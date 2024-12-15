Team Canada Players to Watch at the 2025 WJC

Team Canada is always a threat at the World Junior Hockey Championship. It’s no coincidence that they have the most gold medals at the tournament with 20. As a result, they always achieve greatness because of the talent that they bring as they’re always loaded with players on the verge of making the NHL.

That is going to be the case again this year as they have talent, depth and skill to reclaim World Junior supremacy after a disappointing finish last year. There are plenty of players who would like another shot and a lot of new faces that would like to make their presence felt to earn that gold medal. Here are the names to keep an eye on for Canada at the World Junior Championship.

Carter George

Goaltending has been a question mark for Canada at this tournament lately, as it’s either hit or miss. This year, Los Angeles Kings 2024 second-round pick Carter George has an opportunity to continue his strong international play with Canada.

George backstops the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League, a team that is most likely to miss the playoffs. While he has a 4-13-5 record, having a .905 save percentage shows that he’s able to still do his part and provide a steady presence in goal. On top of that, he was fantastic for Canada at the World U18 Championship where he went 6-0-0, posting a .915 SV% and 2.33 goals against average. He was a top-three player for Canada and the tournament’s best goaltender, helping knock down the powerhouse Americans to win gold.

George made a great impression during the selection camp as he’s eyeing to be the starter. He has an opportunity to carry over the success he had last year and push Canada forward in the tournament this year at a position that has been inconsistent.

Calum Ritchie

Having a player with NHL experience on the junior roster is always a big factor. Oshawa Generals centre Calum Ritchie is definitely that player that can bring that experience. Even though he played in seven games with the Colorado Avalanche, he did manage to score his first career goal. He even had the same slick goal on both a breakaway and in a shootout.

Calum Ritchie's signature shootout move is so filthy 🤩



(🎥: @Oshawa_Generals) pic.twitter.com/JyO2I5lUiC — NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2024

Since being sent back down to the OHL, Ritchie has been on an absolute tear offensively. When he left for selection camp, he had 34 points in 18 games and despite missing the start of the season, he has the fourth best points per game average in the league 1.89. His playmaking abilities, IQ and situational awareness alone is a big addition for Canada as he’s extremely competitive and driven every time he’s on the ice.

Having Ritchie up the middle for Canada as a player that can play in any situation is going to greatly benefit them in the tournament.

Tanner Molendyk

Tanner Molendyk would have been a major fixture on Canada’s roster last year. However, an injury before the tournament ended any chances of him playing. That all changes now as he’s motivated to be a big factor and reliable defender for them on the backend.

Tanner Molendyk, Saskatoon Blades (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

There’s an identity that’s being formed on Canada’s blueline this year. That’s having size, a strong two-way game and great breakout and transitional play. Molendyk is 6-feet, 181 pounds and his style definitely fits in with Canada’s game plan. He’s a strong skater when he has the puck and can identify open lanes very easily. His awareness without the puck is just as noticeable as he’s quick to close gaps and gaining the inside edge to create separation from player and puck. He’s a defender that excels in all areas of the game and stands out in a positive way.

Carson Rehkopf

Canada’s forward group has a great mix of offensive skill and strong work ethic. There needs to be a finisher and Brampton Steelheads Carson Rehkopf can find the back of the net very easily. A returnee from last year where he scored twice, Rehkopf scored 52 goals last season in the OHL and is on-pace for another 50-goal season. This season, he sits sixth in league scoring and scored three times in the first game against U-Sports.

Drafted 50th overall in 2023 by the Seattle Kraken, Rehkopf excels at finding the middle of the ice and attacking for a prime scoring opportunity. He has the size and power to push his way through and release his strong and powerful shot. He has great speed in order to leave defenders behind him and has great hands in tight. His off-puck awareness is strong and is tenacious when battling for the puck.

Carson Rehkopf, Kitchener Rangers (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Rehkopf will look to do his damage at even strength and on the power play for Canada. He’s going to be relied on as a leader and is up to the task.

The Draft Eligible Players

Porter Martone is poised to hear his name early in the 2025 draft as he’s challenging for the first overall spot. He plays a heavy game that mirrors that of Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. He’s ultra-competitive, agile, sound positionally and excels in the small areas of the ice, crashing the net and pulling off slick moves in tight and making timely breakups. He excelled playing for Canada in the past as he won gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and U18 Championship.

Matthew Schaefer put his name on the map after an impressive performance at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning gold this past August. He followed that up with a fantastic showing at the CHL/USA Prospect showdown and now can add to that with a strong showing at the WJC. The strong awareness he possesses, confidence when breaking out and challenging opponents stands out instantly. While he may be further down the depth chart, he could easily move up with his offensive production and two-way game.

Gavin McKenna isn’t up for the draft until 2026, but what he can do will instantly get you out of your seat. He’s always a cut above his age group despite being younger. He can pull off moves incredibly quick, has excellent vision and always outplays the competition with his speed and pace. Everything he does is effortless and if you need someone to change the tide of the game, McKenna can be that player. He thrives in big moments and is an exceptional player and he’ll continue to make himself known as the first overall pick in 2026.

Other Names to Watch

San Jose Sharks 11th overall pick in 2024, Sam Dickinson leads all OHL defenders in goals (15) and points (46) as his offensive game has taken a massive step forward. The London Knights defender displayed a strong two-way game last season, but his offensive production from the blueline could help Canada.

Sam Dickinson, San Jose Sharks (Photo credit: LA Kings)

His teammate and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan is poised for an elevated role this time. He’s impactful in all situations and could be that versatile forward that Canada relies on to play big minutes. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Jett Luchanko is another player with a motor that won’t quit, as he’s always involved in a play. He has great agility, can win battles and makes his presence felt in all three zones.

Vancouver Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio is one of the more underrated players since being drafted. He’s a point per game player this season with the Seattle Thunderbirds and plays a solid well-rounded game. He’s physical and can shut things down very well in his own end.

Who are you looking to keep your eye on for Canada at the World Junior Championship?

