2025 NHL Draft Rankings – Horn’s Top 64 for December

With the 2024-25 season well underway, and the 2025 World Junior Championship just around the corner, I thought it was high time to take another look at the 2025 Draft class. The 2025 NHL Draft is still 6 months away, but there has already been some movement with a few prospects really asserting themselves early on.

While it’s safe to say these rankings are still quite early and will be subject to plenty of change in the coming months, it still appears that this year’s draft class will be roughly average, much like the 2024 Draft was. It’s looking more forward heavy than last year’s draft, with only two defenders cracking my preliminary top-10 and just one in the top seven spots.

James Hagens, Porter Martone, and Anton Frondell (The Hockey Writers)

This draft looks to be a big bounceback for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a league that has historically produced an inordinately large number of top prospects. The OHL has had fewer high end prospects in some recent draft classes, but guys like Porter Martone, Michael Misa, and Matthew Schaefer appear poised for a takeover. In contrast, the US National Team Development Program (NTDP) doesn’t look poised to produce quite the group of talent that we’ve come to expect from them, with a few program grads playing in the NCAA next season (James Hagens and Logan Hensler come to mind), but not a ton of standout talent from their U18 squad.

Related: Top 100 NHL Prospects – 2024-25 Preseason Ranking

While James Hagens began the year with the inside track on going first overall, he has by no means locked in the spot and will need to continue to excel in the NCAA if he wants to hold onto that spot. Hagen’s position, puck skill, and excellent skating will make him an early pick, but big-bodied winger Porter Martone narrowly edged him out in this edition due to his physical dominance at the junior level and his tenacious, Tkachuk-like style.

Martone isn’t the only one challenging Hagens either, with Erie Otters defender Matthew Schaefer and Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa forming a top-four group that I see as a cut above the rest of the class. It’s possible that Roger McQueen could make that a group of five, but he has only played eight games this season due to injuries which will likely hurt his chances of going in the top-5.

Without further ado, let’s dive into another look at the 2025 NHL Draft!

First Round:

1. Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Porter Martone had a phenomenal calendar year from captaining Canada to Gold in the U18 World Championship this past Spring, to his dominant opening months in the OHL this season. His size and high-end skill have kept the door open for him as the potential top prospect in this year’s draft. Martone’s size is great and all (6-foot-3), but the real reason it excites scouts is his strong skating, high-end compete level, and his uncanny ability to string all those traits together to dominate possession and win shifts on his own. Martone has utterly dominated the OHL this season, and has already locked himself in as at least a top-3 talent in this year’s draft.

It’s always a tough sell for NHL teams to take a winger over a center with the first overall pick, but the 2022 Draft gives us a recent example of this very thing happening with the big, power winger (Juraj Slafkovsky) being taken first over the smaller, skilled center (Logan Cooley). Will Martone’s power-forward style win over teams or will they lean to the more valuable position? Only time will tell.

2. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

James Hagens is a dynamic skater with a ton of skill, giving him a tool kit that brings to mind recent NTDP stars like Jack Hughes, Logan Cooley, and Will Smith. His edgework is phenomenal, which makes his movements in open ice extremely difficult to anticipate.

James Hagens, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Hagens uses his edges, as well as subtle fakes, to make defenders miss and burst into space with possession. Being 5-foot-10 certainly doesn’t help Hagens’ stock with NHL teams, but I think he’s a skilled enough player who skates so well that it won’t be a significant hindrance. Hagens has been off to a strong start to his college career, scoring 19 points through his first 15 games with Boston College.

3. Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

Matthew Schaefer is the first defender on my list so far, largely due to his high-end skating that makes him a strong defensive presence at all times. His offensive skill has come a long way in the past 12 months, and as a result Schaefer has passed his points total from last season in less than a third of the games played.

matthew schaefer just went end-to-end, dangled finn harding and set up malcolm spence in what might have been the most ridiculous assist i’ve seen so far this season #2025NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/qPHiCGUkKi — Lauren Kelly (@laurkelly24) December 8, 2024

Schaefer’s skating and defensive play were on full display at the Hlinka where he was Canada’s captain and number one defender. Schaefer also had an excellent showing at the CHL/USA prospect tournament, and has absolutely put himself into the conversation for the first overall pick considering his position, age (weeks away from being a 2026 Draft eligible), and size.

4. Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Two years after we saw Connor Bedard going first overall, and three after Shane Wright went fourth overall, we’ve got another CHL exceptional status player in the NHL draft with Michael Misa. Misa plays an extremely well rounded game, with a really strong foundation of skills that should make him a great top-six forward in the NHL. Misa is an excellent skater, with the skill and hockey sense to be a great power play asset in the NHL, and his hot start in the OHL this season has certainly drawn some attention. The biggest question around Misa to start his draft year was if he could really step up offensively and become “the guy” in Saginaw. Well, Misa’s 30 goals and 61 points (both numbers lead the OHL) through his first 29 games of the season seem to have answered that question.

5. Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Roger McQueen is a 6-foot-5 center with elite hands and strong skating. He didn’t score a ton last season, though he did a good job of filling the offensive hole left after Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson was traded away. In an NHL landscape where each team is looking for the next Tage Thompson, all 32 teams are going to have a whole lot of time for McQueen. As you’d expect of a player his size, McQueen is strong around the net physically, and his excellent puck skill helps him on deflections and rebounds as well. He was off to a really hot start in the WHL, with eight goals and 11 points through eight games, but hasn’t played since the end of October due to injury.

6. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Caleb Desnoyers is a really well-rounded prospect who was impressive for Canada at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup with his hardworking style earning him an ‘A’ on his jersey. Desnoyers was heavily relied upon in the QMJHL as a rookie last season due to his ability to control play in all zones. I don’t think his skill is elite, but he’s got more than enough skill to produce given his strong hockey sense that allows him to involve himself in plays at just the right moment. NHL teams are going to really like Desnoyers, and his commitment to playing “the right way”, never cheating for offense. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s on pace to score nearly 100 points in the QMJHL this season.

7. Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Kashawn Aitcheson had a really strong OHL season, followed by an excellent showing at the U18s where he was one of Canada’s best defenders. Aitcheson is a very physical and competitive defender, battling hard along the boards and at the net-front. His physical play earned him over 120 penalty minutes in the OHL last season and that physical edge will be appealing to NHL teams, especially given his strong skating and good grades across his offensive skills. Aitcheson could be a riser this season if he can convince teams that he has more offense to give as he develops, though his physical and defensive play should be more than enough for him to hear his name relatively early on draft day.

8. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens (Allsvenskan)

Anton Frondell is on the younger end of this group, with a May birthday that will see him play his whole draft year at age 17. Last year, at 16, Frondell dominated the top U20 level in Sweden and looked like he belonged against men in the Allsvenskan due to his motor and skill. He comes in right around 6-feet which is good, and his playmaking, skating, and energy makes him look like a future top-six center in the NHL every day of the week.

9. Victor Eklund, RW, Djurgårdens (Allsvenskan)

Victor Eklund, younger brother of San Jose Sharks winger William Eklund, is a skilled winger who has been off to a hot start in the Allsvenskan this season. He impressed in a small sample against men last season and earned himself a spot in the opening night lineup for Djurgårdens in Sweden’s second-tier pro league.

Related: The NHL’s Best Farm Systems Ranked – 2024-25 Preseason Update

Eklund’s skill was never in question, but his lack of a standout physical or defensive game means that he needs to prove that his skill is going to be strong enough to make him an offensive driver in the NHL. Through the first month of his draft year, Eklund’s play has been quite convincing, leading all U20 Allsvenskan players in scoring as an 18-year-old.

10. Ivan Ryabkin, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Ivan Ryabkin was a top scorer in the MHL last year because of his work rate, high-end skating, and playmaking, though he has struggled a little in Russia to start this season. Ryabkin isn’t an offensive wizard like recent Russian super-prospects Matvei Michkov and Ivan Demdiov, but his hockey sense and playmaking are high-end. Where he separates himself from that pair of elite offensive prospects is his compete level, which is very strong, as evidenced by all the puck battles he wins through body positioning and brute force. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a center either.

11. Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

Cole Reschny is a highly skilled forward who was excellent for the Victoria Royals last season as a rookie. Reschny earned significant time on both special teams, and his combination of skating and hockey sense made him an effective addition to both. His best trait is his skating, with the kind of edgework that makes him really slippery in open ice, dodging hits and making forecheckers look silly.

Reschny strikes me as one of those players who would be consistently talked about in the top-10 conversation if he was just an inch or two taller. I think Reschny’s compete level and elusive skating will be enough for him to succeed as a pro and though he won’t likely go this high on draft day, I’m willing to stick my neck out for him at this point.

12. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

Justin Carbonneau is a powerful, offensive winger who managed to score 31 goals in the QMJHL last season as a 17 year old. He loves to shoot and provides a ton of offense in the zone, making him a consistent threat on the power play. Carbonneau is one of the Q’s leading scorers this season, scoring at a 47 goal and 101 point pace. His ability to play through contact and create plays in the midst of chaos in the offensive zone both bode very well for his pro projection.

13. Logan Hensler, RD, University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

Logan Hensler is a right-shot defender with good NHL size and skating. After looking like a potential first overall candidate at the beginning of his D-1 season, Hensler’s projection has certainly cooled off. He’s still very much in the conversation at the early stages of the draft, but his offensive game was great though not overwhelming in his final NTDP season, and his defensive play isn’t special either at this point. He hasn’t exactly blown the doors off in the NCAA with the University of Wisconsin, but a defender with his size, a right-handed shot, and offensive potential is valued very highly in NHL circles.

14. Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Jackson Smith is a big defender (6-foot-3) who has shown enough offensive skill in the WHL to interest many NHL teams. He doesn’t project as a high-end offensive defender, but the offense that his game does have pairs really well with his strong skating and large frame. Smith has shown some clever playmaking from the backend, and has a heavy shot that he can use to cause a bit of havoc in the offensive zone.

15. Carter Bear, C/LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Carter Bear is an early riser in the 2024-25 season, largely due to his incredible production this Fall, currently sitting at fourth in scoring across the WHL at the time of writing. He’s got good strength for a 18-year-old, making him a bit of a wrecking ball against junior competition. Bear scored 25 goals last season for Everett, and looks poised to challenge for 40+ this time around. His skill and creativity with the puck are his best traits, and while his skating is just okay, I think he has a strong enough motor to translate his play up levels as he develops.

16. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Jake O’Brien is a center prospect with the size, skill, and playmaking ability to become a serious offensive contributor in the NHL someday. O’Brien’s game has the tenacity and grit that NHL teams love, battling hard for pucks and driving play down the middle third of the ice. He also has great hockey IQ, especially when it comes to his playmaking. With a June birthday, O’Brien is on the younger side of this draft class, and he already has a pro-sized frame that will undoubtedly boost his draft stock.

Related: Best Players Not in the Hockey Hall of Fame

17. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

There hasn’t been a goalie drafted in the first round since the 2021 Draft saw both Sebastian Cossa and Jesper Wallstedt going in the top-20. I think Joshua Ravensbergen will be the one to break that streak. He’s got the size and athletic makeup (6-foot-5) to be a difference maker in the NHL, and he anticipates the play well. The biggest question is how much he is propped up by a dominant Prince George Cougars team that had four 90+ point scorers last season. Ravensbergen’s size and play style are exactly the combo that teams look for in first round goalies, so I like his chances of being the one to break the streak.

18. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Lynden Lakovic is a 6-foot-4 winger who is a strong skater and can create a ton of offense with his skill and shot. He scored 39 points in the WHL last season, and looks poised to surpass that total by Christmas this season. Lakovic’s skating and hands are good enough to make defenders miss, and while his playmaking and hockey sense could use some polishing, he looks like someone who could become a serious offensive weapon in the NHL someday. If he can keep producing points at his current rate, Lakovic’s size and skating will make him a favorite among NHL teams in this draft cycle.

19. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

Malcolm Spence is a worker. He’s consistently putting pressure on defenses with his hustle plays in transition, and battles hard for pucks to win possession. It helps that he’s got a great top-speed, which allows him to be a serious factor all over the ice. Spence’s offensive game doesn’t wow you, with enough skill to project as a first round talent, but not enough to be a no-doubt top-six NHL winger. I think Spence will have a ton of fans in the NHL this year, and will go in the top half of round one, much like Jett Luchanko did in the 2024 Draft.

20. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

This is getting out of hand! Now there’s two of them! That’s right, two goalies have earned spots in my first round at this point, with Jack Ivankovic quickly earning respect in the prospect world. While Ravensbergen perfectly fits the mold of the modern NHL goaltender (in other words, he’s massive), Ivankovic isn’t quite as vertically gifted, coming in at 6-feet tall. However, don’t let his size fool you as Ivankovic is a phenomenal goalie, with that otherworldly ability to remain calm in the face of chaos that makes him look like a future NHL starter. Ivankovic has won gold with Team Canada at the U17 World Hockey Challenge, the U18 World Championship, and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in the past year, and has earned a camp invite from Hockey Canada for the upcoming U20 World Juniors in Ottawa.

21. Cullen Porter, C, Arizona State University (NCAA)

Cullen Porter is an elite skater, probably the best in this draft class at this point, who puts tons of pressure on his opponents off the rush where he is incredibly difficult to keep up with. Porter has a good shot and lots of skill with the puck, making him a dangerous player in 1-on-1 situations. His size won’t help him in the Draft process, measuring at 5-foot-10, and he can get pushed to the perimeter a bit in the offensive zone. However, his success in the NCAA this year as a 17-year-old has shown that his motor is strong enough to compete and that he can find some success pushing up the middle of the ice. If he grows much more, or develops a bit more of a direct offensive style, Porter could become a clear top-16 talent in this year’s draft.

22. Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, RW, Lulea J20 (J20 Nationell)

Jakob Ihs-Wozniak is a big winger with a ton of exciting offensive tools. He skates well, shoots the puck extremely hard, and makes skill plays under pressure quite regularly. After tearing up the Swedish junior circuit last season, Ihs-Wozniak even earned himself a couple of games in the SHL. His play at the J20 level has already earned him a few more pro games this season, even though his engagement and physicality can be lacking at times. Ihs-Wozniak is likely to be a polarizing player in this draft, but I like his skating and skill enough to be quite high on him early on in this process.

23. Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Brady Martin is a highly skilled center prospect with good enough hands to safely project as an NHLer, especially when paired with his powerful motor that puts him right in the thick of the action on a nightly basis. While I see enough skill for Martin to someday be a second-line center in the NHL, if that doesn’t quite come to pass he still has the tenacity and physical play to find professional success as a reliable bottom-six center. If there are NHL teams who seriously believe in his offensive game, I could see someone with Martin’s play style going as high as the top 12 or 13 picks next June.

24. William Moore, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

William Moore will be an early pick in the 2025 Draft, as centers with good size (6-foot-2), strong skating, and good offensive touch almost never stay on the board long in the NHL Draft. The question of just how high will depend largely on his ability to further develop his playmaking and his defensive play. Moore has a really exciting playstyle, fighting hard for space down the middle-third of the ice and carving through the neutral zone to get into the slot. Adding some extra muscle to his slight frame will likely help him a lot as well, better enabling him to win puck battles and push through contact on his way to the net.

25. Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Radim Mrtka did himself a big favor at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last Summer. Mrtka is a massive (6-foot-6), right-shot defender who played massive minutes in all-situations for Czechia in that tournament, helping drive them to a silver medal finish. He is a very natural puck carrier and mover in the offensive zone, walking the blueline better than you’d expect for a 17-year-old of his size. Mrtka’s size and mobility mean his defensive potential is sky high. After beginning the season split between Czechia’s pro league and top U20 league, Mrtka has joined the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL and has looked like a future pro. He’ll be a fascinating one to watch this year for sure, with his ultimate draft position relying heavily on how much offense he can produce.

26. Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Cameron Schmidt is going to be a very polarizing player in this year’s draft process, as a very undersized winger who is a borderline-elite skater with a ton of offensive skill. If he were 6-feet tall he’d almost certainly be in the top-10 conversation, but coming in at just 5-foot-7, his size will be a major factor when teams try to assess his projection.

Cameron Schmidt: 9 goals. 7 games. OT magic. pic.twitter.com/U5C9BucLB9 — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) October 12, 2024

Schmidt will need to outwork larger opponents if he wants to succeed in the NHL, and he has shown flashes of a high enough compete level to be a real menace someday. I can see myself ranking him a lot higher than this as the year goes on, especially if he can continue to ramp up his physical play, but I’m going to start out a bit more cautious.

27. Milton Gastrin, C, MoDo J20 (J20 Nationell)

Milton Gastrin is the next in a long line of talented hockey players to come out of the small town of Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, a line that includes players like the Sedin twins, Peter Forsberg, Victor Hedman, and many more. Gastrin is a reliable two-way center who has been excellent offensively against his peers in Sweden, while still showing the defensive commitment to earn a handful of games in the SHL already early on in his draft year. He’s unlikely to be a high-end offensive creator in the NHL, but I could see Gastrin becoming a really strong third-line center or middle-six winger someday.

28. Kurban Limatov, LD, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

Kurban Limatov is a riser early on in the 2025 Draft process, thanks to a hot start that has seen him more than double his point production in Russia’s top junior league from last season. Limatov is a 6-foot-3 defender who skates well and isn’t afraid to use his large frame to his advantage defensively. I don’t have especially high hopes for his offensive game, though he’s shown some flashes of skill on the breakout and along the blue line in the offensive zone so I think it’s possible he develops into a really solid two-way defender in the NHL someday.

29. Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Braeden Cootes is a well-rounded forward prospect who shows NHL-caliber skating and some good offensive tools as well. He competes hard and plays much bigger than his 6-foot tall frame might suggest, constantly battling along the boards and jockeying for position in front of the net. The main factor that will determine whether Cootes can become a top-six forward in the NHL or a middle-six one will be his offense, and while he’s been off to a hot start in that department this season, I don’t see a special level of offense in his game at this point.

30. Reese Hamilton, LD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Reese Hamilton is an offensive defenseman who has struggled a bit defensively despite his excellent skating. He carries the puck through the neutral zone with confidence, and can create a ton of offense from the blue line, but Hamilton’s defensive play lacks physicality, and will need to show signs of improvement for him to be drafted any higher than this. Hamilton’s skating is powerful, and his speed is his best defensive trait, allowing him to back-check and try to engage defensively even if he pinches in on the play offensively.

31. Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

Sascha Boumedienne is one of the more graceful skaters in this year’s draft, and has enough speed to get you really excited about what he could do in the NHL someday. His defensive game is largely based on his agility and speed, much like his Boston University teammate Tom Willander, though he doesn’t quite have the steadying presence that makes Willander such a great defender. Boumedienne has enough offense in his game to be intriguing, but will need some serious growth in his decision making if he wants to end up being selected in the first round come draft day.

32. Artyom Vilchinsky, LD, SKA (MHL)

Pretty much everything you heard in the 2024 Draft about Anton Silayev is going to come back up again (to a lesser extent) with Artyom Vilchinsky, a massive Russian defender (6-foot-4) who is great defensively but doesn’t provide a ton of offense. He’s got a good physical game and is quite mobile for his size, two things that should help him make a lot of defensive stops at the pro level. There are questions around his fitness level and hockey sense, but NHL teams are going to take a good long look at Vilchinsky because of his size and defensive game.

Second Round:

33. Charlie Tretheway, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

Ranking Charlie Tretheway involves a bit of a projection, since he’s got a ton of tools that scream top-four defender, but hasn’t been able to put them all together consistently at this point. His game certainly leans to the offensive side, with a heavy shot and good enough playmaking to become a real contributor on the power play. Tretheway will likely be a polarizing player this season, with believers ranking him closer to the top-16, banking on some continued defensive growth.

34. Owen Conrad, LD, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

Owen Conrad is a big defender who moves well for 6-foot-3 and keeps a calm demeanor in all facets of the game. He moves the puck well from the blue-line, with enough hockey IQ to make a few challenging passes.

Related: Every NHL Team’s Top Prospect – 2024-25 Preseason Update

Conrad isn’t going to score much if he makes the NHL, but he is reliable enough offensively that it certainly won’t be a detriment. He is a strong kid, often taking his opponents out of the play completely when he finishes his checks.

35. Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Émile Guité is a gifted offensive player, with good enough hands and a powerful shot that allowed him to score 25 goals as a rookie in the QMJHL last season. However, Guité’s skating is a clear weakness, and he can lack compete in the offensive zone when he isn’t in possession of the puck. This combination of factors make him the type of prospect who will need to prove he can score a lot in order to cover some of his weaknesses, something that Guité is actually quite capable of doing.

36. Alex Huang, RD, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

37. Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

38. Luka Radivojevic, RD, Orebro (USHL)

39. L.J. Mooney, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

40. Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

41. Conrad Fondrk, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

42. Cole McKinney, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

43. Viktor Klingsell, LW, Skelleftea (J20)

44. Jack Murtagh, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

45. Tomas Pobezal, C, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

46. Adam Benak, C, Plzen (Czechia?)

47. Jordan Gavin, LW, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

48. Pyotr Andreyanov, G, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

49. Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

50. Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

51. Filip Ekberg, LW, Almtuna (Allsvenskan)

52. Donato Bracco, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

53. Haoxi Simon Wang, LD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

54. Bruno Osmanis, RW, IF Björklöven (HockeyAllsvenskan)

55. Max Westergård, F, Frölunda HC (J20 Nationell)

56. Carlos Handel, RD, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

57. Lasse Boelius, LD, Ässät U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

58. Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

59. Benjamin Kevan, RW, Des Moines (USHL)

60. Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

61. Henry Brzustewicz, RD, London Knights (OHL)

62. Ryker Lee, RW, Madison Capitals (USHL)

63. Aiden Lane, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

64. Michal Svrcek, C, Brynäs IF J20 (J20 Nationell)