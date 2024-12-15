NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Bruins, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the St. Louis Blues pulled veteran forward Brandon Saad from their lineup on Saturday with reports they are looking to trade him. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers suffered another embarrassing loss, and one insider says they are “open for business” on almost any ideas. The Vancouver Canucks are flexible in the return they get for Vincent Desharnais, and how popular is Trent Frederic ahead of the NHL trade freeze? Finally, would the Edmonton Oilers look at reuniting with Taylor Hall in the offseason?

Blues Trying to Trade Branon Saad

As per Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the St. Louis Blues are trying to trade veteran forward Brandon Saad. Following the deal with Anaheim to acquire Cam Fowler, the Blues pulled Saad from their lineup and reports are they are eager to move the winger, potentially in the hopes of beating the NHL trade freeze on Dec 20.

Brandon Saad, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Saad has a full no-trade clause that becomes a modified no-trade (12 teams) in 2025-26. Speculation is that the Blues will try to work to find him a place he wants to go, but also that Saad is willing to consider a few options.

Rangers Open for Business

Friedman also reported that the New York Rangers are “open for business.” Naming Igor Shesterkin among a short list of untouchables, the NHL insider said, “I think they’re willing to consider all options. They want to hear ideas people have, and they’re listening to what could be out there for them.”

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren remains available, but as a pending UFA, interest is low. Chris Kreider’s two remaining contract years also deter suitors. Teams are inquiring about Kaapo Kakko and K’Andre Miller is a potential trade candidate, though his indefinite injury hampers his value.

Head coach Peter Laviolette could also be on the hot seat.

Canucks Flexible on Desharnais Return

Friedman also noted that the Vancouver Canucks preferred getting draft picks in return for Vincent Desharnais because they wanted roster and cap flexibility, but they are open to considering all options in order to give Desharnais a fresh start. Things just haven’t worked out as the Canucks would have hoped when they signed him. At this point, it sounds like they’ll take even a bad deal to get him moved.

Trent Frederic Popular Out Of Boston

Trent Frederic is a name that insiders are hearing a lot about ahead of the trade roster freeze. The Bruins are getting a lot calls asking what the team is thinking about the pending UFA. Do the Bruins want to sign him? Are they looking to move him? Friedman says he’s been around long enough to know that the status of contract negotiations can turn on a dime, but there is a lot of chatter that Frederic could be moved by the Bruins.

The Oilers and Taylor Hall Reuniting Next Summer?

It seems unlikely that anything would happen this season, but according to Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal, the idea of Hall returning to the Oilers as a UFA next summer is on his radar. He writes: