is only going to get better as he matures over the next two years with London.

Henry Brzustewicz – NHL Draft Projection

Brzustewicz projects to be taken on the second day of the NHL draft between picks 35-55 as with this class being loaded with offensive talent in the first round, Brzustewicz will most likely slip into the second round. He is not up to the calibre that Matthew Schaefer or even Jackson Smith are, as he still needs to work on his defensive game. But as a second-round talent, he will be one of the better players available on Day 2 and he will be a great addition to any NHL team.

Quotables

“Henry Brzustewicz is undoubtedly a player to watch as the 2025 NHL Draft approaches. With his skill set, physical attributes, and strong hockey bloodlines, he has the potential to make an impact in the NHL. As he continues to develop and refine his game, fans and scouts alike will be eagerly anticipating his future in professional hockey.” –OHL Writers

“Brzustewicz is effective in making a strong first pass to start breakouts and is capable of skating the puck out of his zone when under pressure. His lateral mobility along the offensive blue line allows him to keep plays alive, and his shot from the point, while not always accurate, has notable power and velocity. Offensively, he shows flashes of being an active presence, jumping into the rush and getting involved in the play when the opportunity arises.” –Neutral Zone

Strengths

Shot

First pass

Skating

Edgework

Speed

Under Construction

Defensive awareness

Gap control

NHL Potential

With a right-handed shot, Brzustewicz is a coveted commodity a player any NHL team would love to have on any pairing. With his offence-first mentality, I can see him being a top-four defenseman who plays a lot of time on the power play and gets a lot of points on the man advantage, similar to how Erik Karlsson did when he was playing for the Ottawa Senators.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

2024 OHL championship

2023 AYHL 16U championship

Henry Brzustewicz Stats

Videos

